Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.95K Followers

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SEMHF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Koebernick - Head-Investor Relations
Bernd Montag - Chief Executive Officer
Jochen Schmitz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays
Veronika Dubajova - Citi
David Adlington - JPMorgan
Hugo Solvet - Exane
Julien Dormois - Jefferies
Julien Ouaddour - Bank of America
Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley
Sezgi Ozener - HSBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Siemens Healthineers Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the Safe Harbor statement on page 2 of the Siemens Healthineers presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to your host today, Mr. Marc Koebernick, Head of Investor relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Marc Koebernick

Thank you, operator. Good morning, dear analysts and investors. Our CEO, Bernd Montag; and our CFO, Jochen Schmitz, who here with me in our headquarters in Erlangen, will be taking you through the details of our Q3 2024 for this morning.

The Q3 results for fiscal 2024 were published this morning at 7:00 AM., and you can find all relevant documents as well as the recording of this call on the Investor Relations section of the Siemens Healthineers website.

After the presentation, there will be a chance to raise questions. Please note the following. Siemens Healthineers will record and transcribe this meeting. It will be published on websites such as www.siemenshealthineers.com. If you don't want to be recorded or transcribed, please inform us before asking questions or making comments. The details are found in the privacy

Recommended For You

About SEMHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEMHF

Trending Analysis

Trending News