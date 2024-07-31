Fidelity New Markets Income Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® New Markets Income Fund is an emerging markets (EM) bond strategy that offers dedicated exposure to sovereign debt of EM nations around the world.
- The fund focuses primarily on U.S.-dollar-denominated sovereign debt, and to a lesser extent on EM corporate bonds.
- Our investment approach in managing the fund begins with country research, rooted in macroeconomic analysis, to help identify undervalued sovereign bonds with positive catalysts.
- We incorporate global macro perspectives to supplement our country-level research. Our extensive experience investing in emerging markets and deep research capabilities support us in our efforts to take advantage of long-term trends and short-term opportunities.
Emerging Markets Bond Market Review
Emerging markets debt gained 0.30% in the second quarter, according to the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified Index. The asset class was significantly influenced by economic conditions in the U.S., investors' outlook for the magnitude and timing of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, and geopolitical uncertainty.
In April, the index returned -2.08%, as U.S. inflation remained stickier than expected, spurring doubts of a soft landing for the economy. In addition, escalating tension in the Middle East spooked many investors. As a result, bond yields rose for the month.
Improved macroeconomic fundamentals, including the market's repricing related to the timing of Fed rate cuts and a positive inflation outlook for emerging markets, helped the index to reverse course in May (+1.80%). At its June meeting, the Fed bumped up its inflation forecast and reduced its outlook from three cuts to one in 2024. The market followed suit, reducing its rate-cut expectations for the second straight quarter. Still, signs of inflation easing helped emerging markets debt gain 0.62% for the month.
As with tightening cycles, emerging economies have led the charge over developed markets in the move to easing interest rates.
Beginning last year, some emerging markets central banks cut interest rates as inflation fell below or closer to target rates. In June, the eurozone and Canada joined some emerging markets, including Chile and Hungary, in cutting policy rates. Meanwhile, China's policymakers remained in easing mode, although monetary support in recent months gave way to more emphasis on regulatory action.
Structural imbalance within China's economy, including excess capacity and a debt overhang in the real estate sector, still created headwinds for the housing market and consumer confidence.
Against this dynamic backdrop, investment-grade and high-yield components of the J.P. Morgan index were roughly in line. As a result, the return spread between countries was rather narrow, with some of the top performers boosted by idiosyncratic factors.
For instance, Argentina gained 4% in the second quarter, as the government continued to make progress in taming inflation.
However, the notable rally in Argentina bonds since the November election victory of the nation's far-right Presidential Javier Milei did slow this quarter. Investors have been bullish on the president's plan to stabilize the economy and tamp down inflation.
South Africa (+4%) and Panama (+2%) also outpaced the broader index in Q2, rallying ahead of each countries' elections in May. Additionally, record prices for commodities boosted South Africa's exports. Panama bonds benefited in early May, after the nation's supreme court allowed for pro-business candidate Jose Raul Mulino, the frontrunner, to compete in the election. This followed a challenge seeking to disqualify Mulino, who ultimately won the presidency, pushing bond prices even higher.
Conversely, Venezuela (-8%), which was reintroduced into the J.P. Morgan index on April 30, underperformed the broader market. Ukraine also lagged, returning -4% amid mounting concerns as the August deadline to the two-year moratorium on the county's debt repayments draws closer. The country's finance minister said talks would continue, and that he hoped Ukraine will reach an agreement with international bondholders by August 1, 2024.
Lastly, Ecuador was another notable laggard, returning -4% the past three months after gaining 52% in the first quarter.
|Source: J.P. Morgan as of 6/30/24. Yield spread is represented by the strip spread of the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. The average spread is calculated from 12/31/97 through the most recent period.
Performance Review
For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 0.98%, outpacing the 0.30% advance of the benchmark, the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified Index.
In the second quarter, we continued to focus on sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt denominated in U.S. dollars, and, to a lesser extent, on local-currency debt and emerging markets corporate securities. In managing the fund, we seek to consistently outperform the fund's benchmark, which is denominated in U.S. dollars.
