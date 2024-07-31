serts/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTLF) OTC or (FLOW.AS) on the Amsterdam Exchange, presented 2Q 2024 results last week. Earnings Per Share ("EPS") was 0.3 EUR per share versus an expected 1 EUR. They also announced a dividend suspension after previously paying out nearly half of earnings through dividends. The strategy around this move was free up more trading capital since the company has historically made 50-120% returns on it, which in turn would create long term tax-advantaged value for shareholders. Personally, I was excited to read this report as I felt this was a smart move, however the market reacted differently with 20% nosedive.

Flow Traders Stock Chart (Yahoo Finance)

With less than stellar earnings results, a dividend suspension, and the "Black Box" nature of the company, I could understand why investors may be worried and selloff. However, I think now presents a wonderful value opportunity with a built-in hedge against an expensive US market.

Flow

FLOW is a liquidity provider based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. They quote bid and ask side transactions and make money on the spread. They do this with their own trading capital using a proprietary technology platform using an algorithmic and deterministic method. Their expertise are exchange-traded products ("ETP") but have expanded into other markets as well such as Fixed Income, Digital Assets, FX and Commodities. On the ETP side, FLOW provides liquidity on all the underlying portions of the product to ensure the trades happen efficiently. They provide value through liquidity as this lowers trading costs, lowers spreads and ensures markets are efficient in even the most volatile times.

The company was founded in 2004 by Roger Hodenius and Van Kuijk who left Optiver which is another liquidity provider from the Netherlands founded in 1986. Roger and Van were responsible for the ETF trading arm at Optiver as well. FLOW has over 600 employees located in ten locations around the world.

Vix

The long run average VIX is around 21 with the last year mostly around the 12-13 range with a slight peak in April around 19 and now in July around 18 (which most likely is not reflected in most recent earnings).

VIX index (Seeking Alpha)

The VIX measures expectations for volatility over the coming 30 days, derived by the aggregate of index put and call options. Also referred to as the "fear index", the VIX is inversely related to the S&P 500 index. This means, when drastic drops of the S&P 500 happen, the volatility of the market increases and VIX drastically rises.

Shiller PE (multpl)

Since VIX has been on the low end compared to historical averages, this tells us the market is relatively calm and comfortable sitting where it's at. This is quite interesting given the Shiller PE is sitting at 35 which rivals the bubble-like activity during 2020. It is also quite high compared to the historical averages. This is really just telling us the overall market is expensive.

So we have an calm, collected and expensive market. It's almost like nothing can go wrong. right?

Hedge

For some, the current position in the market is unsettling. If you believe the market is expensive, or you're expecting a VIX spike due to unexpected events, or simply through reversion to the mean expectations, FLOW may be the perfect value play with an inherit hedge to these circumstances. This is because the nature of the business does fantastic during emotional periods in the markets.

Global ETP Market Growth (Flow Traders 2Q Results Presentation)

For starters, ETP value and AUM continue to grow despite VIX changes. Since ETP is FLOW main market, this a good sign that it's irrelevant on how volatile the market is. However with FLOW being a liquidity provider, they stand to profit massively during market corrections.

Flow Net Income (Seeking Alpha)

For example, FLOW pocketed over $500 million in net income during the market crash in 2020. This is nearing their current market cap. This success was because there was panic selling due to the crash, leading to massive VIX spike. When VIX spike, spreads widen because people are so desperate to sell, they will pay a premium to get out. This is where FLOW shines because they will provide liquidity through the good and bad times.

Furthermore, FLOW continues to generate income even when VIX is low. So what you have here is a company who is a leading liquidity provider in a growing market that generates income during low VIX and generates incredible income during market crashes. With a market beta of 0, Flow acts like cash with the added upside during market crash. The perfect hedge possibly?

Value

I like what I see with FLOW. However, I still want to pay a good price for the company. FLOW is generally hard to value because it's impossible to predict VIX, along with their propriety technology that produces the income.

For valuation method, I will do four cases of a discounted income model. The variable inputs for these models will be a projected income growth rate and a terminal price to earnings ("PE") multiple. Fixed inputs will be the starting net income and discount rate to make things a little simpler.

FLOW target income growth rate is 20% and market ETP valued traded increased 12% from 2023 to 2024. You also have analysts expecting 10-12% growth the next couple years and then trail off to a terminal rate of 2%. So clearly there is a wide range of inputs for growth from 2-20%.

