Rates Spark: Buffeted By Ongoing Sequence Of Macro Data

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.9K Followers

Summary

  • Eurozone data continues to challenge the European Central Bank, with German economic contraction and sticky CPI complicating matters.
  • Meanwhile, the Bund-UST 10Y spread has widened further due to lower Bund yields amid deteriorating risk sentiment.
  • US data this week is refusing to move into a panic mode where rate cuts are demanded immediately.

One Hundred Dollar Bill and European Union Euro Note

NSA Digital Archive

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Michiel Tukker, Benjamin Schroeder

Mixed eurozone data highlights challenge for ECB

Eurozone data has not been giving the ECB an easy time, and Tuesday’s data is no different. Germany is clearly the problem child

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.9K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News