Security selection was the primary contributor to the fund's outperformance of the benchmark for the three months. The fund's positioning in corporate and agency bonds was helpful. Here, exposure to the bonds of Mexican state-owned petroleum company Pemex and PVDSA, the Venezuela-owned oil and natural gas company, contributed to relative performance most.
By region, exposure to Latin America notably lifted the fund's relative result, with security selection in Venezuela significantly contributing. Venezuelan bonds returned to the J.P. Morgan index in late April, after having been removed from the index in 2019. The fund's holdings in Venezuela securities advanced roughly 14% for the quarter. With bonds rallying earlier in the quarter, we took the opportunity to reduce some of the fund's exposure. Positioning in Venezuela helped relative performance in Q2.
Elsewhere, security selection in Chile and Mexico contributed the past three months, driven by the fund's holdings in corporate bonds.
Conversely, positioning in Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa detracted. A non-benchmark stake in U.S. Treasurys notably weighed on performance versus the benchmark. We use Treasurys from time to time as a risk-management tool and a means to increase the fund's duration, a measure of sensitivity to interest rates. The fund's position returned about -2% in Q2, as nominal 10-year Treasury yields rose amid strong U.S. economic data and reduced expectations for the Fed to cut interest rates.
Outlook and Positioning
As of midyear, markets enjoy favorable momentum and easier financial conditions, even though the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing is uncertain. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada both cut their policy interest rate by a quarter point in early June, becoming the first major central banks to ease after the rapid tightening cycle that began in 2022. Market projections signal an expectation of more rate cuts in 2024, including from the Fed and Bank of England, but the timing and pace is significantly diminished compared with expectations entering this year.
Moreover, central banks in emerging markets have continued to adjust monetary policy to near-term inflation trends more quickly than many other regions around the globe. Further global rate cuts could prove positive for emerging markets, in our view.
While global monetary tightening appears to be over, the pace and magnitude of easing remains uncertain. Alternative scenarios to the soft-landing consensus include both upside inflation risk and the possibility of a greater-than-expected economic slowdown.
In addition, geopolitical risk remains elevated, with the Russia- Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars, U.S.-China relations, U.S. elections and economic uncertainty in a number of emerging markets some of the factors we're watching closely.
Changes to the portfolio were minimal the past three months, but we'll note that we added exposure to United Arab Emirates, Serbia and Turkey, whereas we reduced the fund's allocations to Venezuela, Mexico and Qatar.
As of June 30, the fund is overweight corporate bonds and underweight sovereign bonds, due to better valuations and fundamentals in the former category.
The duration of the fund's investments in investment-grade bonds is modestly overweight. This is principally due to a slightly higher stake in U.S. Treasurys.
As the second half of 2024 begins, the top country overweights are in Venezuela, the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and Nigeria, whereas underweights are most pronounced in China, Poland, the Philippines, Bahrain and Malaysia.
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
Credit ratings for a rated issuer or security are categorized using Moody's Investors Service (Moody's). If Moody's does not publish a rating for a security or issuer, then the Standard & Poor's Ratings Services (S&P) rating is used. When S&P and Moody's provide different ratings for the same issuer or security, the Moody's rating is used. Securities that are not rated by these NRSROs (e.g. equity securities) are categorized as Not Rated. All U.S. government securities are included in the U.S. Government category. The table information is based on the combined investments of the fund and its pro-rata share of any investments in other Fidelity funds.
|Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
|The 10 largest country weights are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Timothy Gill Nader Nazmi
Trading Symbol: FNMIX
Start Date: May 03, 1993
Size (in millions): $4,061.44
Morningstar Category: Fund Emerging Markets Bond
Fixed income investments entail interest rate risk (as interest rates rise bond prices usually fall), the risk of issuer default, issuer credit risk and inflation risk. Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. Lower-quality bonds can be more volatile and have greater risk of default than higher-quality bonds. The fund may have additional volatility because it can invest a significant portion of assets in securities of a small number of individual issuers.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.