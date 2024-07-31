Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has agreed to a $1.4B settlement for a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas over allegations of capturing biometric data through its facial recognition technology.

The 2022 lawsuit accuses Meta (META) of misusing users’ data on Facebook for the purposes of photo face-tagging, particularly through a feature called "tag".

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the money will be paid over five years and is the largest settlement obtained by a single state.

“This historic settlement demonstrates our commitment to standing up to the world’s biggest technology companies and holding them accountable for breaking the law and violating Texans’ privacy rights,” Paxton said in a statement.

Previously, in 2021, the social network company (META) agreed to pay $650M over similar allegations of users in Illinois.

Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google is also fighting a similar lawsuit by Texas accusing it of violating the state’s biometric law.

Shares of Meta Platforms (META) are up 0.1% in premarket action. Year-to-date, the stock has gained ~31% with a market cap standing at $1.18T.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has reminded the CEOs of the top 10 U.S. airlines that they need to pay up.

A law passed in May requires airlines to provide refunds for canceled or delayed flights.

The industry has requested for more time to comply.

"As we emerge from the air travel disruptions caused by the global technology outage this month and the busy summer travel season continues, I want to ensure there is clarity when it comes to the rights of air travelers and the obligations of airlines," he wrote in a letter to the CEOs.

The FAA Reauthorization Act "did not provide for extensions or delays," Buttigieg said in a letter to the CEOs. "Accordingly, we will be taking all appropriate steps to enforce these provisions using our investigative and enforcement powers."

Airlines for America, a trade group representing carriers including American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), wants more time to comply with the law, saying tech solutions required for compliance need to undergo "thorough development, testing and refinement before successful deployment."

Buttigieg also raised concerns that some airlines may not be informing passengers that they are entitled to refunds.

His letter came a day after an appeals court blocked the Department of Transportation's airline fee disclosure rule from taking effect in October, with a three-judge panel saying it "likely exceeds DOT's authority."

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a complaint against Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for delaying passenger service on the Crescent Route in violation of federal law.

The 1,377-mile Crescent Route, which runs between New York City and New Orleans, is shared by both Amtrak and Norfolk Southern, although federal law requires Norfolk Southern (NSC) to give preference of travel to passenger trains over freight trains.

According to the complaint from the DOJ, Norfolk Southern (NSC) “regularly” fails to give preference to passenger trains, leading to “widespread delays that harm and inconvenience train passengers, negatively affecting Amtrak’s financial performance, and impeding passenger rail transportation.”

The complaint alleges that only 24% of southbound Crescent Route passenger trains arrived at their destination on time.

Shares of Norfolk Southern (NSC) closed in the green for a fourth consecutive day on Tuesday after reporting strong Q2 results that included better-than-expected adjusted EPS.

Catalyst watch:

Boeing (BA) will hold its earnings conference call at 10:30am. Shares of Boeing have been active during the last few conference calls as Boeing management fielded questions.

Adobe (ADBE) will hold a virtual fireside chat with RBC Capital Markets.

Dell Technologies (DELL) will hold a conference call at 4pm to discuss its corporate sustainability strategy.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 2.7% at $76 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.4% at $66,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 1.3% and the DAX is up 0.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) gained more than 9% following better than expected Q2 results, with top-line growth of about 9% driven by a 115% Y/Y rise in Data center revenue.

