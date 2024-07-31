Geron: Probabilistic And Modest Estimate Of Pricing For A Likely Acquisition

akinbostanci

Investment thesis

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) has a single product in clinical development, an infusion drug imetelstat, which demonstrated a very good efficacy and safety profile in a pivotal clinical trial for MDS. In March 2024, the FDA Advisory Committee voted in favor of the drug, and in June, the FDA approved its use in MDS. These two catalytic events led to a nearly 100% increase in the company's stock value. Investment bank analysts are overwhelmingly optimistic, providing target price recommendations ranging from $4.5 to $10 per share. The current market capitalization suggests that the public market is anticipating an acquisition of Geron. While I generally concur with this sentiment, my analysis of the company's fundamental value, potential M&A price, and investor earnings prospects leads me to recommend buying the stock when it is below $4.3 and selling when it exceeds $5.2.

Introduction

Geron, a company with over 30 years of experience in biotech R&D, in June 2024, achieved a significant milestone in June 2024 by securing US market authorization for its first product, imetelstat, for the treatment of patients with low to intermediate risk MDS (LR-MDS). This single-drug company focuses on drug development for the treatment of blood malignancies. Beyond MDS, imetelstat is in the pivotal development stage for relapsed or refractory myelofibrosis (rrMF), and is undergoing phase 2 clinical trials for refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk MDS.

Geron's fundamental value, estimated to be in the multi-billion-dollar range, primarily depends on future sales of imetelstat for LR-MDS. A secondary value factor hinges on the outcome of the phase 3 trial in rrMF and sales prospects in this indication. According to the recent 2024Q1 report, the company holds $444m in cash and marketable securities, sufficient to fund operations into Q2 2026. This financial stability will allow Geron to firmly establish sales in MDS and report the catalytic results from the phase 3 clinical trial in rrMF.

In the corporate presentation, Geron projected the total addressable market (TAM) for imetelstat to be $3.5bn for LR-MDS, and another $3.5bn for rrMF totaling $7bn. The current trading VWAP of Geron's stock is $4.59 that corresponds to a market capitalization of $2.7bn. Investment bank analysts have expressed a bullish outlook, with a median target price of $7 (based on seven analysts, with a range from $4.5 to $10), equating to a market capitalization of $4.1 billion.

I critically assessed the following questions in this analysis:

What is the potential fundamental value of Geron products?

What is the relevance of $7bn TAM to the fundamental value?

How does the sell side reflect reality?

To buy or not to buy?

Imetelstat in MDS

Treatment context

MDS is a constellation of diseases characterized by low levels of blood cells (cytopenia). The most common symptom of MDS is anemia (low red blood cell count). However, anemia in MDS is not just a transient symptom, it is the disease itself that worsens over time and develops into a chronic condition. Anemia significantly diminishes the quality of life and increases the risk of secondary complications and death.

For a long time, MDS has been considered a pre-cancer disease, which may transform into the "real" cancer, acute amyloid leukemia. In fact, when one of my white-water rafting friends was diagnosed with the intermediate risk of MDS, she was told by the doctor: "Don't worry, this isn't cancer. Get a blood transfusion, get better and go home." However, MDS currently has no effective treatment, and even in the absence of transformation into AML, the average life span of patients with MDS is not different from that of lung cancer patients (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Probability of non-leukemic death according to the degree of anemia in males and females with MDS (personal creation, recalculated and redrawn from Haematologica 2011, 96, 1433-1440)

The simplest classification splits this complex syndrome into "high-risk" MDS (HR-MDS) and "low-risk" MDS (LR-MDS, low- and intermediate-risk MDS). HR-MDS is very likely to progress to AML, and patients typically live less than 2 years. The major treatment goal for HR-MDS is to delay progression. LR-MDS varies widely in overall survival (3 to 9 years) and chance of transforming to AML (5 to 50% within 5 years) due to the influence of multiple factors. The primary goal of treatment for LR-MDS is to improve cytopenia and reduce transfusions.

