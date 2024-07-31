Jordan Siemens

Introduction to Ayr Wellness

I have been following Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) since its 2018 IPO. It was intriguing back in the wild early days of legal cannabis. Ayr began as a SPAC, when SPACs were relatively novel and the eventual controversial consequences of SPAC investing were not yet evident. They originally had small operations in two states, Massachusetts and Nevada (now in eight), with a strategy to grow carefully in those and nearby geographies with an emphasis on limited license states. My, how Ayr has changed. Its strategy is now to grow rapidly, targeting states with prospective adult use programs where they can establish themselves early and take advantage of limited initial supply dynamics. 76 of their 91 dispensaries are in states anticipated to legalize adult use in future years. They have a particular emphasis on Florida, which will be the largest legal market in the US if the adult use referendum there passes in November. 64 of the 91 dispensaries are in Florida.

Ayr reports Q2 2024 results before market open on August 2. In this report, we will look at the company’s present status, discuss what the stock might do after the report, and present a trading strategy for this interesting company.

Where Ayr is now

Ayr has been quite successful in growing revenue. The chart below compares the revenue of Ayr and three other companies that started near the same level but were not nearly as revenue-aggressive.

YCharts

Growth must be funded, and the chart below shows how Ayr has used both debt and equity to fuel their growth. It is not unusual for cannabis companies to issue debt and shares in pursuit of major expansion. What is unusual is the high amount of both, considering the size of the company. The debt level is similar to companies with 2x to 6x greater revenues and market capitalization, such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), and Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF). The debt and share count are important reasons why Ayr stock appears to default to around $2 a share.

To put this in context, the debt-to-equity ratio is the highest among a group of rough peer MSOs:

Debt-to-Equity Ratio Ayr Wellness 1.392 Vireo Growth (OTCQX:VREOF) 1.194 Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH) 1.129 Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) 0.832 TerrAscend (OTCQX:TSNDF) 0.362 Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF) 0.217 Planet 13 Holdings (OTCQX:PLNH) 0.006 Click to enlarge

Source: YCharts

Earnings, shown below in the EPS table, have never been able to reach the plus column. This, of course, is also not unusual for cannabis companies, although the size of the losses is notable. The consensus analyst earnings estimate for 2024 is $-1.65 per share.

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM EPS (loss) ($9.43) ($0.88) ($0.30) ($3.58) ($3.68) ($2.27) Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Ayr strategy and funding issues

In recent earnings reports, Ayr management has laid out their strategy. They are investing in excess capacity in wholesale, retail and manufacturing in anticipation of higher sales and earnings from new adult use legalization in specific states. They are also striving to improve existing operations, but as we have seen in the industry over the past few years, it's difficult to move the needle on profitability under prevailing conditions. Investors need to decide if this strategy is viable enough, and management is skilled enough, to warrant an investment. On its face it seems sound, and certainly other cannabis companies have embraced a similar strategy.

My first reservation is that in this intensely competitive business, Ayr has not shown it can stand out in terms of financial performance, other than raising money. Secondly, it appears they have overextended themselves in pursuit of growth to an extent that it will damage their future performance. This is, in fact, already happening. In Q1, 2024 alone, they had to extend senior notes out to 2026 and increase the interest rate from 12.5% to 13%. They also issued $50 million in new notes but at a 20% discount. They also gave existing holders 23 million share purchase warrants exercisable at $2.12, for another potential capital raise.

Finally, they increased debt by $8.4 million by upsizing a mortgage in Gainesville. These are signs of a company struggling with debt while at the same time needing more of it. Interest costs are now running at about $40 million a year, higher than projected cash flow and eating up most of EBITDA.

The long and the short of it

Ayr's history and current position suggest that it's not suitable as a long-term investment. However, Ayr’s high volatility presents opportunities in the short term over the next few months. Here is a chart of Ayr’s stock price compared to companies with average volatility and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), which serves as a proxy for the industry. Ayr’s high volatility is clear.

YCharts

The price chart shows at least four occasions in the past 12 months when the share price rose from 48% to 260%.

What moves Ayr’s stock price

The 12 months price for Ayr is in the chart below. Earnings announcement days are shown by red arrows.

Yahoo Finance

The stock price is not typically moved by quarterly earnings reports. In fact, earnings don’t usually move stock prices meaningfully for most cannabis companies. On the one occasion when it did rise after earnings, March, 13-31, 2024, there was a general rally across all cannabis stocks. The table below shows the share price on earnings day and five days after earnings. A move of -5 to 13% is normal variability for a small emerging growth stock.

Earnings Date Price on E.D. Price on E.D/+ 5 % Change 8/17/23 0.92 0.80 13.0% 11/16/23 1.99 2.09 5.0% 3/13/24 1.79 2.02 12.8% 5/15/24 2.64 2.50 -5.3% Click to enlarge

What moves prices for Ayr (and most other cannabis companies) are industry-wide developments. On four occasions in the last 12 months, a large price gain clearly seen on the chart was preceded by an important development:

Two important developments

There are two important developments on the horizon:

1. Rescheduling: As I detailed in the recent article Cannabis Continues Powering To Big Gains With Historic DEA Rescheduling, A final rule moving cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III will be filed as soon as August 22, then implemented as soon as September 22.

2. Florida adult use: A referendum mandating adult use in Florida is on the ballot there for November 5. Ayr has the majority of their business in Florida, and if the referendum passes, it will mean a big rise for the stock price.

There is no certainty that either one of these developments will move cannabis stocks, but they are similar to what has moved them in the past.

Recommendation for Ayr purchase

My recommendation is to take a position in Ayr now, wait for a market moving event, and sell after the event. A buy price around the present $2.10 has limited downside, and a sell target of $3.00 would mean a gain of 43%. The historical price chart suggests any outsized rise for Ayr will not be durable. Lasting gains will be the result in actual improved financial performance, for which there is doubt given their history and current position.

The major risks are that rescheduling is delayed or the Florida referendum does not pass. It’s also possible that either event does not cause share prices to rise. Further, a negative industry development could cause share prices to decline. Finally, repeating price patterns can be counted on, right up until they can’t. There’s no guarantee that the speculators driving the price will not move their interest to other similar stocks.

Summing up

Ayr Wellness has an impressive record of growing revenue, and they have a strategy for moving to profitability on an indefinite schedule. However, their financial performance thus far does not indicate a superior ability to navigate the challenging cannabis industry, and their high level of debt will be an extra hindrance for their future. Share dilution is another headwind for investors. Ayr at the current price of $2.10 Ayr is a HOLD as a long-term investment. It is a BUY as a short-term investment, based on its volatility and the likelihood of industry-moving events in the next few months.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.