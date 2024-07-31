Key Takeaways
- The fund underperformed its benchmark
- Invesco Developing Markets Fund Class A shares underperformed the MSCI EM Index. The largest detractor from relative return was stock selection in consumer discretionary. Stock selection in the real estate sector added to relative return.
- Emerging markets performance
- Emerging markets equities delivered positive returns in the second quarter, outperforming US, developed market and global equities. Notably, Chinese equities outpaced the MSCI EM Index for the quarter as well.
- Focused on the long term
- Uncertainty provides opportunity for active, idiosyncratic investors by favoring skill sets that emphasize a deep understanding of businesses. We believe emerging market equities are attractive because they are mispriced, with valuation discounts compared to US and global equities.
Manager perspective and outlook
Though we are relatively bullish on emerging market equities in the short term, we believe two headwinds are inhibiting returns - US interest rates and China. Nominal and real interest rates across key emerging regions have remained in our view unnecessarily high and have compressed growth and multiples. We believe emerging market equities are like coiled springs that could rebound significantly when the US Federal Reserve pivots to interest rate cuts, a shift that could cause a positive feedback loop for economic growth, investment, currencies, earnings and equity performance across non-China emerging equities later in 2024. China has been a notable underperformer in the last few years. Though we believe we have little reason to be optimistic about China's economy, we are enthusiastic about select investment opportunities. Broadly, we are greatly encouraged by results for private sector companies in China.
We remain long-term investors and do not make tactical decisions. Unfavorable industry trends have historically created opportunities for truly skilled active managers. We believe this environment favors those with an idiosyncratic approach and rewards genuine imagination and creativity in unearthing the rare breed of extraordinary companies. Company fundamentals are especially crucial to us as long-term emerging market investors. Our investment approach has always been rooted in the unwavering focus on high-quality compounders.
Portfolio positioning
Top issuers (% of total net assets)
|
Fund
|
Index
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
|
12.02
|
9.72
|
Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:TCEHY)
|
6.28
|
4.18
|
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCPK:SSNLF)
|
5.12
|
4.25
|
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
|
4.79
|
0.31
|
H World Group Ltd (HTHT)
|
4.19
|
0.09
|
Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (OTCPK:GMBXF)
|
3.76
|
0.22
|
HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
|
3.70
|
0.75
|
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
|
2.77
|
0.28
|
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
|
2.73
|
0.56
|
Pernod Ricard SA (OTCPK:PDRDF)
|
2.14
|
0.00
As of 06/30/24. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations.
We use a bottom-up, benchmark agnostic approach. Sector and country exposures are a by- product of stock selection. Sector and industry weights reflect areas where we historically tend to find extraordinary companies, identify dynamic changes and see real value creation. Those areas include technology, consumer, health care, financials and resources/industrials. As of quarter end, relative to the MSCI EM Index, the fund was overweight in consumer staples, health care, real estate, consumer discretionary and industrials, while underweight in financials, utilities, materials, energy, information technology ('IT') and communication services. During the quarter, we initiated positions in Indian multinational IT company Infosys (INFY), Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual, Indian multinational port operator and logistics company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Taiwan-based pneumatic component manufacturer AirTAC International. We sold positions in LG Chem, Naver (OTCPK:NHNCF), Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) and Kakao.
We added to the following existing positions:
MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTTF), based in Taiwan, is one of the world's largest global fabless semiconductor companies.
Tencent is a Chinese internet and technology company and long-term fund holding with a robust suite of digital offerings.
Localiza Rent A Car (OTCQX:LZRFY) is one of Brazil's largest car rental companies.
Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX, FEMSA) is a leading Latin American convenience store chain and beverage company.
Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CHGCF) is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that develops drugs for cancer, infectious diseases, bone, blood and circulatory systems. We trimmed the following positions:
Grupo Mexico is a diversified mining company. When the stock performed well in the second quarter, we took the opportunity to trim the position.
Samsung Electronics is a South Korean consumer electronics producer with a strong memory business and growth trajectory. We trimmed the position as the stock appreciated in the second quarter.
HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector bank. The stock gained momentum along with other banking stocks after the Reserve Bank of India raised its outlook for Fiscal Year 2025 real GDP growth.
Kotak Mahindra Bank is India's fourth largest private bank. When the share price appreciated in the second quarter, we took the opportunity to trim the position.
ZTO Express (ZTO) operates China's largest express delivery company by market share.
Sector breakdown(% of total net assets)
Top countries(% of total net assets)
Performance highlights
Top contributors (%)
|
Issuer
|
Return
|
Contrib. to return
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
|
22.12
|
2.07
|
Tencent Holdings Limited
|
22.64
|
1.04
|
HDFC Bank Ltd.
|
17.82
|
0.60
|
Galp Energia, SGPS S.A. (OTCPK:GLPEF)
|
29.51
|
0.48
|
Oberoi Realty Limited
|
19.71
|
0.26
Top detractors (%)
|
Issuer
|
Return
|
Contrib. to return
|
H World Group Limited
|
-13.90
|
-0.63
|
Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)
|
-22.16
|
-0.51
|
Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
|
-16.24
|
-0.50
|
Wal-Mart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:WMMVY)
|
-15.50
|
-0.41
|
Pernod Ricard SA
|
-15.76
|
-0.39
In our view, the real reason to invest in developing market equities is the opportunity to capture unique companies with durable long-term growth and sustainable advantages, including rare companies that have considerable real options often unappreciated by conventional wisdom. Historically, we typically avoid companies with governance conflicts, unsustainable advantages, mean reversion, product cycle/gadgets and capital intensive/cyclical industries.
From a sector perspective, stock selection in real estate, energy and health care added the most to relative return. The largest detractors from relative return were stock selection in consumer discretionary, stock selection and an overweight in consumer staples, and stock selection in industrials.
Geographically, an underweight in Saudi Arabia, an overweight in Portugal, and stock selection in Taiwan were the largest contributors to relative return. The largest detractors from relative return were stock selection and an underweight in China and overweights in Mexico and France.
Absolute Contributors to performance
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), one of the world's leading semiconductor foundries, is a key enabler of the new computing revolution as multiple architectures, chip platforms and design teams compete to push computing and AI innovation. TSMC shares appreciated during the quarter due to a more robust Generative AI outlook.
Tencent, a long-term fund holding, is a Chinese internet and technology company with a robust suite of digital offerings. The stock reacted positively after the company's latest earnings beat analysts' expectations across its core businesses.
HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector bank and, as noted above, the stock rose after India's central bank raised its outlook for GDP growth.
Detractors from absolute return
H World is a pioneer in China's hotel industry, primarily using a franchise model. Management have been focused on continued portfolio optimization through the phaseout of underperforming brands, ongoing expansion initiatives and strong revenue growth.
Yum China operates a portfolio of quick serve restaurants in China's underpenetrated market, with notable brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut. China's bumpy economic and consumption recovery has put downward pressure on same-store sales growth, causing a further pullback in the stock.
Fomento Economico Mexicano (FEMSA) operates Latin America's leading convenience store chain and beverage company. After strong stock performance in 2023, shares have been weak this year due to unexpected senior executive changes and muted earnings releases. In the second quarter, Mexican equities were notably weak due to volatility associated with the country's presidential election and related considerations.
