Luis Alvarez

I often reference the Utilities sector as a risk-off signal given my historical work that shows when that group of stocks outperforms broad markets in the short-term, stock market volatility tends to rise afterward. But Utilities are not just a signal of risk-off. They are also a way to play it. And if we are entering a more volatile period ahead, you may want to consider, as a result, the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU). This fund passively attempts to track the performance of its benchmark, the MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index.

VPU is one of the largest Utilities funds out there, with $6.9 billion in assets. It’s meant to be representative of the sector as a whole. VPU allows investors and traders an easy (and cheap) way to get access to stable companies which tend to have high dividends, and which also are not as vulnerable to economic cyclicality relative to other areas of the stock market.

A Look At The Holdings

The fund is currently made up of 66 positions. No position makes up more than 12.76% of the fund overall. Yes, there is definitely a top-heaviness to VPU, but this is I’d argue not as risky as other sectors that have high concentration in the top holdings just given the nature of utility companies overall (as in we always need the lights on regardless of what).

vanguard.com

What are some of these companies? NextEra Energy is a renewable energy company that generates its power from areas such as wind and solar energy. Southern Co is one of the largest electricity producers in the US, operating through multiple subsidiaries, serving millions of customers in multiple states. Duke Energy is a US electric power holding company, transmitting and distributing electricity to approximately 7 million retail electric customers and more than 1.6 million natural gas customers. Constellation Energy Corp is one of the largest competitive energy companies in the US, incorporating carbon-free nuclear, hydro, wind and solar energy into its combined production of approximately 49GW of nationwide generation resources. And Sempra Energy provides natural gas and electricity distribution, transportation, storage, and supply services.

Sector Breakdown

Those core holdings alone are a good reason to buy VPU. However, the real power of the fund – and why it’s so appealing for a diversified portfolio – lies in the way its exposure is spread across the spectrum of utilities. This keeps its concentration risk in check while offering investors broad sector representation.

vanguard.com

Electric Utilities make up the largest allocation at 62.5%, followed by Gas Utilities at 24.9%. Again — the appeal here is that these companies aren’t anywhere near as cyclical as say Tech or Industrials because electricity is always needed, regardless of what state the economy is in, and that demand is largely inelastic.

Peer Comparison

The big fund to compare this to is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU). This fund has over $15 billion in assets, and top 10 wise has a similar makeup of stocks (though with slightly higher weights overall). When we look at the price ratio of VPU to XLU, we find that the two have largely oscillated against each other. No clear relative momentum winner from what I can tell.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

As many of these firms are involved in supplying essential services such as electricity, gas and water, demand for many of these types of stocks is thought to be relatively inelastic (so a small rise or fall in the economy doesn’t substantially affect demand). This is a positive if you’re negative on economic activity going forward. In addition, the typically regulated nature of these businesses, combined with the steep capital costs of building and maintaining infrastructure, provides significant entry barriers. As a result, incumbent utilities enjoy some pricing power, and can pass through cost increases to consumers more easily than incumbents in highly competitive sectors.

This tilt can be a valuable diversification tool, particularly at times of uncertainty or market volatility, when investors flock to cash, fixed-income securities or dividend-paying stocks. On a portfolio construction basis, investors are also rewarded for adding utility stocks to their core positions. This is because, by reason of their low correlations to the broader equity markets over time, they may enjoy improved diversification and reduce the overall volatility of their portfolio.

But there are negatives. Earnings growth for the sector tends to be considered constrained due to its “mature,” capital-intensive model, compared with the growth and volatility that more dynamic sectors can offer. Utilities also face more regulatory control over their distribution networks, and also are forced by law to purchase their supplies from regulated generators, dramatically limiting the opportunities for Utilities management to seek a competitive advantage. All this adds up to mean that the opportunities for Utilities to pivot towards a disruptive technology before their competitors simply are not there.

Moreover, debt finance is a common source of cash for utility capital expenditures, exposing the sector to added risk when interest rates rise or when it is difficult to borrow money. Utilities could then face reduced margins and profits, undermining their allure as steady income-producing investments. Something also to consider is the continuing transition to a renewables-based system – and the associated risks for traditional utility participants. As the green imperative gathers steam, major generating companies with large exposures to fossil sources will very likely come under growing pressure to change their business models, possibly at major cost.

Conclusion

I like the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares fund and actually think now is a good time to consider it. At a 0.1% cost overall, the fund is cheap, provides wide diversification and a sector defensive tilt. I’d much rather own this than Tech at this point in the cycle, and think it can be a big winner into year-end on a relative basis.