China's PMI Data Softened Slightly In July

Jul. 31, 2024 7:55 AM ETFXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, KFVG, RAYC, KTEC, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.9K Followers

Summary

  • Manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs both edged slightly lower in July, dragged down by weak domestic demand.
  • we saw some mixed performances, but generally, the more important subcategories trended a little weaker.
  • The employment subcategory rose to 48.3 in July; while still in contraction, it nonetheless marked a 14-month-high.

A world globe with a Chinese flag pin showing China

Richard Drury

By Lynn Song

Manufacturing PMI remained in contraction

China's July official manufacturing PMI slowed slightly to 49.4, down from 49.5 in June. This marked the third consecutive month the PMI has been below 50 - the threshold between expansion and contraction - and

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.9K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
GXC--
SPDR® S&P China ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News