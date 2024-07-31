VIG: No Longer Looks Well-Positioned In The Current Investing Environment

Torsten Asmus

The economic and investing environment continues to remain fluid, with prices remaining elevated, interest rates high, and increasing signs of what looks like a potentially extended slowdown now that consumer spending rates are beginning to fall. Allocating capital is as difficult today as the process of investing has ever been.

Exchange-traded funds are becoming more common for both expert and retail investors, and many ETFs are focused on income. One fund that is geared toward dividend investors and seeks to track the S&P Dividend Growers Index is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

VIG has offered investors total returns of 73.37% over the last 5 years, while the S&P 500 has offered investors total returns of 95.64% during the same timeframe.

I last wrote about this fund in August 2023, and I rated the fund a buy primarily because of how the ETF had rebalanced. Today, I am downgrading VIG to a hold. This fund has significant exposure to more cyclical sectors such as the industrials and financials, and there are growing signs of a slowdown in the broader economy, with consumer spending levels falling. VIG has also paid out minimal income over the last 5 years, this fund is likely to continue to have disappointing dividend growth and payouts as well.

VIG fund seeks to replicate the S&P US Dividend Growers Index. This fund has an expense ratio of .06%, a current yield of 1.78%, and $93.60 billion in assets under management. The holdings of this ETF are 24.57% technology, 19.67% financials, 15.89% health care, 11.82% industrials, 11.63% consumer defensive, 6.14% consumer cyclical, 3.76% basic materials, 3.47% energy, 2.13% utilities, and .92% communication. This fund also holds .21% in cash and cash equivalents. The four largest holdings of this fund are Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Broadcom (AVGO), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

VIG has offered investors only minimal dividend payouts over the last 5 years.

This Vanguard fund has never paid out more than 2.5% per year over the last 5 years, even though the annual dividend growth during this period has been 10.26%. The main reason this ETF has offered investors minimal payouts is because the fund is significantly overweight the tech sector and specific financials such as JPMorgan and Visa (V) which pay out lower dividends. This fact isn't likely to change moving forward.

This fund also has significant exposure to cyclical sectors as the financials and industrials, and there are increasing signs that consumer spending levels are beginning to fall. Many individuals have seen savings from COVID-19 nearly completely depleted, higher rates are making borrowing more difficult, and real wages have not kept up with current price levels. There are multiple major retailers such as Target, Walmart, and McDonald's, that have all recently reported consumers trading down. Revised first-quarter GDP reports stated that consumer spending was falling, and the recent increase in consumer spending in the second quarter looks like an anomaly, with the concerning reports of multiple major retailers on individuals increasing trading down with purchasing decisions. Economists are also skeptical of the second-quarter consumer spending data because of how the government included seasonal adjustments. Consumer spending comprises 70% of the US GDP.

VIG is also significantly overweight large-cap tech, and there are signs that many leading companies in this sector are near the high end of historic valuation levels. Microsoft is currently trading at nearly 38x expected forward earnings, while the company's 5-year valuation average is 31x predicted forward earnings. Apple is also trading at 35x expected forward earnings, while the company's 5-year average valuation is 27x predicted forward earnings.

VIG is overweight multiple cyclical sectors, the fund should continue to underperform the broader indexes if growth slows, and this ETF has still consistently underperformed the indexes even in better economic times. This Vanguard fund's significant tech holdings also mean the fund will likely continue to offer investors minimal income as well. Real wages have not kept up with price increases, and even though inflation rates have moderated, consumers are also feeling the impact of higher interest rates on borrowing costs as well. Growth and income investors should be able to find better value in the current investing environment.