FLOW PE Chart (Seeking Alpha )

And for terminal multiple, FLOW trades around 10 to 20 PE historically given variable VIX and earnings. We can use this multiple range for our inputs.

For starting income, I'll use an average of the last ten years not including DEC 2020 when they raked in over $500 mm. This comes to about $100 mm without that year so there is a margin of safety. It's entirely possible FLOW could have another breakout year producing over $500 mm with a VIX spike, but I won't bet on it. And for a discount factor, I'll use 12.5% for an added margin of safety. Using all this information, I arrive at a bear case, base case, bull case and a total moonshot case scenario for valuation of FLOW.

For the number crunchers: Discounted_Income_-_FLOW.xlsx

Bear

Bear Case (Author)

For the bear case, I assume a growth rate in-line with a terminal rate of 2%. This would simply match general market inflation. Since we assume a low growth rate, we can assume the market will price in a 10 PE. We arrive at a market cap of $368 mm, which is around half of the current. This valuation essentially assumes there would be no VIX spikes in 10 years, which would mean the market is doing quite well. Furthermore, the 2% growth rate assumes either the ETP market stays stagnant, which is hard to believe or FLOW doesn't capture any of the growth. This again is hard to believe considering they are the market leader in Europe and have historically proven themselves fully capable. Although things happen so it's fine to have such a doomsday scenario. If I mess around with the discount rate until I reach the current market cap, a practice also known as a reverse discounted income model, I come to a rate of 5%. This is interesting because many cash equivalent equities are yielding this with a beta of 0. In other words, it seems the worst case scenario for FLOW is it's simply a place to store cash. Not bad I must say.

Bull

Bull Case (Author)

Onto the Bull Case. The top end assumptions here will help form the Base Case model. We assume a growth rate in line with ETP markets and a 20 PE multiple which is likely if they perform at these growth rates. This produces an intrinsic value of 2.5X the current market cap. So you have a place to store cash with an insane upside if they continue to capture ETP market growth.

Base

Base Case (Author)

The Base will just be between the bear and the bull assuming a 6% growth rate and a 15 PE multiple. We arrive at an intrinsic value with a slight upside of the current market cap. In other words, if they are drowned by competition and only capture half the market growth, then you can still sit pretty at a market beating 12.5% or more.

Moonshot

Moonshot Case (Author)

The pie-in-the-sky case is if they deliver on management's goal of 20% growth and we capture income relative to historical VIX spike. Including 2020, average income was $135 mm so we can grow this 20% and apply a 20 PE multiple. Even with a discount of 12.5% we arrive at a 6X. Again, we can store cash in FLOW and have the possibility to 6X our initial investment over 10 years.

Ownership

Insider Ownership (Simply Wall Street)

I think one thing to point out is high percentage of insider ownership. Roger and Van roughly make up around 23% of the total ownership. I enjoy a company whose founders and leaders have some skin in the game because they will make decisions to increase the stock price and preserve longevity. This amounts $60-$80 million for the two so I believe they will do what's right for the stock price. This information coincides with the recent capital allocation strategy change which I will get into next. But the point being here is as long as insiders own a significant portion of the company, and compensation doesn't sky-rocket, then I'm not sure if I really care what they do with the dividend.

Dividend

Return on Trading Capital (Flow Traders Q2 24 presentation)

The main headline news during earnings was the elimination of the dividend. It makes sense for management to do this in my opinion. This firm trades from its own capital at very high rates. So instead of paying out earnings as a form of dividend, why not retain the earnings to grow the capital base thus making even more money.

Dividend investors are not happy with this because now you have to really put your trust into management and a propriety trading algorithm and strategy which can be hard to stomach sometimes. These are the risks.

But if you look at the historical performance of the algo, along with the historical returns on trading capital and combine this with the high percentage of insider ownership, I believe you now have a good company who will return more in a more tax efficient manner while also trading at a 20% discount to what it was earlier.

Conclusion

This risk reward of FLOW is at insane levels right now. I believe it is a screaming buy and will make an excellent value play with a built in hedge against market downturns. The current valuation builds in many of the risks at play. I look at FLOW as a cash position with the potential to multi-bag. If FLOW doesn't perform well, the rest of your life is probably doing well because that means we have low fear and a booming market. But if things get worse, you'll be one of the few winners. The recent dividend cut has made this opportunity even better now.