Blood transfusions are not always readily available and are not an ideal treatment option. Symptomatic treatment aimed at alleviating anemia by improving erythropoiesis (natural red blood cell generation in the body) can delay disease progression and improve patient survival. This is the main therapeutic goal for most patients with LR-MDS. Therefore, I recommended that the friend seek a third clinical opinion and request access to erythropoiesis stimulating agents (ESA). She followed the advice, received treatment, and returned to sub-normal life until she unfortunately passed away due to complications from SARS-CoV-2, as did many other MDS patients who were at high risk of death from infections.

ESA is the first-line treatment for anemia in MDS that is effective for 60% of patients for a median of 2 years. The main second-line treatment is luspatercept, which can help approximately 25% of the patients for 1-2 years. A small subset of patients (<10%) harbor a specific chromosomal abnormality and can benefit from lenalidomide for 2 years. The overall survival (OS) of patients with LR-MDS is 5 years. It is evident that there is a significant number of patients who are currently alive and have not been treated with first- and/or second-line therapies for their anemia, with the exception of blood transfusions.

Luspatercept approval has been welcomed by the clinical community. Over the years, clinicians have expressed disappointment regarding durability of anemic responses to luspatercept. Therefore, there is a clear gap in the second- and third-line treatments for LR-MDS anemia.

In a phase 3 trial, imetelstat demonstrated a response rate of 40% (response was defined as transfusion independence for 8 weeks, "RBC-TI") with a median duration of 52 weeks. imetelstat has not been directly tested against luspatercept in the trial, but side-by-side comparison of pivotal trials suggests that imetelstat may have certain advantages:

imetelstat can be used for a wider population (luspatercept is limited to a morphological subset with ring sideroblasts comprising 25% of the population).

imetelstat demonstrated comparable RBC-TI in the patient population, which had a slightly higher disease risk, and higher transfusion burden.

The duration of response was longer on imetelstat (52 vs. 31 weeks).

imetelstat demonstrated a higher response rate in patients with a high transfusion burden (34% vs. 13%).

imetelstat produced higher gain in Hb (3.6 vs. 1.6).

Overall, I fully concurred with the company's assessment that imetelstat would become a significant new addition to 2nd line SOC for LR-MDS. In fact, on July 26, the company announced that imetelstat has been included in the Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology with a high level of consensus within the National Comprehensive Cancer Network panel of clinical specialists.

In the following sections, I analyzed various aspects of imetelstat prospects in the US market.

MDS Epidemiology

MDS is a complex entity that includes various mechanisms, disease phenotypes, treatment needs, and survival prognoses. Existing academic literature on MDS epidemiology lacks the granularity necessary for evaluating potential drug use. To estimate the incidence and prevalence of LR-MDS, I developed an epidemiological model for the US that accounts for the frequency of anemia, distribution of patients by disease risk subgroups, and survival times in these subgroups. Additionally, it includes patient survival following 1st line therapy with ESA and 2nd line therapy with luspatercept. According to this model, the incidence of anemic LR-MDS in the US is 6,300 pts, and 6,000 pts potentially starting 2nd line therapy annually. Both these patient groups could benefit from imetelstat. These estimates are 20% lower than the incidence data provided by BMS. The number of treatable LR-MDS patients in the EU is slightly below that of the US.

Among the existing treated patients, there are ~20,000 pts in the US, who may need 3rd line therapy. These patients may be treated with imetelstat within the first several years following its approval.

Benchmarking MDS market

At present, luspatercept sales may serve as the primary benchmark for imetelstat in the MDS market. In 2020, luspatercept was authorized for treating LR-MDS, and it was approved for beta-thalassemia a few years prior. In 2023, luspatercept achieved $1bn global sales. Sales in the US were $811m, approximately $500m of which could be related to MDS. Our model aligns with luspatercept sales within a 20% error margin and suggests that there is limited potential for improvement in 2nd line LR-MDS in the US.

The use of luspatercept is restricted to 25% of patients with unhealthy "ring sideroblasts" in the bone marrow. It can be roughly assumed that imetelstat, which imposes no such limitation, holds potential for 3x the sales of luspatercept in LR-MDS for the remaining 75% of eligible patients.

