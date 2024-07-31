Engineers working at a pipeline construction site. Dejan Marjanovic/E+ via Getty Images

One of the things that I appreciate so much about dividend growth investing is that it is so easy to measure progress. Maintaining a spreadsheet, I can know at any time my portfolio's net annual forward dividends and compare that to my annual expenses.

Each purchase that I make (whether with fresh capital or accrued dividends) moves me closer to financial independence. The same can be said for each dividend or distribution boost that I receive.

For almost seven years, I have been diligently building my portfolio with high-quality dividend/distribution growers. Recently, the power of compounding has become more tangible. God willing, I'll be close to attaining basic financial independence in the United States in the next seven years.

One of my holdings that will play an important role in my journey to achieving financial independence is the master limited partnership, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

When I previously covered EPD with a buy rating in May, there were a few factors that impressed me. The steady growth prospects were one element that I liked. The A-rated balance sheet was another plus. Finally, units of EPD looked to be undervalued by a double-digit percentage.

In the days that followed the article, I upped my stake in the MLP by 44%. Now, EPD accounts for 1.6% of my portfolio and is my 17th-biggest holding.

Judging by the second-quarter results released earlier today, it looks like my decision is paying off. EPD's adjusted EBITDA and DCF churned higher in the period. The company also announced today that it is moving forward with a key growth project. EPD's financial strength remains admirable. Lastly, units remain a good deal versus my fair value estimate.

Another Solid Quarter And More Growth On The Horizon

With each passing quarter, it seems like the world needs EPD's energy infrastructure more and more. The second quarter results shared hours ago drive home this argument.

EPD's total revenue soared 26.6% year-over-year to $13.5 billion during the second quarter. For context, that was $790 million short of the Seeking Alpha analyst consensus.

EPD's robust topline growth in the second quarter was driven by excellent results throughout the business.

Co-CEO Jim Teague pointed out in his opening remarks during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call that the second quarter tends to be EPD's seasonally weakest quarter. However, the company still handled a near-record 12.6 million barrels per day of crude oil equivalent volume for the quarter. For more color, that was a 5.9% year-over-year growth rate. EPD's acquisition of the remaining 20% equity interest in Whitethorn Pipeline Company in February 2024 and increased demand were to credit for this uptick in volume.

Teague also noted that marine terminal volumes grew by double-digits to 2.2 million barrels per day during the second quarter.

If these impressive results weren't enough, the company also posted a record for fee-based natural gas processing volume in the second quarter. Fee-based natural gas processing volumes surged 14% over the year-ago period to 6.5 billion cubic feet per day for the quarter. That was made possibly by greater demand and the Leonidas Plant in the Midland Basin and Mentone 3 Plant in the Delaware Basin coming online earlier this year.

Buoyed by these variables, EPD's adjusted EBITDA rose by 10% year-over-year to nearly $2.4 billion during the second quarter. The MLP's DCF also increased by 4.4% over the year-ago period to top $1.8 billion in the quarter.

EPD's second quarter results are one thing. What's even more encouraging, though, is the company's growth can persist in the quarters and years to come. EPD currently has $6.7 billion in projects that are currently undergoing construction.

A near-term catalyst for EPD is that three out of four of its Texas Western Products System destinations were in service as of July 30. The fourth is anticipated to be placed into service sometime in Q3.

One of the more notable projects that should drive growth for the company a few years out is the Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal along the Houston Ship Channel. The company announced today that it is moving forward with plans to add refrigeration capacity that will increase propane and butane export capabilities by around 300,000 barrels per day. This project will also increase instantaneous loading rates for propane and butane while freeing up additional capacity for propylene exports. The expanded service is anticipated to start at the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, EPD has plenty of other incremental expansion opportunities that are set to come online in the coming quarters. That includes natural gas gathering expansions that will come into service in what's left of 2024 and 2025.

This is why the FAST Graphs consensus is for operating cash flow per unit to rise by 10.3% in 2024 to $3.83. For 2025, another 3.3% growth in OCF/unit to $3.96 is anticipated. In 2026, a 4.3% increase in OCF/unit to $4.12 is projected.

