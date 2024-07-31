Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

As investors in the climate technology and renewable energy space, hydrogen has always been on our radar. Clean hydrogen, either in the form of fuels, chemical reactants, or electricity generation and storage medium, will be essential to the decarbonization of different sectors.

However, not all applications are equal - some are more essential, efficient and impactful than the others. Let's take fuel cell as an example - it works as a conversion device that "generates" electricity using hydrogen. While it is faster in "charging" (in other words, refueling), fuel cell is not an ideal way for electrification since it involves several energy conversion processes that lose energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is a US company that manufactures a fuel cell for on-site electricity generation, similar to a back-up generator but with no down-time. In my opinion, as discussed below, while the technology is novel (yet common in recent times when hydrogen technologies are under rapid development), it operates with a lot of problems and is similar to the electricity generation business. Therefore, the valuation of the stock is still too high. More will be covered below.

What is wrong with Bloom and its products?

Various alternatives to clean energy, such as fuel cells, have met the quest for reliability, efficiency, and emissions rates. For example, data centers are at the forefront of leading the narrative of carbon-free power generation. Bloom Energy's fuel cell technology faces criticism for its fuel cell efficiency over other clean energy sources. The Bloom Box on-site fuel cell generators convert hydrogen, natural gas, or other fuels into electricity.

Investors are concerned about Bloom's Energy fuel cell lifespan, cost, and emission-free rate.

Short lifespan

Research shows that Bloom fuel cells have problems with durability and temperature, preventing them from running for more than five years. The problem of high temperatures has been addressed partially using high-temperature materials. On the other hand, the degradation of Bloom fuel cells is high and has less than five years of usage, leading to inefficiency. If the fuel cell is five years old, a part has to be replaced, making solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) have a short lifespan.

Cost ineffective

Bloom Energy's Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell uses natural gas and hydrogen. This technology has been in development for decades, and no major improvement in cost and efficiency has been achieved for decades. Fuel cell technology is still cost-prohibitive for non-critical and large-scale applications. The fuel cell has a small conversion capacity due to lower electrolyzer efficiency, ranging between 30% and 40%. The payback period of fuel cells is longer than that of other technologies, making them inefficient, even though they are viable to implement. Durability and reducing the cost of fuel cells are still significant challenges that Bloom needs to address before investing in fuel cell commercialization.

Not emission-free

Bloom Box fuel cells emit relatively similar CO2 emissions to modern natural gas power plants. This would inform an investor of the competition Bloom Box will likely face soon.

The environmental impact of on-site fuel cell maintenance contributes to carbon emissions. A comparison of when diesel and propane are used over when fuel cells are used reveals that fuel cells are not carbon-free. Diesel and propane have higher emission scores of 2.0 tons and 1.9 tons, respectively. When fuel cells are used with diesel, there are reduced emissions with an insignificant score of 2.0 tons. When diesel, battery, and photovoltaic (PV) are used, emissions are reduced to 1.2 tons of CO2. In contrast, when propane, fuel cells, and (Photo Voltaic) PV are used in power generation, emissions are reduced to 1.2 tons.

Bloom Energy fuel cells' sustainability is at greater risk due to the emissions recorded by the cells. Typically, the essence of clean energy is zero emissions, which fuel cells have not achieved with the intake of natural gas into usable electricity. The Solid oxide fuel cell projects are still underdeveloped in terms of effectiveness, with Bloom's full ranking as the least effective fuel cell.

Government policy shift has hit Bloom

Following Bloom Box's fuel cells' technological and engineering flaws, Bloom has faced yet another blow from South Korea's RPS policy, which is its key market for fuel cells.

South Korea

In January 2023, South Korea announced its plan to invest in a long-term electricity supply and demand project on renewable power generation. The plan is to invest in solar, wind, biomass, and photovoltaic (PV), among other alternatives, such as integrated gasification and fuel cells.

The South Korean government's Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) plans to reduce fuel cells as a large-scale source of power generation. The government is critical of fuel cells' reliance on fossil fuels, which cannot be relied upon to implement the RPS obligations.

In response, Bloom’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sridhar notes in the Q4 2023 earnings call transcript that Bloom had to pause the deployment of hydrogen electrolyzers in Korea to enforce RPS policy. Since then, the management has been looking to regain its previous full market share expected in 2024, which has not been achieved.

Japan

In the quest for more markets, Bloom investors need to acknowledge that Japan, a huge electricity consumer, has invested $100 billion in solar and wind. This is attributed to the high cost of green hydrogen, four times more costly than fossil fuel. Bloom fuel cells that could be using hydrogen in Japan face elimination from energy generated from wind and solar, sending a warning to Bloom investors. World Economic Forum also ranks wind and solar as efficient energy sources, indicating a continued fall in fuel cell demand.

European Union

A European Union Green Deal (EUGD) under a sustainable economic model requires €800 billion to produce 300 GW of wind power by 2050. Hydrogen is estimated at 40GW by 2050, which indicates less investment in electrolyzers due to reliability, efficiency, and durability.

Wind and solar will achieve net-zero in 2050, while other renewables take the lowest percentage, indicating the basis of dwindling hydrogen fuel cell stocks. While significant investment is made in hydrogen, more resources are channeled towards wind and solar power generation.

Valuation

As a growth-stage company, there was not much growth in the past 4 years since the company has been listed. In 2024, it is estimated that the company will only record an annual revenue of $1.4 billion, which is consistent with the lower end of management guidance. This is a single-digit growth from 2023's $1.3 billion of revenue.

To assess the company's price target, there is no point to use earnings multiple, as the company is not expecting positive profitability any time soon. As such, Price-to-Sales ratio is the most reasonable ratio. There are two groups of peers that we will compare the company with:

Types Hydrogen technology Electricity generator Definition Companies engage in innovating and developing novel technologies related to hydrogen production and utilization, like fuel cell, storage, electrolysis Companies in the more traditional electricity generator equipment manufacturing and installation. Peers Plug Power (PLUG)

Ballard Power System (BLDP) Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Generac Holdings (GNRC) Click to enlarge

While the company itself is a hydrogen technology company, we think that it should be valued relatively closer to the traditional generator business which has lower P/S ratio, despite slightly higher premium from its hydrogen-related operations. Therefore, the P/S ratio we are giving the company is around 1.9x to 2.1x.

With this, the target price range based on the projected sales, multiples, and share outstanding, is from $11.71 to 12.95. This indicates a potential downside of 15%.

Investment Risks

Regulatory Risks: Governments are shifting their focus to the most efficient energy sources, such as South Korea's RPS policy, which directly affected Bloom's stocks. Bloom risks losing from changes in regulations on the energy source in its market diversification. For Instance, Japan and Europe have policies focused on solar and wind energy over other alternatives, where hydrogen takes a small position in industry and mobility.

Technological Risks: Slow improvement of fuel cells exposes Bloom Box reliability to evolving and advanced solar and wind energy sources. Investors should consider possible Bloom fuel cell disruption.

Operational risks: Fuel cells are still expensive to run and maintain and have minimal life. Customer uptake considers investment and revenue generation, which does not match solar and wind investment returns. This poses a warning to investors as Bloom operates on losses and subsidies while facing disruption of fuel cells from other sources.

Conclusion

Bloom Energy is facing growing challenges in the hydrogen and clean energy space, with its technology being criticized for its high costs and emissions, business struggling to grow, and changing regulatory landscape such as the case in Korea. These factors are all limiting BE's growth. Therefore, based on the fundamentals of the stocks, our target price is around 10 - 15% of the current price, hence a Sell rating.