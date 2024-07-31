huettenhoelscher

Last month, I discussed the airplane deliveries and orders for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) and pointed out that the delivery flow pointed at challenges in the aerospace supply chain. Not much later, Airbus announced that it would be lowering its delivery target for 2024 from 800 to 770 airplanes. While I already saw the strain in the delivery flow, I have to admit that the alert from Airbus caught me off guard as we still have months in deliveries to go. For Airbus to already walk away from their delivery target shows how big the issues are. Investors are looking at Boeing with a magnifying glass for all good reasons, but it is important to also accept the reality in the aerospace industry. That reality is that supply chain challenges are less dissolved than initially thought and might take years to completely vanish.

That makes it even more important to follow the orders and deliveries that are announced monthly. In this report, I will be discussing the Airbus airplane orders and deliveries in June.

Airbus Airplane Orders Boosted By Airbus A350 Order

The Aerospace Forum

In June, Airbus booked 73 orders valued at $7.4 billion. The mix consisted of 35 widebody airplanes and 38 single-aisle jets:

An undisclosed customer ordered 36 Airbus A321neo airplanes.

Uzbekistan Airways ordered two Airbus A321neo airplanes.

IndiGo ordered 30 Airbus A350-900 airplanes.

An undisclosed customer ordered one Airbus A350-900.

Airbus received an order for four Airbus A330 MRTT airplanes.

During the month, the following order book changes and mutations took place:

Chengdu Airlines was identified as the customer for one Airbus A321neo, which was converted from an unidentified order for the Airbus A320neo.

ICBC Leasing was identified as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

ICBC Leasing was identified as the customer for one Airbus A321neo, which was converted from an unidentified order for the Airbus A320neo.

Jet2 (OTCPK:DRTGF) converted orders for 35 Airbus A320neos to 35 Airbus A321neos.

Juneyao Air was identified as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

Transavia was identified as the customer for one Airbus A321neo converted from the undisclosed A320neo order book.

Uzbekistan Airways converted orders for 8 Airbus A320neo airplanes to orders for 8 Airbus A321neo airplanes.

June was quite a good month for Airbus. The plane maker added a big order for the Airbus A350 from IndiGo and it continued to win orders for the Airbus A321neo. We also saw a tanker order in the books, which could be the order that Saudi Arabia announced recently. We saw some mutation in the order books with airlines converting Airbus A320neo orders to orders for the Airbus A321neo. The A321neo is an airplane that is loved by its customers. So, seeing conversions is not a major surprise. However, I do believe that a significant portion of the conversions we are seeing are driven by Airbus pushing the timeline of some deliveries and as a form of compensation, customers can convert their delayed orders to A321neo orders. There were no cancellations during the month, which is always good. In the same month last year, Airbus booked 902 orders and 3 cancellations, bringing the net orders to 899 airplanes valued $56.6 billion. Normally, the year-on-year orders can tell us a few things about demand for airplanes. However, June and July are different in that regard due to the timing of airshows. Last year, the Paris Airshow took place in June, so we saw an uptick in orders for June, while this year the Farnborough Airshow took place in July. So, the year-on-year comparisons are not extremely useful.

Year-to-date, Airbus booked 327 orders and 17 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 310 airplanes valued at $30.5 billion. A year ago, Airbus booked 1,080 gross orders and 36 cancellations, bringing the net order tally to 1,044 units valued at $69.3 billion. As said, the year-on-year comparisons for June and July are affected by the timing of the airshows and order announcements. What we do know is that Airbus needed quite a big announcement flow for the Farnborough Airshow if it wants to replicate last year's order success, and my analysis on the Farnborough Airshow orders showed that this was not the case.

Airbus Airplane Deliveries Fall Year-on-Year

Airbus

Airbus delivered a total of 67 airplanes in June, valued at $4.2 billion:

Seven Airbus A220 airplanes were delivered.

A total of 53 Airbus A320neo airplanes were delivered, including 19 Airbus A320neo airplanes and 34 Airbus A321neo airplanes.

Airbus delivered three Airbus A330-900neo airplanes.

There were four Airbus A350 airplane deliveries, all for the -900 model.

During the same month last year, Airbus delivered 72 airplanes valued at $4.8 billion. Year-over-year, we saw deliveries decrease by 5 units, or 7%. So, we are seeing that the strain that I noticed last month continue., The reduction in deliveries was primarily driven by fewer Airbus A320neo and Airbus A350 family deliveries, partially offset by the Airbus A220 and Airbus A330neo family deliveries.

Year-to-date, Airbus has delivered 323 airplanes valued at $20.4 billion, compared to 316 deliveries valued at $20.1 billion a year ago. So, deliveries are higher year-on-year but not as much as one would have expected and for full year Airbus now expects deliveries to climb by 5% instead of 9%.

The book-to-bill ratio was 1.1x in terms of units and 1.8x in terms of value. Year-to-date, the book-to-bill ratio in terms of units is 1x and 1.5x in terms of value. While book-to-bill ratios above one tend to signal strong demand, for commercial aerospace they are currently also driven by airplane production still being below undisturbed levels.

Conclusion: Airbus Growth Is Being Delayed

If you are looking at Airbus to benefit from the deep crisis that Boeing got itself into, then you will only be partially satisfied. Some customers are indeed looking to operate more Airbus airplanes to offset gaps in the Boeing delivery schedule. However, the reality is that while the problems at Boeing are orders of magnitudes bigger, Airbus is also seeing significant challenges to its production rates driven by continued strain in the aerospace supply chain. That is something to keep in mind. Airbus still has strong order inflow and its deliveries are still higher year-on-year, but after a strong start of the year we are seeing more and more pressure on deliveries.

That does not change my rating for Airbus as a stock to buy, but it is something to keep in mind. The lower delivery target for the year likely means that some pricing pressure is evaporating and some growth is being delayed. So, whereas Airbus could have done extremely strong business winning customers over from Boeing, we are seeing that they have their own set of industry challenges that eventually will mean that Airbus cannot knock out Boeing if they ever had that in mind. They are in a far better position, but it is clear that they are not able to win everything due to the continued challenges in the aerospace supply chain.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.