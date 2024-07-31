BOJ Delivers, Sending Greenback To Almost JPY150; Now Over To The Federal Reserve

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.51K Followers

Summary

  • A 15 bps hike by the BOJ and plans to halve its bond purchases by the end of FY25, coupled with a hawkish press conference by Governor Ueda sent the dollar to nearly JPY150.
  • The focus is now on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to signal that its confidence has grown that inflation is on its way back to the target and that it may be appropriate to reduce the restrictiveness soon.
  • Nearly all the bourses in the Asia Pacific region but Taiwan rallied.

Flag of Japan

Kutay Tanir/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

A 15 bps hike by the BOJ and plans to halve its bond purchases by the end of FY25 (in March 2026), coupled with a hawkish press conference by Governor Ueda sent the dollar to

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.51K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News