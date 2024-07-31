caio acquesta

Investment Thesis

I recommend holding Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:PBR.A) shares. The company released its sales and production report with few highlights, as the higher price of Brent Crude oil and the depreciation of the BRL should be offset by lower volumes.

The big question mark is regarding investment, as the company has signaled interest in starting oil exploration in Namibia. Another highlight is profit, which may be reduced by non-recurring impacts in the quarter.

Introduction

Hello reader, in this report, I will analyze for you the production and sales report released by Petrobras on July 29th. Remember that this report concerns operational performance, and provides clues about what to expect from the company's results, which are expected to be released on August 8th. Enjoy reading!

Exploration and Production

Crude oil and NGL production totaled 2.1 Mbpd (+2.6% y/y, -3.6% q/q), in line with market expectations. The quarterly reduction was due to scheduled shutdowns and maintenance. In addition, unplanned interventions were required in machinery on the Búzios platforms and in the post-salt fields.

Exploration & Production (IR Company)

In my view, the highlight of the exploration and production segment was the volume of oil extracted from the pre-salt. The pre-salt already represents 68% of the company's total production, and this should result in a reduction in the lifting cost that will be disclosed in the financial results.

Refining, Transportation & Marketing

In refining, the highlight was the 4% increase in sales in the year at 2.9 Mbpd, due to strong exports in the period.

CONSOLIDATED SALES VOLUME (IR Company)

The refinery utilization rate was quite high at 91%, which explains the lower fuel imports in the second quarter. But what should investors expect from Petrobras' results?

Many Signs To Watch

Overall, the 4% increase in the price of Brent Crude oil and the 5% depreciation of the BRL should be partially offset by the 3.6% lower volumes and low spreads in refining, leading to a weak result. But my focus is not on that, but on capex and profits.

Will Capex Increase Again?

It is worth remembering that this will be the first result under the new CEO of Petrobras. The former CEO resigned due to pressure from the Government because capex was 30% below guidance.

What worries me is the news that the company has made a binding offer to acquire an asset in Namibia. As everyone knows, this could impact dividend payments, but I will go further.

The company has a bad history of allocating capital abroad, such as the sale of operations in Africa at a loss in 2020, the renovation of assets in Venezuela and the case of nationalization of Petrobras assets by Bolivia in 2006.

Petrobras achieved great margins and a good return on capital when it focused on Brazilian deepwater assets, and is currently looking again at a path that went wrong.

Another point of concern is that the asset is an exploratory case, and the company is already discussing new investments in exploration on the Equatorial Margin. Does that make sense? All of this makes me skeptical about the thesis and corroborates my recommendation to hold the shares.

Net Income May Fall Sharply For Non-Recurring Reasons

Petrobras' profits could be heavily impacted this quarter, as the company has reached a tax agreement with Brazilian authorities worth BRL 19.8 billion ($3.5 billion).

The company has adhered to a notice issued by the authorities, with rules for joining the transaction in tax litigation. The impact on 2Q24 profits should be BRL 11.8 billion or ($2 billion).

It is worth remembering that the Brazilian government is taking several actions to increase revenue, and agreements of this type could impact state-owned companies such as Petrobras, in the sense of "closing" the government's accounts. This corroborates my recommendation not to buy the shares, but to hold them.

Is The Valuation Cheap Or Fair?

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating and Factor Grades tools corroborate my view, as the Quant tool recommends holding the stock. Apparently, momentum and revisions are weighing more than the company's cheap valuation, especially when we analyze EV/EBITDA and P/E.

Quant Rating and Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

In my report on the start of coverage published on April 15, I also described the reasons why I believe Petrobras' valuation is fair, and not cheap, given all the risks involved.

start of coverage (The Author)

Since then, considering my recommendation was correct, the company has had a Total Return of -0.91% while the S&P500 has appreciated 5.7%. But what would be the risks to my skeptical thesis regarding the company?

Potential Risks To The Bearish Thesis

A new risk is Petrobras' possible new investment in Namibia. The asset is for exploration and is located in deep waters, where the company has a history of operating very well.

The area has a history of interest from oil companies due to the fact that practically its entire coast has oil and has geological characteristics similar to the Atlantic coast of South America due to its origin in Pangea.

Furthermore, Petrobras is a company with significant exposure to Brazilian assets, and international diversification could be positive for the company if it is approached diligently. The risks to the thesis are diverse and investors should be careful.

The Bottom Line

Petrobras released a production and sales report without any major surprises. The fact is that the better oil prices and the depreciation of the BRL should be offset by lower volumes.

The result is the first under the management of the new president, and there is still much doubt about the investments that the company will make, such as an offer for oil exploration in Namibia, which does not make sense considering the history, and that the company already has exploration campaigns on the equatorial margin.

Based on this analysis, I recommend holding Petrobras shares. The company has an attractive valuation, but faces investor distrust with a possible change in dividend policy and risks in new exploration projects.