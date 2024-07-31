Bim

Speculating On A Takeover When The Fundamentals Are Good

For a stock with no Wall Street analyst coverage, CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) has received a lot of attention on Seeking Alpha since March 2024. This was when parent company CVR Energy (CVI) announced that it was working with major owner Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to explore strategic transactions including acquisition of refining assets to help diversify its Midwest US concentration. Additionally, CVR Energy also started exploring options for CVR Partners, the fertilizer-producing MLP. As discussed in the 8-K, this could involve IEP or CVR Energy purchasing the public units of CVR Partners or putting the partnership up for sale. Note that CVR Energy owns approximately 36.8% of the outstanding common units of CVR Partners and 100% of the interest in CVR Partners’ general partner. The 8-K also contained the following warning:

There is no assurance that any of the aforementioned or other transactions will develop or materialize, or if they do, as to their timing.

Nevertheless, this announcement inspired several analysts on Seeking Alpha to estimate a buyout price, including the highly revisited and commented-on one by Publius. The estimates came in the range of 2-3 times the current market price of the units, or even higher. These estimates are based on comparable fertilizer producing companies, the private sale of an individual fertilizer plant, and replacement cost estimates. I'm not going to repeat or critique these valuations. The math looks reasonable to me. Still, one has to ask if CVR Partners is really worth that much, why hasn't someone come along already and bid that much for it? Surely, Warren Buffett (BRK.A) (BRK.B) could turn over a couch cushion to find the $1 or $2 billion needed to buy CVRP at a substantial premium to the market, but below the high end of the valuations that have been discussed. Warren is only a state away from each of CVRP's plants in Coffeyville, Kansas and East Dubuque, Illinois. He must know a thing or two about farming, if only from his son Howard. Clearly, there are some risks to the business, not least of which is the deep cyclicality of the fertilizer market.

CVR Partners came public in 2011, just before product prices hit the top of the cycle in 2012 and 2013. Distributions followed suit. The partnership then suffered four lean years in 2017-2020 when distributions were minimal. Following a modest recovery in 2021, profits skyrocketed in 2022 when the Russia-Ukraine war not only disrupted fertilizer markets but raised the cost of natural gas and re-established a feedstock cost advantage for CVRP's Coffeyville facility, which uses petroleum coke as a feedstock. Investors were rewarded for their patience as distributions hit a record high in 2023. Prices during the first half of 2024 averaged $525/ton for ammonia and $268/ton for UAN. This is truly "mid-cycle" as the averages over the past 11 years were $514 for ammonia and $254 for UAN.

Distributions adjusted for 1:10 split in 2020 (Author Spreadsheet)

In the four months since the announcement from CVR Energy, many CVRP bulls are holding the units hoping for a takeover at outrageous prices, while the bears point out that no deal is certain, and commodity prices could be on their way back to cyclical lows. Jim Cramer often says, "Never speculate on takeovers of companies with bad fundamentals." In the case of CVRP, there is a middle ground where the fundamentals are not so bad, and the bottom of the cycle need not arrive quickly nor be as bleak as 2017-2020. A takeover may still be on the way, but the only bid might come from CVI or IEP, who could simply maintain the status quo if public unit owners turn down the deal. In that case, CVRP remains an attractive income investment, generating $8/unit at mid-cycle, or almost a 10% yield. Any takeover would be a bonus, but not the only reason to own the partnership.

The Next Down Cycle May Not Be As Bad

Fertilizer remains a key product for feeding the world, and demand is growing with global population. The start of the Russia - Ukraine War in 2022 with its huge price spike barely impacted demand growth in subsequent years, but supply had to rebalance with Russia, Ukraine and Belarus comprising around 25% of the global trade in nitrogen fertilizer.

2022 Midterm Outlook (International Fertilizer Association)

Production capacity has been impacted in Russia by the war and in Europe by high gas prices.

2023 Midterm Outlook (International Fertilizer Association)

Nevertheless, global demand remains steady, and about 5% above the levels of the 2017-2019 cyclical low. This increases the value of producing nitrogen fertilizer in the US, which was a net importer in 2022 but quickly ramped up exports to meet European demand.

While CVR Partners might not be participating directly in the export market, they enjoy a location and transportation cost advantage with rail connections across the US farm belt.

2011 IPO Prospectus (CVR Partners)

At the time of the IPO, CVRP touted the advantage that the Coffeyville plant had using petroleum coke as a feedstock instead of more expensive natural gas. With the US fracking revolution lowering natgas prices since then, petcoke is not necessarily cost advantaged, though CVRP has since acquired the East Dubuque plant, which uses gas. The partnership can reclaim some of this cost advantage with a proposed project to allow the Coffeyville plan to flex between coke and gas depending on economics.

Using 2023 production and feedstock costs, I estimate this project would save about $5.5 million per year, or about $0.52 per share.

