y-studio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) is trading at an all-time high, thanks to the decline in overall inflation and the increasingly likely probability of a September rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. With strong price outperformance relative to the rest of the sector, MCBS is positioned for a continued rally until YE2024. Being regionally diversified across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia, we note that macro tailwinds and lowered interest rate expectations are not the only factors that drive the price outperformance of MCBS from a technical perspective. The underlying strength is from a fundamental standpoint as well. In this article, we examine the case for being bullish on MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. for 2H2024 and beyond.

Interest Rate Outlook and Impact on Regional Banks for 2H 2024

Based on the CME Group Official FedWatch tool, the overall probability of a rate cut in September is 100%. Analysts still debate the magnitude of the rate cut, which is currently expected to be 25 basis points. However, the probability of a 50 basis point rate cut in September is rising steadily. Also, as the US Fed makes its decisions based on incoming data, we can reasonably surmise that depending on the incoming data, the interest rates could be 1% lower by YE2024. Also, some analysts project the first interest rate cut could be as early as the July 31st, 2024 meeting, but this is a low-probability outcome. To remain on the conservative side of the spectrum, we will assume a 50 - 75 basis point rate cut by the end of 2024.

CME Group Fed Watch Interest Rate Projections (CME Group)

Furthermore, 4 of the 5 major international central banks are also projected to start reducing interest rates in concert with the United States:

Global Central Bank Policy Rate Expectations (Federal Reserve, Bank of England, European Central Bank, Swiss National Bank, Bank of Japan)

Although regional banks (KRE) as a whole missed the broader market rally in 1H2024, the story completely changed in July 2024. In the chart below, we can see that starting the 2nd week of July, the regional banking sector as a whole outperformed the broader market (SPY) and maintained its gains during the broader market pullback in July. Particularly impressive is the rally of the regional banks gaining over 13% in one month. For reference, since November 2023, large banks are Up Over 47% (KBWB), regional banks are up over 41%, whereas the broader market is only up about 23%. Interestingly, MCBS has kept pace with the broader market even as the rest of the regional banking sector stalled and has since beaten all three by posting an impressive 58% outperformance during the same period.

Comparison of MCBS Stock vs. Banking Sectors and Broader Market (TradingView)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Overall Business Segment Breakdown

Based on the company's recent earnings report, we can categorize the business activities into 4 major segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Lending, and Other. Let's examine the breakdown of each of these segments:

Personal Banking (approximately 25%): Personal banking services include personal checking, savings, money market, and other accounts for the company, including certificates of deposit or CDs and residential real estate loans.

Business Banking (approximately 35%): This segment includes business bank accounts. These accounts include checking, savings, small business loans, and commercial and industrial loans.

Other Lending Related Holdings (approximately 25%): This includes assets held for loan types not currently categorized under the Personal and Business banking segments.

Other Segments (approximately 15%): This remaining percentage includes any non-performing assets, such as foreclosed real estate and owned real estate.

Business Tailwinds and Key Growth Drivers

Based on the most recent company earnings report (7/19/2024), we can extract the following important metrics as tailwinds for the company.

Increased Mortgage Loan Origination: The company saw a large increase in mortgage-related loans in the second quarter: $111 million in Q2-2024 vs. $22 million in Q1-2024. As the interest rates are anticipated to decrease in 2H2024, we can reasonably anticipate a sustained upward trend in the mortgage loan origination for MCBS.

Improved Business Efficiency: The company improved its overall business efficiency by around 2% in Q2-2024. Assuming the business efficiency remains constant or reduces slightly, we can anticipate this factor to measurably impact the company's bottom line in 2H2024.

Furthermore, using the same earnings report, we can also deduce the following potential key growth drivers for the company for 2H2024. This analysis will be based on some quantitative factors, but mostly qualitative assessment of the company.

Offsetting of An Anticipated Reduction of Net Interest Margins by Increased Mortgage Loan Origination: Although the company increased its net interest margin by 42 basis points in Q2-2024, we can anticipate this value decline as interest rates reduce. However, we can also anticipate an increase in mortgage loan origination in 2H2024 due to an anticipated reduction in interest rates.

Improved Asset Management Post-2023 Regional Bank Crisis: All surviving regional banks have had to take a hard look at their asset management policies after the regional banking crisis in 2023. MCBS has demonstrated its resilience by having effective asset management, which improved by 1.89% in Q2-2024, sequentially increasing from 1.55% in Q2-2023.