Future competition

The recent advancement of luspatercept to a 1st line treatment is unlikely to significantly affect the outlook for imetelstat. I am not aware of any new successful anti-anemic drugs in late-stage development that could compete with imetelstat.

The major threat to imetelstat is the loss of patent protection, followed by the entrance of generics. According to my understanding, this will happen in 2034 or 2038. While generic competition may not be severe due to LR-MDS being an orphan indication and imetelstat being an injectable drug, it could lead to a 30-50% reduction in sales over 5 years.

Imetelstat NPV in MDS

I developed a conservative patient-based model of imetelstat usage in LR-MDS in the US. This model relies on the epidemiology model and drug use described above, and accounts for ESA-ineligible patients and for patients switching to imetelstat following luspatercept failure. Real-world data for luspatercept and pivotal phase 3 trial data for imetelstat were utilized to calibrate the model.

Phase 3 data indicate that imetelstat has a good response rate, and that some patients benefiting from the drug for up to two years. Nevertheless, these results also imply that a significant number of patients discontinue treatment within the first year. The limited available information on drug discontinuation, coupled with broad confidence intervals for response duration (6-18 months), introduce significant uncertainties regarding the treatment durability and potential future drug sales.

In the base case scenario, I assumed that 40% of treatable patients will use imetelstat for 1 year. According to this model, 7,500-8,000 patients could be treated with imetelstat annually, but only 3,000-3,300 patients are expected to remain on the drug at a potential "steady state". With this in mind, I would like to address Question #2: TAM provided by the company is almost irrelevant when it comes to sales in LR-MDS.

In the real-world settings, discontinuation rates and downward dose modifications may be higher, and conversely, treatment duration could be longer. Based on the trial data, I constructed a pessimistic scenario assuming a 30% shorter treatment duration and an optimistic scenario assuming a 20% longer duration. These scenarios were also modeled using BMS epidemiology data.

If Geron is not acquired and proceeds with its current plan to market imetelstat without a partner, the company faces the risk of underperforming in sales. To address this, I bifurcated a matrix of the above scenarios, incorporating a negative sales performance adjustment of 70%.

All scenarios are possible; they encompass ridiculously wide peak sales, ranging from $460m to $1.4bn in the US. This variability underscores the current uncertainty due to limited data and the diverse potential future outcomes. To manage this uncertainty, I assigned speculative categorical likelihoods to each scenario, resulting in a likely sales range of $680-960m and the distribution of US NPV (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Distribution of possible NPV for imetelstat in LR-MDS in the US (discount rate 12%). The colors code categorical likelihood ranges. (personal creation)

Notably, I modeled the entry of generics in 2034, followed by a 50% sales reduction within 5 years. Patent protection by 2037 increases NPV by 10%.

Imetelstat Prospects In rrMF

The second value-creating program in Geron is the development of imetelstat for the treatment of rrMF. The following sections briefly describe the development risks, MF epidemiology, imetelstat sales prospects and NPV for rrMF.

Development risks

Geron proudly reported that the company is running the first and unique pivotal phase 3 trial in MF with the primary endpoint of overall survival. This is certainly a critical endpoint for an undoubtful FDA approval. The company noted that the median OS on imetelstat in the prior phase 2 trial was ~30 months, which is roughly double that of "historical controls". While promising, further scrutiny of the data is warranted.

Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer, characterized by scar tissue formation in the bone marrow, loss of healthy blood cells, and splenomegaly. The disease typically arises due to mutations in hematopoietic stem cells, particularly in the JAK kinase gene. Mutated JAK kinase abnormally activates intracellular signaling, leading to pathological changes in the bone marrow and development of myelofibrosis. Ruxolitinib, a JAK kinase inhibitor, is an effective 1st line therapy in MF. However, some patients do not respond or tolerate ruxolitinib, and most discontinue after several years. These patients develop refractory and relapsed MF (rrMF).

Currently, treatments are aimed at the management of symptoms, including anemia and splenomegaly, as there are no disease-modifying therapies for MF. Consequently, common endpoints for the drug development in MF include anemia response, spleen volume response and "total symptom score" reduction.