Standardized performance (%) as of June 30, 2024
|
Quarter
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
Since inception
|
Class A shares inception: 11/18/96
|
NAV
|
0.52
|
2.57
|
2.76
|
-9.46
|
-0.12
|
1.16
|
9.38
|
Max. Load 5.5%
|
-5.01
|
-3.08
|
-2.90
|
-11.15
|
-1.24
|
0.59
|
9.16
|
Class R6 shares inception: 12/29/11
|
NAV
|
0.64
|
2.80
|
3.20
|
-9.10
|
0.28
|
1.58
|
4.05
|
Class Y shares inception: 09/07/05
|
NAV
|
0.58
|
2.72
|
3.02
|
-9.24
|
0.13
|
1.41
|
6.36
|
MSCI Emerging Markets Index
|
5.00
|
7.49
|
12.55
|
-5.07
|
3.10
|
2.79
|
-
|
Total return ranking vs. Morningstar Diversified Emerging Mkts category (Class A shares at NAV)
|
-
|
-
|
93%
(743 of 803)
|
87%
(584 of 717)
|
92%
(603 of 645)
|
86%
(355 of 424)
|
-
|
Expense ratios per the current prospectus: Class A: Net: 1.26%, Total: 1.26%; Class R6: Net: 0.88%, Total: 0.88%; Class Y: Net: 1.01%, Total: 1.01%.
Performance quoted is past performance and cannot guarantee comparable future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Visit invesco.com for the most recent month-end performance. Performance figures reflect reinvested distributions and changes in net asset value (NAV). Investment return and principal value will vary so that you may have a gain or a loss when you sell shares. Returns less than one year are cumulative; all others are annualized. As the result of a reorganization on May 24, 2019, the returns of the fund for periods on or prior to May 24, 2019 reflect performance of the Oppenheimer predecessor fund. Share class returns will differ from the predecessor fund due to a change in expenses and sales charges. Index source: RIMES Technologies Corp. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed in the past, returns would have been lower. Performance shown at NAV does not include the applicable front-end sales charge, which would have reduced the performance.
Class Y and R6 shares have no sales charge; therefore performance is at NAV. Class Y shares are available only to certain investors. Class R6 shares are closed to most investors. Please see the prospectus for more details.
Calendar year total returns (%)
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
Class A shares at NAV
|
-4.80
|
-14.06
|
6.89
|
34.77
|
-12.14
|
23.99
|
17.22
|
-7.50
|
-25.16
|
11.17
|
Class R6 shares at NAV
|
-4.39
|
-13.67
|
7.38
|
35.33
|
-11.79
|
24.53
|
17.66
|
-7.13
|
-24.85
|
11.54
|
Class Y shares at NAV
|
-4.55
|
-13.84
|
7.16
|
35.10
|
-11.95
|
24.31
|
17.51
|
-7.25
|
-24.97
|
11.40
|
MSCI Emerging Markets Index
|
-2.19
|
-14.92
|
11.19
|
37.28
|
-14.57
|
18.42
|
18.31
|
-2.54
|
-20.09
|
9.83
Portfolio characteristics*
|
Fund
|
Index
|
No. of holdings
|
81
|
1,330
|
Top 10 issuers (% of AUM)
|
47.47
|
26.35
|
Wtd. avg. mkt. cap ($M)
|
192,273
|
148,267
|
Price/earnings
|
19.53
|
15.20
|
Price to book
|
3.24
|
1.83
|
Est. 3 - 5 year EPS growth (%)
|
18.36
|
18.13
|
ROE (%)
|
19.49
|
15.75
|
Long-term debt to capital (%)
|
24.25
|
21.11
|
Operating margin (%)
|
23.50
|
19.79
Risk statistics (5 year)*
|
Fund
|
Index
|
Alpha (%)
|
-2.96
|
0.00
|
Beta
|
0.99
|
1.00
|
Sharpe ratio
|
-0.12
|
0.05
|
Information ratio
|
-0.51
|
0.00
|
Standard dev. (%)
|
19.38
|
18.60
|
Tracking error (%)
|
6.28
|
0.00
|
Up capture (%)
|
85.06
|
100.00
|
Down capture (%)
|
101.91
|
100.00
|
Max. drawdown (%)
|
42.91
|
35.98
Quarterly performance attribution
Sector performance analysis (%)
|
Sector
|
Allocation
effect
|
Selection
effect
|
Total effect
|
Communication Services
|
-0.01
|
-0.02
|
-0.03
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
0.01
|
-1.92
|
-1.91
|
Consumer Staples
|
-0.43
|
-1.31
|
-1.74
|
Energy
|
0.01
|
0.32
|
0.33
|
Financials
|
0.10
|
-0.06
|
0.04
|
Health Care
|
-0.30
|
0.38
|
0.08
|
Industrials
|
0.00
|
-0.51
|
-0.51
|
Information Technology
|
-0.04
|
-0.03
|
-0.07
|
Materials
|
0.09
|
-0.42
|
-0.33
|
Other
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Real Estate
|
-0.04
|
0.37
|
0.33
|
Utilities
|
-0.03
|
0.00
|
-0.03
|
Cash
|
-0.18
|
0.00
|
-0.18
|
Total
|
-0.80
|
-3.22
|
-4.02
Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. Attribution methodology notes: The attribution provides analysis of the effects of several portfolio management decisions, including allocation and security selection. Securities classified as "Other" may include non-equity securities, derivatives, and securities for which a sector classification may not be appropriate. The portfolio is actively managed and portfolio holdings are subject to change. The percentage weights represented for the portfolio are dollar weighted based on market value. Market allocation effect shows the excess contribution due to sector/market allocation. A positive allocation effect implies that the choice of sector weights in the portfolio added value to the portfolio contribution with respect to the benchmark and vice versa. Selection effect shows the excess contribution due to security selection. A positive selection effect implies that the choice of stocks in the portfolio added value to the portfolio contribution with respect to the benchmark and vice versa. Total effect is the difference in contribution between the benchmark and portfolio. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Region performance analysis (%)
|
Region
|
Allocation
effect
|
Selection
effect
|
Total effect
|
Developed
|
-0.53
|
0.00
|
-0.53
|
Asia/Pacific Ex Japan
|
-0.10
|
0.00
|
-0.10
|
Europe
|
-0.50
|
0.00
|
-0.50
|
Japan
|
0.07
|
0.00
|
0.07
|
Emerging
|
0.00
|
-3.31
|
-3.31
|
Africa/Mideast
|
0.46
|
0.24
|
0.71
|
Asia/Pacific Ex Japan
|
-0.56
|
-1.68
|
-2.24
|
Europe
|
-0.04
|
0.22
|
0.18
|
Latin America
|
-2.41
|
0.44
|
-1.96
|
Cash
|
-0.18
|
0.00
|
-0.18
|
Total
|
-0.71
|
-3.31
|
-4.02
|
Performance analysis by country - top 5 (%)
|
Performance analysis by country - bottom 5 (%)
|
Total effect
|
Avg. weight
|
Total return
|
Total effect
|
Avg. weight
|
Total return
|
Saudi Arabia
|
0.49
|
0.29
|
-3.24
|
China
|
-1.64
|
16.82
|
-0.85
|
Portugal
|
0.37
|
2.03
|
28.38
|
Mexico
|
-1.57
|
12.51
|
-11.69
|
Taiwan
|
0.21
|
11.36
|
22.33
|
France
|
-0.73
|
4.93
|
-10.28
|
Thailand
|
0.14
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
India
|
-0.55
|
16.54
|
7.34
|
Turkey
|
0.14
|
1.16
|
29.93
|
Brazil
|
-0.37
|
6.61
|
-12.27
|
Unless otherwise specified, all information is as of 06/30/24. Unless stated otherwise, Index refers to MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index (ND) is an unmanaged index considered representative of stocks of developing countries. The index is computed using the net return, which withholds applicable taxes for non-residents investors. An investment cannot be made directly in an index.
|
About risk
In general, stock and other equity securities values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.
Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty, and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.
Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') considerations may vary across investments and issuers, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated for investment. The Fund will not be solely based on ESG considerations; therefore, issuers may not be considered ESG-focused companies. ESG factors may affect the Fund's exposure to certain companies or industries and may not work as intended. The Fund may underperform other funds that do not assess ESG factors or that use a different methodology to identify and/or incorporate ESG factors. ESG is not a uniformly defined characteristic and as a result, information used by the Fund to evaluate such factors may not be readily available, complete or accurate, and may vary across providers and issuers. There is no guarantee that ESG considerations will enhance Fund performance.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging markets, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
The performance of an investment concentrated in issuers of a certain region or country is expected to be closely tied to conditions within that region and to be more volatile than more geographically diversified investments.
