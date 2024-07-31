Vertigo3d

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Portfolio holding Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is worth a deeper dive given the impressive list of customer wins the company has been announcing of late. Streaming players like Roku (ROKU), Telus (TU), Mediaocean and, most importantly, Netflix (NFLX) have all chosen Magnite to serve as their sole SSP (Supply Side Platform) to sell their ad inventory programmatically.

The recent wins (which add to existing relationships with the likes of AMC Networks, DISH Media, Disney Advertising, FOX Corporation, FuboTV, LG Ads Solutions, VIZIO, and Warner Bros. Discovery) highlight the strength of Magnite's offering within the Connected TV ('CTV') value chain as the largest independent - and unbiased - supply side ad exchange in the world.

Though the wins have come in bunches lately, establishing this advantaged competitive position was not something that happened overnight, as CEO Michael Barrett has employed savvy, strategic acquisitions of CTV supply side peers Telaria (2020), SpotX (2021) and SpringServe (2021) to bolster this position. (More on our original views of Michael Barrett and his early moves at The Rubicon Project (which is now known as Magnite) can be found in the Appendix and here in our 4Q 2018 letter when we originally profiled our investment in The Rubicon Project.)

The timing of the wins, all announced just this year, also highlights the pace of adoption of the ad-paid model in streaming TV. With the average American household subscribing to four streaming services per month, too many people have too many streaming subscriptions. As consumers grow tired of subscribing to four (or more) platforms and paying four sets of monthly subscription fees to four different service providers, many are increasingly opting out of the subscription model and opting in to a streaming model subsidized by paid ads.

As a result, ads are coming to streaming and look likely to emerge as the dominant means of monetization for television of the future, much in the way ads have been the primary driver of economics in linear television for decades. Only in the case of CTV, particularly where user data can be leveraged to match more specific ads to various users' likely interests, ads can be targeted and their impacts better measured than in the linear channels of old suggesting one day down the road the CTV ad market could meaningfully exceed what was once a mammoth sized linear TV ad market.

According to Nielsen, streaming today is the most dominant form of content consumption, commanding nearly 40% share across all channels including broadcast, cable and other means. And though over 80% of Americans consume some TV through a streaming service, Advertising Video On Demand ('AVOD') share today remains only ~25%. As nearly three-quarters of CTV advertising for digitally native FAST (Free Advertising Supported TV) or OEM players (like Roku, or Samsung, respectively) is done programmatically, this suggests dollars are likely to flow steadily to programmatic and support a high teens CAGR of market growth in CTV ad spending growth for years to come.

As for Netflix, that Magnite could win the Netflix business to function as its sole SSP in CTV is impressive. That they have done so by displacing Xander, a Microsoft owned company, who Netflix just hired a little more than a year ago to provide the same service, speaks volumes to the Magnite value proposition and its ability to drive improved returns on ad spend through their superior technological offering. As promising as the Netflix win and the Good Housekeeping seal that goes along with it are, the financial implications to MGNI's future profitability are more exciting.

Today, Netflix has 278M paid subscribers, with 53M opting for some level of the ad-based subscription package, up from just 15M just this past November. Industry estimates suggest Netflix is likely to earn $4B in ad revenue on a run-rate basis on their platform this year, likely growing to $5-6B+ in a few years. If half of this is transacted programmatically, some ~$2.5B to $3B of ad revenues is likely to soon pass through MGNI pipes.

Anticipated take rates are subject to some debate, but our checks indicate the take rate is likely to match the full-service nature of the offering provided, suggesting the Netflix relationship alone can more than double Magnite's current CTV annual profit pool in coming years.

Magnite's focus on becoming the only independent, scaled SSP player in CTV now looks set to pay off. After stalling out around 2% last year while digesting some new customer onboarding lumpiness and investing for the growth that has produced these new customer wins, CTV segment revenue growth looks likely to accelerate to 30% or better next year. All in, Magnite looks set to benefit as a winner in CTV with accelerating revenues and margin expansion as the ad-based streaming business now begins to accelerate in earnest.