First, imetelstat did not demonstrate a competitive edge for either endpoint. Although surrogate endpoints may not correlate well with OS, the ultimate treatment goal, a low surrogate response during drug R&D often predict overall program failure. I cannot discuss here the odds of failure in MF based on surrogate responses, but I hope that Geron's team did so to justify transition into the phase 3 trial.

Second, according to the Geron's presentation, a comparative historical control cohort with rrMF had median OS of 14-16 months. However, several other studies have reported OS comparable to that seen in imetelstat's phase 2 trial. For instance, Tagraxofusp has demonstrated 29 months OS and exceedingly higher responses; a combination of navitoclax with ruxolitinib showed 70% OS at 29 months; OS was about 36 months in patients with suboptimal responses to ruxolitinib, treated with the best available care or momelotinib. One study found that post-ruxolitinib failure, patients may survive for 30 months on conventional agents (including ruxolitinib rechallenge) and 40 months on novel investigational agents. These data suggest a risk that imetelstat may not be superior to the current best available care.

MF treatment context, epidemiology, market risks and NPV in rrMF

We anticipate that imetelstat will be approved within 3 years for use in 2nd and 3rd lines of treatment following JAK inhibitor failure. Let us discuss the potential treatment paradigm for rrMF over the next 3 years. Pacritinib will be used for patients with low platelet counts (pacritinib is effective in this specific patients), fedratinib will be used to treat splenomegaly (because it demonstrates an outstanding spleen response), and momelotinib will be used to treat patients with anemia (it is a good/the best option to treat anemia in MF). In this symptom-oriented patient management approach, it is likely that imetelstat will be squeezed out of 2nd line.

Although MF is more clearly defined than MDS, it is not less complex. Patients vary in risks, phenotypes, and progression, necessitating the use of different drugs for appropriate treatment. To address this complexity, I developed an incidence/prevalence disease model for the US, mirroring the methodology used for MDS.

The model estimates that approximately 5,500 patients annually will be eligible for 2nd line treatments, and around 4,500 for 3rd line treatments. According to this model, there are ~5,500 and ~4,500 patients available annually for the 2nd and 3rd line treatments, respectively. Considering the treatment landscape, I assume that 4,500-5,500 patients will be available annually for imetelstat treatment. This positioning may actually be beneficial, as imetelstat will likely face limited competition in the 3rd line setting.

According to phase 2 data, a response rate to imetelstat was 32%, and the treatment duration was approximately 1.5 years. Using these inputs in the models for drug use and NPV, the following key metrics describing the base scenario were derived:

2500 pts will be on imetelstat annually "at the steady state".

Peak sales are projected to reach $760m.

US NPV is $850m (at the discount rate of 12%).

Geron NPV (Question #1)

I assume that current cash will primarily be utilized for development expenses and that the company value comprises the value of projects in LR-MDS and rrMF. The total NPV is calculated based on projected US revenue and royalties from ex-US sales, which are assumed to be 25% of US revenue. The NPV model incorporates variations due to uncertainties in epidemiology (~11%), imetelstat use (~24%) and sales performance (~27%). The likelihood distribution of the total NPV is shown in Figure 3.

The rrMF impact on the total NPV ranges from ~30% at the lower end to ~20% at the higher end of the distribution. While revenues in LR-MDS are expected to generate most of the value, the success of rrMF remains significantly influential.

Figure 3. Distribution of possible NPV for Geron, based on revenue in the US and royalties from ex-US revenues in LR-MDS and rrMF (discount rate 12%). Colors code categorical likelihood ranges. (personal creation)

Acquisition prospects

In my assessment, a biotech company focused on a single-drug, poised to commence sales in a low-competition market addressing a high unmet need deadly blood cancer (MDS), and currently running a pivotal clinical trial to expand into another high unmet need deadly blood cancer (MF), with estimated total peak sales of $1.2-1.5bn in the US along, presents a compelling acquisition opportunity. The approval for the first indication has made this acquisition "likely", any positive news from the clinical trial in MF will render this event almost inevitable.

Sell side vs. reality (Question #3)

The following table reflects recent changes in price targets recommended by analysts for Geron (Sources: Yahoo Finance and MarketScreener).

