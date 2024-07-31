Nathan Howard/Getty Images News

Ares Capital: Market-Leading BDC Is Hard To Beat

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is a leading business development company with a market cap of over $13B. The BDC focuses on direct lending for the middle market, leveraging its market leadership and scale to outcompete its rivals. Its well-diversified portfolio allows ARCC investors to benefit from income investing and potential capital appreciation. Externally managed by Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the BDC benefits from the asset manager's broad origination capabilities and substantial experience in the industry.

In my previous bullish ARCC update, I discussed the BDC's participation in "all segments of the middle market." As a result, the company is well-primed to win deals through its scale across the market, allowing it to capitalize on potentially more attractive opportunities.

Ares Capital Q2: Solid Beat Justifying Optimism

Ares Capital Q2 earnings highlights (ARCC filings)

As a result, I'm not surprised with the market's confidence in ARCC. In Ares Capital's Q2 earnings release, the BDC posted a solid beat on core earnings. Accordingly, the company recorded a core EPS of $0.61, up from last year's $0.58. It also represents a sequential increase of 3.4%, underscoring its robust execution.

Accordingly, ARCC emphasized an "attractive investment environment, robust credit performance, and heightened investment activity." Consequently, I assess it justifies buying sentiments on the stock, positioning it well even as spreads could tighten further.

ARCC portfolio (Ares Capital filings)

Ares Capital's portfolio is well-diversified across asset classes and sectors. Given its focus as a direct lender, it shouldn't surprise investors that first-lien senior secured loans account for 50% of its portfolio. Notably, the company's new commitments in Q2 mainly consisted of first-lien senior secured loans (89%). The funding environment has remained healthy, as ARCC funded $2.9B of about $3.9B in commitments.

Management also telegraphed its confidence in aligning its earnings visibility to higher base rates, even though it experienced spread compression. Despite that, ARCC's superior origination capabilities and scale should position it well, given the resilience of the US economy. Therefore, management believes opportunities linked to unrealized NAV and dry powder remain substantial.

Ares Capital emphasizes that about "$3T of NAV in private equity has not yet been returned to LPs." In addition, there's another $1T in PE dry powder to be deployed in new commitments. Therefore, the market environment is expected to be conducive, even as we anticipate a potentially lower interest rate environment in the second half.

ARCC's Risk Profile Is Well-Managed

ARCC's portfolio is managed prudently, with a weighted average LTV below 40%. It has maintained a liquidity position of $5.5B, capitalizing on its premium to NAV per share to improve its capital base while extending the "duration of committed debt facilities."

Notwithstanding its solid execution, Wall Street analysts raised concerns about the recent media report about Pluralsight's attempt "to shift assets away from creditors." It could lead to negative investor sentiments as the market reassesses the protection afforded by the lenders' documentation to safeguard their interests.

Ares Capital attempted to assure investors that its capital allocation discipline and documentation should mitigate the impact of the Pluralsight issue. Management indicated that ARCC's portfolio does not have significant exposure to single sponsors. While Pluralsight was added to the BDC's non-accrual status, the company works closely with other lenders to "navigate the restructuring efficiently." Moreover, ARCC highlighted it has robust controls regarding "deal documentation and covenant structures."

ARCC non-accrual status (Ares Capital filings)

Furthermore, ARCC's relatively low non-accrual status is demonstrated, justifying its robust risk management and capital allocation strategies. Accordingly, the company's 1.5% non-accrual at cost is markedly below the "2.9% historical average and the BDC average of 3.8%." Therefore, I don't assess significant risks relating to the Pluralsight issue that could adversely impact the market's confidence in the stock.

ARCC's Earnings Growth Could Face Headwinds

ARCC estimates (TIKR)

Notwithstanding my optimism in its risk management strategies, its core EPS growth momentum could have peaked. Although Wall Street upgraded its outlook on Ares Capital, investors should anticipate a potential decline in core EPS from FY2024.

The possibility of further spread compressions must also be monitored. A potential weakening in the BDC's activity level could also hamper its earnings visibility. Moreover, the Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates from September 2024. As a result, ARCC's core EPS could face headwinds through FY2025, although it's still expected to remain relatively high.

Moreover, Ares Capital has strategically adjusted its focus to target smaller companies. Management highlighted the opportunity to "gain early incumbency and support their growth over time." The BDC's ability to compete in different market segments is attributed to its scale and origination capabilities.

However, investors must also carefully navigate the "strategic shift." Smaller companies could provide higher yields for ARCC. However, they could also face higher default risks as interest rates remain relatively high. Despite that, the recent market rotation to small caps suggests a potentially more constructive market environment as the Fed moves closer to cutting interest rates. Given Ares Capital's market leadership across several segments, I believe it's reasonable to have confidence in its ability to capitalize on potentially more lucrative opportunities.

Is ARCC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ARCC Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

ARCC is still rated favorably with an "A" valuation grade. Therefore, I assess the market has likely reflected the potential normalization in its core EPS, affecting its growth prospects ("D+" growth grade).

Furthermore, ARCC's highly attractive forward dividend yield of 9.2% is broadly in line with its 5Y average of 9.4%. In other words, I've not assessed significant overvaluation risks in ARCC's bullish thesis. The Fed's potential rate cuts should also bolster a rotation toward solid, high-yielding BDC leaders like Ares Capital.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

I Want To Hear From You

