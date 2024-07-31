Fidelity Investment Grade Bond Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Investment Grade Bond Fund is a core fixed-income strategy providing investors one-stop access to a diverse group of U.S. high-grade bond sectors.
- Benchmarked against the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, the fund seeks to deliver competitive risk-adjusted performance that is commensurate with investor expectations of a core bond fund.
- Utilizing a team-based investment process, the fund relies on experienced portfolio managers, research analysts and traders. We concentrate on areas where we believe we can repeatedly add value, including asset allocation, sector and security selection, yield-curve positioning and opportunistic trading.
- Robust governance and risk management, consisting of extensive quantitative modeling, formal and informal portfolio reviews, and proprietary tools, support the identification of both opportunities and risks.
1 Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 08/06/1971.
2 This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated.
Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated.
For definitions and other important information, please see the Definitions and Important Information section of this Fund Review.
Taxable Bond Market Review
U.S. taxable investment-grade bonds, as measured by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, posted a very modest gain (+0.07%) in the second quarter of 2024 amid mixed economic data and an ongoing holding pattern on benchmark interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
After raising policy interest rates 11 times beginning in March 2022, the Fed has held rates steady in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% since July 2023. The bond market began 2024 with investors anticipating six to seven quarter-point cuts to the federal funds rate over the course of the year, with the first taking place in March. But during the first quarter, stronger-than-expected employment and consumer spending data, coupled with consumer price index reports that showed U.S. inflation metrics either moving sideways or ticking up, kept the Fed on pause and led investors to push back their expectations for the timing and magnitude of rate cuts this year. The Aggregate index returned -0.78% for the first three months of 2024.
The downbeat sentiment persisted into the start of Q2, with the index returning -2.53% in April. During the month, hotter-than-expected inflation and the Fed's "higher for longer" message on rates sent bond yields rising and prices down; the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, which started the year at 3.88%, stood at 4.70% on April 25. May, however, brought encouraging news, when that month's CPI update (through April 30) indicated year-over-year headline inflation slowing from the previous month's mark for the first time in 2024. Combined with separate monthly reports showing weaker U.S. retail sales and softer job growth, the cooler inflation reading reignited market hopes that the central bank would begin cutting rates sooner rather than later.
June's CPI report (through May 31) further raised those hopes. Headline inflation, at 3.3%, ticked down from 3.4% the previous month, and closely-watched core inflation - which excludes volatile energy and food prices - was lower than expected. Following the Fed's committee meeting on June 12, Chair Jerome Powell noted the progress but said the central bank needed further evidence that inflation was slowing to start cutting interest rates. By quarter end, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield had fallen more than 30 basis points from its April high mark. The Aggregate index gained 1.70% in May and 0.95% in June.
For the full three months, returns were muted across major segments of the bond market. By quality rating, top-tier, AAA-rated investment-grade securities (+0.53%) fared best by a notable margin. Meanwhile, short-term maturities (1-3 Years) gained 0.95% and outpaced all longer-term issues.
Results were mixed among yield-advantaged, credit-sensitive sectors on both a total- and excess-return basis (see exhibit below).
U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds (-0.09%) and agency mortgage-backed securities (+0.07%) trailed U.S. Treasurys (+0.10%) and government-related securities (+0.30%); conversely, asset-backed securities (+0.98%) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (+0.68%) solidly outperformed.
Outside the Aggregate index, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities advanced 0.79%, per Bloomberg, while below-investment-grade segments such as U.S. high-yield corporate bonds (+1.09%) and emerging-markets high-income securities (+1.17%) showed relative strength.
Performance Review
Detailed Fund Attribution Relative To Benchmark
Strategy: Sector Allocation
Market Environment
For the quarter, returns were muted across major segments of the bond market. Credit-sensitive sectors generally outpaced U.S. Treasurys, with two notable exceptions: U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds and agency mortgage-backed securities.
Fund Positioning
(Impact vs. Benchmark)
Overall, sector allocation had a positive performance impact versus the benchmark Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.
Strategy: Security Selection
|
Market Environment
|
Among investment-grade categories, high-quality, short-term securities held up best.
|
Fund Positioning
(Impact vs. Benchmark)
Security selection aided the fund's relative performance.
Strategy: Duration and Yield Curve
|
Market Environment
|
Yields inched up across the maturity spectrum during the quarter, with the longer end of the curve (10 years and up) rising most. The yield curve remained inverted for the eighth full quarter in a row.
Fund Positioning
(Impact vs. Benchmark)
Yield-curve positioning modestly detracted.
Outlook and Positioning
At quarter end, the U.S. economic expansion demonstrates evidence of both mid- and late-cycle dynamics. Disinflation trends and the move to monetary easing progressed globally in Q2, but persistent core inflation in the U.S. is making the "last mile" of disinflation toward the Fed's 2% target more difficult.
After declining significantly from 2022's highs, both headline and core inflation have remained above 3% in 2024. Nominal 10-year Treasury bond yields ticked modestly higher during the quarter, rising sharply in April, then moderating in May and June. As is typical during a late-cycle expansion, the yield curve remains inverted.
Current market projections signal an expectation of one or possibly two rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024, with the first most likely taking place in September. This represents a more optimistic view than was held early in the quarter, but the timing and pace of easing is significantly diminished compared with expectations entering this year.
As of June 30, we are maintaining a large underweight to very short-maturity Treasurys, with a corresponding focus on intermediate and long maturities. We're modestly overweight short- and intermediate-maturity corporates, with a particular overweight in financials, especially large money-center banks, given their solid balance sheets. We are also underweight agency mortgage-backed securities in favor of what we see as better opportunities elsewhere. Of final note, the fund's duration finished the quarter modestly longer than the benchmark.
In a dynamic market environment, we continue to find pockets of value, based on our view of pricing and fundamentals. Our goal remains to work with our experienced investment teams to try to find attractively priced bonds for the portfolio while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management. We remain focused on the long term and follow a process that is analytical, logical and grounded in empirical data.
It is important to reiterate that the portfolio is constructed with a careful and intentional emphasis on security selection, especially with consideration to liquidity and financial resiliency. Investing is a long-term endeavor, and we're focused on generating strong risk-adjusted performance over a full market cycle.
|Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
Credit ratings for a rated issuer or security are categorized using the highest credit rating among the following three Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations ("NRSRO"): Moody's Investors Service (Moody's); Standard & Poor's Rating Services (S&P); or Fitch, Inc. Securities that are not rated by any of these three NRSRO's (e.g. equity securities) are categorized as Not Rated. All U.S. government securities are included in the U.S. Government category. The table information is based on the combined investments of the fund and its pro-rata share of any investments in other Fidelity funds.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Team Managed
Trading Symbol: FBNDX
Start Date: August 06, 1971
Size (in millions): $9,940.27
Morningstar Category: Fund Intermediate Core Bond