Target price Date Target price vs fundamental NPV value Barclays 9 6/10/2024 Above the high end of NPV (unlikely range) Stifel 7 6/10/2024 At the high end of NPV (less likely range) Wedbush 8 6/7/2024 Above the high end of NPV (unlikely range) Needham 6 6/7/2024 In the range of NPV (possible high end) Baird 4.5 4/30/2024 In the range of NPV (likely range) TD Cowen 10 4/29/2024 Above the high end of NPV (unlikely range) Goldman Sachs 5 3/15/2024 In the range of NPV (likely range) B.Riley 5 1/9/2023 In the range of NPV (likely range) Median 6.5 In the range of NPV (possible high end) Click to enlarge

Out of eight Wall Street analysts, three have suggested target prices that exceed the justifiable range of fundamental NPV, and one has posited a price at the less probable high end of the NPV range. The median target price is at the high end of the possible NPV range (see Table and Figure 5). Investors should approach these benchmarks with caution.

The current company valuation was significantly influenced by the pivotal phase 3 trial results for LR-DS reported in January 2023. Since then, the company's value has been affected by negative pre-ADCOM review from the FDA (which was mitigated within 72 hours by a favorable ADCOM vote for imetelstat) and by somewhat aggressive fundraising through two public offerings. These events were not reflected in the target prices (Figure 4), though during 2023, these targets were consistent with the proposed NPV. The reasons behind the surge in bullish valuations in Q2 2024 remains unclear to me.

Figure 4. Time course of Geron value, analyst ratings and share prices. Blue area - analyst's target price range; white line on the blue - median target price. Transparent orange area - "more likely" range of Geron NPV value; red line - median NPV value. Green line - stock share price. (personal creation)

Overall, the public market has undervalued Geron for over a year since the release of phase 3 data.

Price Prospect And Conclusion (Question #4)

I presume that Geron is acquired based on the fundamental value. If this acquisition takes place soon, the price may be at the high end of valuations (the most favorable scenario). If this acquisition is delayed, and the company fails to demonstrate strong sales, then the market may react by selling off, leading to an acquisition at the lower end of valuations. In either case, the NPV range for Geron justifies the potential share price at acquisition.

Setting aside public market influences, the acquisition value is intrinsically linked to fundamental value. I fitted the distribution of NPV likelihoods with a simple Gaussian distribution, transformed this into a distribution of share prices, and calculated the probability of stockholder earnings depending on the share price at the moment of stock purchase (Figure 5). Although in reality, this probability is influenced by various factors such as VWAP, for the sake of a straightforward discussion on fundamental value, we will disregard these additional elements.

Figure 5. Dependence of stockholder earnings probability on the share price at the moment of stock purchase. Blue dots - the price for modeled Geron NPV values. Colored areas - NPV categorical likelihood ranges. Grey dots - pricing of the last two major public offerings. Open dots - analyst's target prices. (personal creation)

Uncertainties surrounding disease epidemiology, the use of imetelstat and company performance have led to a wide range of potential peak sales, variability in fundamental values, and a range of possible prices at the major "liquidity" event (M&A). The acquisition is expected to occur within the range of share prices between $3.7 to $7.7, with a more likely range between $4 and $6. As depicted in Figure 5, there is a significant change in earnings prospects within this share price range.

In the past seven weeks, the company's share price fluctuated between $4 and $5.2. At the current share price of $4.6, I recommend holding the stock. However, the likelihood distribution of values (see Figure 3) and associated earnings probabilities (see Figure 5) do not support a single simple-minded recommendation. The later curve suggests reconsidering actions if the share price changes by $0.5 in any direction. It is useful to examine at the earnings probability dependence through the lens of earnings odds. At a price of $5.2 and above, the odds will be against the buyer; therefore, I strongly recommend selling above $5.2. The odds between $4.4 and $5.1 are >1, but with low confidence, so I suggest holding in this range. The odds of earnings are high below $4.3 and are very high below $3.9. These are the benchmark prices for the "buy" and "strong buy" recommendations.