EPD's balance sheet is also in an enviable position. The company's TTM leverage ratio of 3x as of June 30 was in its targeted leverage ratio of 2.75x to 3.25x. EPD had $3.4 billion in available credit capacity and unrestricted cash as of June 30. This gives the partnership the dry powder needed to seize on any bolt-on acquisitions that could arise at any time. Due to EPD's financial fortitude, it enjoys A- equivalent credit ratings from the three major rating agencies on stable outlooks (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to EPD's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release, EPD's Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation, and EPD's May 2024 Investor Presentation).

Fair Value Could Be $35 A Unit

Since my previous article, units of EPD have gained 3% as the S&P 500 index (SP500) has edged 2% higher. From my perspective, growth in the fair value of the MLP's units has outpaced unit price growth. For my money, that makes EPD an even more attractive buy today than it was just two and a half months ago.

Just as I did in my previous article, I will be using the dividend/distribution discount model or DDM to value the midstream company. This is because the total returns that are generated by EPD are mostly derived from distributions and minimal unit price appreciation.

The first input for the DDM is the expected distribution per unit. That's simply the annualized distribution per unit. Following the 1.9% raise in the quarterly distribution per unit to $0.525 earlier this month (up 5% over the year-ago distribution), EPD's annualized distribution per unit is $2.10.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity. This is another term for an investor's required annual total return rate. My preference is for at least 10% annual total returns, so I will be using this input once again.

The third input for the DDM is the rate at which the annual distribution per unit grows. For the reasons I'll outline in the section below, I'm increasing my expectation for long-term annual distribution growth from 3.75% to 4%.

Applying these inputs to the DDM, I compute a fair value of $35 a unit. Compared to the $29 unit price (as of July 30, 2024), this works out to a 17% discount to fair value.

No End In Sight To Mid-Single-Digit Annual Distribution Growth

Relative to the energy sector median forward yield of 4.1%, EPD's 7.2% yield is appealing. This is enough to earn the MLP a B+ grade for forward yield from Seeking Alpha's Quant System.

EPD's distribution is also adequately covered. The company's adjusted cash flow from operations payout ratio was 55% for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024. This is comfortably below the 83% payout ratio that rating agencies prefer from the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal.

Along with an excellent balance sheet, this positions EPD well to maintain the 4.3% compound annual growth rate of its distribution in the past three years. That's why I believe that a 4% annual distribution growth rate is a realistic projection for the long run.

This should allow EPD to emphatically build on its 25-year distribution growth streak in the years ahead. That's well above the 1-year median of the energy sector. Thus, it's sufficient to earn the MLP an A+ grade for consecutive years of distribution growth from the Quant System.

Risks To Consider

EPD is an MLP with top-notch fundamentals and a dedicated management team. However, the investment thesis isn't entirely immune from risks.

EPD's continued growth will depend on getting its $6.7 billion in projects under construction into service on time and within budget. If the company encounters delays and cost overruns from environmentalist lawsuits and the like, that could weigh on its growth potential.

As I indicated in my previous article, EPD is also important to the U.S. (and global) economy. I'd even take it a step further and argue that it's not an overstatement to categorize the company's midstream infrastructure as mission-critical.

This could make the company vulnerable to many attempted cyber breaches. If any were successful to the extent that the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack was three years ago, that could temporarily disrupt EPD's operations. Such an event could also require the company to allocate more resources to shoring up cybersecurity protocols.

Natural disasters are another circumstance that could interrupt EPD's operations. If the MLP's network of pipelines and terminals were damaged beyond its commercial insurance coverage, that could harm its fundamentals.

Another fact to be aware of is EPD's tax treatment as an MLP. Before making any investment decisions surrounding the partnership, readers would be prudent to consult a licensed tax professional to understand potential tax implications.

Summary: I Sleep Well At Night Owning EPD

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a core holding for me and one of my largest positions. Yet, I could envision myself upping my stake further (in percentage and dollar terms) in the coming weeks, months, and years. That's because EPD's growth profile looks to be intact. EPD's balance sheet is remarkably strong. Significant insider ownership doesn't hurt, either. Best of all, EPD is a blue-chip MLP priced at a material discount to fair value. This is why I'm now reiterating my buy rating.