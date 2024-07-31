Fidelity New Markets Income Fund Q2 2024 Review

Fund Information Manager(s): Timothy Gill Nader Nazmi Trading Symbol: FNMIX Start Date: May 03, 1993 Size (in millions): $4,061.44 Morningstar Category: Fund Emerging Markets Bond Fixed income investments entail interest rate risk (as interest rates rise bond prices usually fall), the risk of issuer default, issuer credit risk and inflation risk. Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. Lower-quality bonds can be more volatile and have greater risk of default than higher-quality bonds. The fund may have additional volatility because it can invest a significant portion of assets in securities of a small number of individual issuers. Definitions and Important Information Information provided in, and presentation of, this document are for informational and educational purposes only and are not a recommendation to take any particular action, or any action at all, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or services presented. It is not investment advice. Fidelity does not provide legal or tax advice. Before making any investment decisions, you should consult with your own professional advisers and take into account all of the particular facts and circumstances of your individual situation. Fidelity and its representatives may have a conflict of interest in the products or services mentioned in these materials because they have a financial interest in them, and receive compensation, directly or indirectly, in connection with the management, distribution, and/or servicing of these products or services, including Fidelity funds, certain third-party funds and products, and certain investment services. Characteristics Duration is a measure of a security's price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Duration differs from maturity in that it considers a security's interest payments in addition to the amount of time until the security reaches maturity, and also takes into account certain maturity shortening features (e.g., demand features, interest rate resets, and call options) when applicable. Securities with longer durations generally tend to be more sensitive to interest rate changes than securities with shorter durations. A fund with a longer average duration generally can be expected to be more sensitive to interest rate changes than a fund with a shorter average duration. 30-day SEC Yield is a standard yield calculation developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission for bond funds. The yield is calculated by dividing the net investment income per share earned during the 30-day period by the maximum offering price per share on the last day of the period. The yield figure reflects the dividends and interest earned during the 30-day period, after the deduction of the fund's expenses. It is sometimes referred to as "SEC 30-Day Yield" or "standardized yield". 30-Day SEC Restated Yield is the fund's 30-day yield without applicable waivers or reimbursements, stated as of month-end. Net Asset Value is the dollar value of one share of a fund; determined by taking the total assets of a fund, subtracting the total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding. Important Fund Information Relative positioning data presented in this commentary is based on the fund's primary benchmark (index) unless a secondary benchmark is provided to assess performance. The initial offering of Class I shares took place on December 4, 2018. Returns prior to December 4, 2018, are those of Fidelity® New Markets Income Fund, the original class of the fund. Indices It is not possible to invest directly in an index. All indices represented are unmanaged. All indices include reinvestment of dividends and interest income unless otherwise noted. J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index series consists of USD denominated Brady bonds, Eurobonds and Traded loans issued by sovereign and quasi sovereign entities. The Diversified version limits the weights of the index countries by only including a specified portion of those countries' eligible current face amounts of debt outstanding. This provides a more even distribution of weights within the countries in the index. JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified 01-Sep-2022 Linked Index represents the performance of the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index since September 01, 2022, and J.P. Morgan Global EMBI Index prior to that date. Ranking Information © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Fidelity does not review the Morningstar data and, for mutual fund performance, you should check the fund's current prospectus for the most up-to-date information concerning applicable loads, fees and expenses. % Rank in Morningstar Category is the fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The top-performing fund in a category will always receive a rank of 1%. % Rank in Morningstar Category is based on total returns which include reinvested dividends and capital gains, if any, and exclude sales charges. Multiple share classes of a fund have a common portfolio but impose different expense structures. Relative Weights Relative weights represents the % of fund assets in a particular market segment, asset class or credit quality relative to the benchmark. A positive number represents an overweight, and a negative number is an underweight. The fund's benchmark is listed immediately under the fund name in the Performance Summary. 3-Year Risk/Return Statistics Beta is a measure of the volatility of a fund relative to its benchmark index. A beta greater (less) than 1 is more (less) volatile than the index. Information Ratio measures a fund's active return (fund's average monthly return minus the benchmark's average monthly return) in relation to the volatility of its active returns. R-Squared measures how a fund's performance correlates with a benchmark index's performance and shows what portion of it can be explained by the performance of the overall market/index. R-Squared ranges from 0, meaning no correlation, to 1, meaning perfect correlation. An R-Squared value of less than 0.5 indicates that annualized alpha and beta are not reliable performance statistics. Sharpe Ratio is a measure of historical risk-adjusted performance. It is calculated by dividing the fund's excess returns (the fund's average annual return for the period minus the 3-month "risk free" return rate) and dividing it by the standard deviation of the fund's returns. The higher the ratio, the better the fund's return per unit of risk. The three month "risk free" rate used is the 90-day Treasury Bill rate. Standard Deviation is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of a fund's return over a specified time period. Fidelity calculates standard deviations by comparing a fund's monthly returns to its average monthly return over a 36-month period, and then annualizes the number. Investors may examine historical standard deviation in conjunction with historical returns to decide whether a fund's volatility would have been acceptable given the returns it would have produced. A higher standard deviation indicates a wider dispersion of past returns and thus greater historical volatility. Standard deviation does not indicate how the fund actually performed, but merely indicates the volatility of its returns over time. Tracking Error is the divergence between the price behavior of a position or a portfolio and the price behavior of a benchmark, creating an unexpected profit or loss. Before investing in any mutual fund, please carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and other information, call or write Fidelity for a free prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Read it carefully before you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Views expressed are through the end of the period stated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fidelity. Views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and Fidelity disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied on as investment advice and, because investment decisions for a Fidelity fund are based on numerous factors, may not be relied on as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any Fidelity fund. The securities mentioned are not necessarily holdings invested in by the portfolio manager(s) or FMR LLC. References to specific company securities should not be construed as recommendations or investment advice. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. S&P 500 is a registered service mark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. Other third-party marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners. All other marks appearing herein are registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of FMR LLC or an affiliated company. Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC, 900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917. Fidelity Distributors Company LLC, 500 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917. © 2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved. Not NCUA or NCUSIF insured. May lose value. No credit union guarantee. 657132.49.0