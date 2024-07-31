PriceSmart: Quality Retailer At A Fair Valuation

Jul. 31, 2024 10:53 AM ETPriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Stock
Hidden Gems Research profile picture
Hidden Gems Research
5 Followers

Summary

  • I think PriceSmart is a high-quality growth company at a reasonable price and am long the stock.
  • PriceSmart, the "Costco of Central America," has a solid business model with loyal customers, stable profit margins, and a growing store footprint.
  • PriceSmart primarily operates in Central America and Colombia. It currently has 54 stores and is opening 3-4 stores per year. New stores earn an 11% return on investment.
  • Despite growing revenues and profits by over 10% per year, PriceSmart's share price and valuation multiples have lagged competitors like Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club.

Pricesmart and Payless, Mausica Branch, Trinidad, West Indies

Nandani Bridglal

Investment Thesis

I am long PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT), the leading warehouse club retailer in Central America, as I think this company is undervalued given its strong business model and significant growth prospects. PriceSmart is a well-managed retailer with store

This article was written by

Hidden Gems Research profile picture
Hidden Gems Research
5 Followers
Hidden Gems Research seeks to find high-quality companies that are otherwise overlooked by the wider market and consequently trading below what I think is their fair value. I conduct deep fundamental research, analyzing business models, industry dynamics, and competitive landscapes to separate true gems from "value traps." I am sector and trend agnostic, and are unafraid to take contrarian, even controversial views. I target a 1-3 year holding period for my investment ideas and typically have a position in the companies I write about. Hidden Gems is a former hedge fund analyst who has spent 10 years covering US and global small-/mid-caps. My ideas have generated an average annual return of 25 percent. Past investment successes include semiconductor manufacturers in Taiwan and Thailand that benefited immensely from electronics supply chains shifting out of China; corporate spinoffs that unlocked substantial value from revaluations in the US and UK; and medical testing providers in Europe and Asia that used the COVID testing boom to meaningfully improve their industry positions. I am now contributing to Seeking Alpha to share my ideas and research process with the broader investment community. I welcome and encourage vigorous debate challenging my views and assumptions and am always open to learning something new.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

