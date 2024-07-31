J Studios

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) when I wrote about it in May, as I expected SLAB to see sequential growth as the excess inventory situation eases. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating. My key update to my thesis is that the recovery growth is now a lot more visible, and 2H24 may see the end of the current inventory oversupply situation. Couple that with a decent runway for margin to expand back to historical levels, the overall equity story remains very attractive.

Review

SLAB reported positive earnings last week, which is supportive of my buy rating. Total revenue grew ~37% sequentially to $145.4 million, a massive acceleration from the 22.5% sequential growth seen in 1Q24. By segment, Industrial and Commercial [I&C] revenue was up 35% sequentially, and Home & Life [H&L] revenue was up 39% sequentially. Gross margin also expanded strongly sequentially by 36bps to 53%, leading to another quarter of adj. EBIT margin expansion to -17.3% (vs. 1Q24 of -36.5% and 4Q23 of -53.8%). Adj EPS, while still in the negative zone, improved dramatically as well, to -$0.56 (vs. -$0.92 in 1Q24 and -$1.19 in 4Q23).

The operating environment is certainly proceeding in my expected direction, in which customer inventory digestion is progressing well, which sets up for a continued recovery profile through FY24 and into FY25. Specifically, SLAB’s conscious effort to undership products is working out well; inventory in the distribution channel used to be 70 to 75 days, but has further declined to 55 days in 2Q24 (1Q24 was 61 days). That said, I think there is still some way to go before the inventory situation fully normalizes, as SLAB is still shipping orders that are below consumption levels (which means there are still some excess inventories left in the system). However, these two points, combined with sequentially accelerating delivery orders (using sales as the yardstick), indicate that customers are running down their excess inventory.

My guess is that 2H24 will see this entire inventory situation being resolved as the overall consumption rate (at the end market level) for SLAB is set to surge due to the strong multi-year design wins (e.g., electronic shelf labels, smart metering, and Dexcom’s glucose monitors) that will ramp up in 2H24. Moreover, overall bookings also continue to improve sequentially, which is strong evidence of a recovery trend.

No, I think that's 100% it. I mean, the only thing to add is clearly Q2 is not at our consumption levels and neither is our Q3 guide. And as Dean said, I think the three kind of pillars we've talked about are to drive growth, the inventory destocking, going in the right direction but not done yet, design win ramps. That's encouraging that we've been on an incredible design win pace over the last few years. 2Q24 call

A potential growth catalyst that may drive stronger revenue growth acceleration is AI/ML opportunities. Management noted they are seeing an uptick in customer interest, and SLAB certainly has a shot at winning deals here given the product solutions they have—machine learning accelerators that can run ML inference at the edge. It is tough to quantify this impact and how strong SLAB is against other players in the industry, but seeing that customer interest is high, I look forward to hearing more from management about how much this will contribute to growth.

Author's work

Finally, this is one of my favorite charts for SLAB because it gives a good sense of how much earnings growth potential there is. I believe the growth outlook is getting clearer at this point, in that SLAB is entering the recovery growth cycle, and when this happens, gross margins should recover accordingly. As of 2Q24, SLAB gross margin is still way below historical levels of ~60% (700 bps away). There are several drives to push this back to ~60%. One, the utilization rate will go up, which drives high incremental margins (there are new products ramping up in 2H24, which is positive for volume growth). Two, distribution as a percentage of total revenue should recover as well once it starts to ship closer to the consumption level (the current mix is 69% vs. the normal level of 80%; SLAB is now under shipping to ease the oversupply situation). This also means that the adj. EBIT margin should accelerate strongly back to historical levels over the next few quarters.

Valuation

Author's work

The recovery strength appears to be more moderate than I expected previously, based on management 3Q24 guidance, and I think it is prudent to trim my estimates accordingly. 3Q24 revenue sequential growth is expected to decelerate from ~37% in 2Q24 to 13.5%. Assuming the same 13.5% sequential growth for 4Q24 (which should be doable considering the ramp-up in new products and improving shipment rates to meet consumption levels), my expectation for FY24 revenue is $604 million. Sequential growth should further decelerate through FY25, and assuming it decelerates to mid-single-digits in 4Q25, I got to a revenue figure of $940 million for FY25. Compared to my previous assumptions, this is a slight downgrade, but I think the market views the overall growth trajectory and visibility of recovery very positively. The P/S multiple is now at 6.8x vs. 5.4x previously, and assuming SLAB continues to trade at 6.8x, my price target has increased to ~$198 (mostly driven by the sharp increase in valuation multiples). For what it's worth, 6.8x is the 5-year P/S average.

Bloomberg

Risk

The bad news is that sequential growth is expected to slow greatly, and while the overall recovery trend is positive, if sequential growth decelerates at a much faster pace, it could indicate the underlying demand remains poor. This will put a lid on how fast SLAB can grow in the near term. Since the entire equity story revolves around this today, this may cause the SLAB stock price to feel some pressure.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy. While the inventory situation is not entirely normalized, the overall trend is positive. At the current pace, where SLAB continues to undership and orders from new products will ramp up in 2H24, the inventory oversupply situation should be resolved by the end of this year, setting up a good base for FY25. Growth could perform better than my expectations if SLAB’s products for AI/ML applications see strong adoption. From how the market re-valuated SLAB’s P/S multiple to 6.8x today, I believe the result is well received, and so long as SLAB delivers, the stock should continue to go up.