Growth stocks tend to be more sensitive to changes in their earnings and can be more volatile.
The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, various countries, including the U.S., NATO and the European Union, issued broad-ranging economic sanctions against Russia and Belarus. As a result, responses to military actions (and further potential sanctions related to continued military activity), the potential for military escalation and other corresponding events, have had, and could continue to have, severe negative effects on regional and global economic and financial markets, including increased volatility, reduced liquidity, and overall uncertainty. Russia may take additional counter measures or retaliatory actions (including cyberattacks), which could exacerbate negative consequences on global financial markets. The duration of ongoing hostilities, corresponding sanctions and related events cannot be predicted. As a result, the value of an investment in the Fund and its performance may be negatively impacted, particularly as it relates to Russia exposure.
Stocks of small and medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
The fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the fund.
The opinions expressed are those of the fund's portfolio management, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
Investing in securities of Chinese companies involves additional risks, including, but not limited to: the economy of China differs, often unfavorably, from the U.S. economy in such respects as structure, general development, government involvement, wealth distribution, rate of inflation, growth rate, allocation of resources and capital reinvestment, among others; the central government has historically exercised substantial control over virtually every sector of the Chinese economy through administrative regulation and/or state ownership; and actions of the Chinese central and local government authorities continue to have a substantial effect on economic conditions in China.
The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Note: Not all products available at all firms. Financial professionals, please contact your home office.
The fund holdings are organized according to the Global Industry Classification Standard, which was developed by and is the exclusive property and service mark of MSCI Inc. and Standard & Poor's.
* Alpha(cash adjusted) is a measure of performance on a risk-adjusted basis. Beta(cash adjusted) is a measure of relative risk and the slope of regression. Sharpe Ratio is a risk-adjusted measure calculated using standard deviation and excess return to determine reward per unit of risk. A higher Sharpe ratio indicates better risk-adjusted performance. Information Ratio is a measurement of portfolio returns beyond the returns of a benchmark, usually an index, compared to the volatility of those returns. Standard deviation measures a fund's range of total returns and identifies the spread of a fund's short-term fluctuations. Tracking Error is defined as the expected standard deviation of a portfolio's excess return over the benchmark index return. The up and down capture measures how well a manager was able to replicate or improve on periods of positive benchmark returns and how severely the manager was affected by periods of negative benchmark returns. Maximum Drawdown is the maximum observed loss from a high to a low of a portfolio, before a new high is attained. Maximum drawdown is an indicator of downside risk over a specified time period. Weighted Average Market Cap is a measure of the average size of company held in a portfolio. The percentage of the portfolio invested each company, or its weight, is multiplied by its size (market capitalization). An average of the weighted size of all companies held is then calculated. Price/earnings measures the price per share relative to the earnings per share of the company while excluding extraordinary items. Price to book measures the firm's capitalization (market price) to book value. Est. 3-5 year EPS (Earning per share) growth measures the earning per share growth from FY3 to FY5. ROE is the Return on Equity that measures the fund's annual return relative to total shareholders' equity. This ratio evaluates how quickly investments can be turned into profits. Long-term debt to capital measures a fund's financial leverage by calculating the proportion of long-term debt used to finance its assets relative to the amount of equity used for the same purpose. A higher ratio indicates higher leverage. Operating margin measures the profit a fund makes for every dollar of sales after paying the variable expenses. Contribution to Return measures the performance impact from portfolio holdings over a defined time period. It takes into account both weight and performance of the portfolio holdings. Contribution to Return is calculated at security level.
Morningstar
Source: ©2024 Morningstar Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers. It may not be copied or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are considered a single population for comparison purposes. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed currently or in the past, the ranking would have been lower. Rankings for other share classes may differ due to different performance characteristics.
Before investing, consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Visit Invesco for a prospectus/summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully before investing.