Business Headwinds and Threats to Growth Outlook

Reduction in Overall Net Interest Margin and Non-Interest Income: As alluded to in the section above, we can anticipate the net interest margins reducing in 2H2024 due to the anticipated Fed Funds Rate reduction in 2H2024. Based on the earnings report in Q2-2024, MCBS also highlighted a reduction in non-interest income, which puts downward pressure on the company. Therefore, a majority of anticipated growth for MCBS is relying on the increase in mortgage loan origination in 2H2024.

Increased Non-Interest Expenses: Although part of the overall expenses, it must be mentioned that in Q2-2024, MCBS had higher employee salary and benefits-related expenses. Furthermore, the expenses related to data processing and security were also higher due to the significant increase in mortgage loan origination. Although these are small relative to other factors discussed so far, it is also a fundamental headwind for the company if the trend continues upward in 2H2024.

Fundamental Analysis and Price Projections

Based on the earnings from 2Q-2024, we note the following key updates from a fundamental perspective.

The total interest income has increased sequentially for the last 11 quarters. Net interest income has increased sequentially for the last 4 quarters.

Total and Net Interest Income (Seeking Alpha Financials)

Revenue approached an all-time high at 36.3 million, second only to Q1 2022, despite the high interest rate environment, when compared over the last 11 quarters.

Quarterly Revenues over the Last 11 Quarters (Seeking Alpha Financials)

Lastly, the net income has reached the upper end of 2022 levels at $16.9 million, which is a promising sign as the overall sector also recovers meaningfully in 2H2024.

Net Income Quarterly Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Based on the company DCF valuation (given below), we can anticipate a 56% upside, with a price target of $50.

DCF Model (Myself)

The assumption for a weighted average cost of capital or WACC is given below:

WACC Assumptions (Myself)

For the WACC, the values with which the low and the high end of the ranges are calculated are as follows:

WACC Underlying Calculations (Myself)

The selected WACC is the average between the low and the high WACC.

Also, the assumptions for the FCF being discounted are given below for reference:

FCF Assumptions (Myself)

Peer Group Analysis

Over 1 year, MCBS has had the highest price percent return vs. its peers, returning over 47%, which indicates that markets agree with the assessment that it is the strongest of the names shown within its peer group:

MCBS Peer Price Return Analysis (Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison Tool)

Also, MCBS trades at a modest P/E multiple compared to its peer group cohort:

Peer Group P/E Comparison (Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison Tool)

Lastly, MCBS has the highest net Income Margin, at around 43% when compared to its peers.

Net Income Margin Comparison (Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison Tool)

In summary, based on the metrics discussed in this section, we can reasonably say that MCBS is one of the highest-quality names in the sector at a reasonable valuation.

Investment Risks

Investing in MCBS involves the following risks:

1) Interest Rate Sensitivity: As we've discussed in this article, the performance of MCBS is sensitive to the interest rate. A drop in interest rates will affect the bank's interest income. Reduction in interest income could reduce the overall profitability of the bank if not adequately compensated for via the new mortgage loan origination side of the business.

2) Credit Risk: Since MCBS operates personal banking and business banking-related segments, an economic downturn, rising unemployment, or any adverse business development may increase the probability of borrowers defaulting on their loans. This could ultimately lead to higher loan-related losses and negatively impact the overall financial health of the bank.

3) Regulatory Compliance Risk: Given that 2024 is an election year in the United States, any material changes to the political environment may also lead to changes in fiscal and monetary policy as it relates to the overall banking sector. Although MCBS would not be isolated if any major changes do occur, any updates to regulations could mean higher compliance costs for the bank.

4) Market Risk: Fluctuations in market prices for stocks are subject to perceptions and projections of various market participants. Therefore, any material change to the expectations of these market participants may impact the stock price adversely.

Conclusion and Recommendations

In conclusion, the bullish thesis presented in this article highlights MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.'s fundamental strength, growth trajectory, favorable macroeconomic conditions, and superior positioning relative to its peers at an attractive valuation. Investors focused on positioning themselves in companies with continued growth and value creation should consider investing in MCBS to take advantage of the potential for substantial returns under a favorable macroeconomic backdrop. As always, investors should conduct their due diligence and consider their risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's Best Growth Idea investment competition, which runs through August 9. With cash prizes, this competition -- open to all analysts -- is one you don't want to miss. If you are interested in becoming an analyst and taking part in the competition, click here to find out more and submit your article today!