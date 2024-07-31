VIG: No Longer Looks Well-Positioned In The Current Investing Environment

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.22K Followers

Summary

  • Economic environment remains challenging with high prices, interest rates, and signs of a slowdown in consumer spending.
  • Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund tracks S&P Dividend Growers Index, offering 73.37% total returns in 5 years.
  • VIG fund has minimal dividend payouts, significant exposure to cyclical sectors, and may underperform in current economic conditions.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

The economic and investing environment continues to remain fluid, with prices remaining elevated, interest rates high, and increasing signs of what looks like a potentially extended slowdown now that consumer spending rates are beginning to fall. Allocating capital is as difficult today

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
2.22K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VIG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VIG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News