Author Spreadsheet

In the second quarter of 2024, pet coke prices are starting to decline, but natural gas prices are even lower. Coke price averaged $62.96/ton in 2Q, while gas has averaged $1.93/MMBtu. Using the same methodology as above, the feed flexibility project would save $27.21 per ton of ammonia produced, or $12.9 million per year ($1.22 per share).

The improved demand and feedstock cost savings should provide advantages that did not exist during the last down cycle.

Forward Distribution Forecast

In the 2Q 2024 earnings release, management stated they "have seen continued strong demand for nitrogen fertilizer for the remainder of 2024 at prices higher than 2023."

In my forecast, I am assuming volumes sold each quarter in 2H similar to those in 2Q. Product pricing is $510 for ammonia and $260 for UAN. For feedstock costs, I am using similar pet coke prices to 2Q, but higher natgas prices, more in line with the forward strip. Direct operating expenses and SG&A are similar to 2Q. Finally, I am assuming similar operating reserves as in 2Q (note that most of this is interest expense) and investing reserves of $20 million per quarter. Most analysts have been underestimating this value in their estimates and continually overestimating the distribution. I know this seems high, since it is equal to the capex forecast for the entire year, but management indicated on the earnings call that there are additional projects planned for the next few years they are reserving for in addition to the feedstock flexibility project at Coffeyville.

We also began implementing certain debottlenecking projects at both plants that are expected to improve reliability and production rates. The Board elected to continue to reserving capital in the second quarter that we expect to spend over the next two years to three years, as we focus on improving reliability and redundancy of the two plants in efforts to provide better production rates and lower downtime in the future. We began spending capital on these projects in the third quarter of 2024 with funds coming from the reserves taken over the last six quarters.

It's hard to say when they will be fully reserved for these projects. At some point, the quarterly reserves will come down, and we should see a nice bump in the distribution, but even in this conservative estimate, I am projecting $2.65 per quarter to be paid in 4Q 2024 and 1Q 2025. That would take the total 2024 distributions to $8.15 ($1.68+1.92+1.9+2.65) or a yield of 10.4%, compared to the 9.7% "forward yield" calculated by annualizing the latest declared distribution of $1.90.

Author Spreadsheet

But What About A Takeover?

If my distribution estimate is good, and we are truly at "mid-cycle", CVR Partners is worth holding just for the income. However, investors would need to be comfortable with the likelihood that distributions could be much lower for a period of a few years, then much higher for a couple of years as we go through the cycle. Those in the partnership just for a takeover could be disappointed if they do not have a long-term mind set.

Nevertheless, many investors are speculating that CVR Energy is looking to monetize CVRP to help pay for refining assets. However, that was not the only option listed in the March press release. If these fertilizer assets are as valuable as some say, CVR Energy is in the best position to own it all themselves. With little to no signs of an outside bidder, my most likely scenario is a bid from CVI to the public unit holders to consolidate CVRP.

If this follows the patterns of other MLP roll-ups, it will probably start with a low-ball bid, maybe even equal to the market price on the day before the announcement. This will cause some unit holders to protest loudly here in the comments section, but don't worry. That is what happened when BP (BP) rolled up BP Midstream Partners. The MLP was eventually bought out for $17.08 following negotiation with a conflicts committee as specified in the partnership agreement. This was a 31% premium to the $13.01 originally proposed, although rising BP share price and oil prices during the negotiations and before the deal close also helped.

CVR Partners unit holders have the added benefit that CVR Energy does not hold a majority of the units, so it is likely a unitholder vote will be necessary. CVI will have to make the offer sweet enough to get majority approval, but there is no pressure to get a deal done. They can always maintain the status quo of their 37% ownership if the majority votes no. Note that only about 21% of public unit holders need to vote yes to approve the deal. (21% of the 63% of units owned by the public equals 13% of total units, which, when added to CVI's 37% constitutes a majority of all units.)

With those dynamics, I don't see anything near a double of the current market price needed to get the required yes votes. I would guess something like a 20-30% premium is more likely, resulting in a deal price around $100. This would require CVI to come up with about $670 million in cash, which is not unreasonable. CVI currently has about $581 million in cash and $1.542 billion in debt. It should be able to tap into its cash balance and add debt as needed to complete the deal.

Conclusion

CVR Partners has been the subject of takeover speculation, but as an ongoing partnership, it is an attractive income investment at mid-cycle conditions. The distribution is variable and will be lower at the bottom of the cycle, but growing demand for fertilizer and projects to improve reliability and feedstock flexibility should help CVRP put up better results than it did in the last down cycle of 2017-19.

The 2-3x takeover prices speculated on by some commenters would be nice, but it seems like we would have heard about bids already if anyone wanted to pay near that amount. Based on previous MLP roll-ups and the need to convince only 21% of public unit holders to vote yes, I expect a deal to fall more in the range of 20-30% premium, or $100 total, if it gets done at all.