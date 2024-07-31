VanderWolf-Images

In May 2024, I initiated coverage for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCPK:NSKFF) with a buy rating, adding to my list of European aerospace and defense stocks that, I believe, could outperform their US peers as well as the stock market. Kongsberg Gruppen has definitely delivered, returning 30.2%, exceeding my expectations compared to a 3.5% return for the broader markets. In this report, I will be analyzing the most recent earnings of Kongsberg Gruppen and evaluate my rating and price target for the defense contractor.

Kongsberg Gruppen: Which Ticker To Buy?

When you look for Kongsberg Gruppen on Seeking Alpha, you will find two tickers: OTCPK:NSKFF and OTCPK:KBGGY. NSKFF is the ordinary share trading OTC, while KBGYY is the ADR that represents half of an ordinary share. I have no strong preference for either. However, if you want to simulate a fractional share ownership of the underlying instrument and your broker does not offer the ability for fractional share repurchase, you might want to explore KBGGY for investment. However, both the OTC listed ordinary shares and the unsponsored ADR have low volumes, which may lead to some challenges selling and buying at desired prices. The latest volumes I observed were less than 100 pieces for the ADR as well as the OTC ordinary share. If you feel more comfortable holding shares with more volumes, I would recommend checking out the listing of Kongsberg Gruppen on the Oslo Borse (KOG:XOSL or ISIN: NO0003043309).

Kongsberg Gruppen Sales Accelerate

Kongsberg Gruppen

Kongsberg Gruppen reports its revenues in NOK. To get a feel of the numbers, NOK1 is $0.091, which means that if you divide the amounts in NOK by 11 you have a rough approximation of the dollar value of the results. Second quarter revenues grew by 21% to NOK11.59 billion during the quarter. The revenue growth was carried by all segments, but we see strong growth in Maritime, Defense & Aerospace and Digital.

Kongsberg Maritime saw sales growth of 20%. The growth was broadly supported with higher new vessel deliveries as well as existing fleet deliveries with strong aftermarket sales growth of 13%. The defense and aerospace segment saw revenue grow by 28%. This was about the same growth rate observed last quarter, adjusted for a non-recurring uptick in defense sales. The sales growth was broadly supported by the product portfolio, but as is to be expected, demand for air defense and missile deliveries drove a significant portion of the growth.

The Discovery segment saw 8% year-on-year growth, driven by delivery of mapping and positioning systems. Kongsberg Digital revenues grew by 19% with 15% growth in recurring revenues. The growth was driven by higher maritime simulations and more Kognitwins in operation.

The growth drivers during the second quarter were the same ones as seen during the first quarter, with growth broadly supported by all reporting segments and all parts of the segments. During the quarter, Kongsberg Gruppen opened its new missile factory that allows the company to support the growing demand for missile systems. Furthermore, to grow efficiently, the company has reorganized its aerospace and defense business, consolidating the Integrated Defence System and Land System units into the Defence Systems unit, which is now one of three units. The other two units are Missile & Space and Aerostructures & MRO.

Kongsberg Gruppen

Kongsberg Gruppen grew sales by 21% and realized EBIT growth of 39%. It shows that high demand is translating to higher volumes, which boost the margins on better fixed cost absorption driven by the Maritime and Defense & Aerospace segments. The Discovery segment saw a modest margin contraction but stable pre-tax earnings, while the Digital business is still loss making driven by continued investments required for the business. However, we do see that the loss margins are narrowing. The Digital segment has massive potential, but unless sufficient scale is achieved, it is not a moneymaker.

During the quarter, the order backlog for Maritime remained stable with 1% growth to 19.7 billion NOK and the biggest growth was achieved in Defence & Aerospace with the backlog growing to 71.5 billion NOK or 59% year-on-year growth. During the quarter, the company signed a 2.3 billion NOK contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency with options valued 2.5 billion NOK for the procurement of the NASAMS ground missile defense system. Spain signed a 410 million EUR agreement for the same system and the US Air Force awarded an undefinitized contract action for the Joint Strike Missile valued $141 million. It should be kept in mind that with growing and evolving demand for defense systems, continued investment for new weapon system capabilities is required. We also see that there are some transitional effects on growth, as Kongsberg Gruppen is transitioning production to its new Nexus missile factory. While I believe that growth will be significant, it should be kept in mind that Q3 will see some growth headwind due to phasing of the production into the new facility.

Kongsberg Discovery saw the backlog grow 11% to 2.9 billion NOK, with a book-to-bill ratio of .83x. The order inflow from quarter to quarter and year-on-year varies due to large individual orders, but generally, I consider the backlog to be balanced compared to the revenues. The Digital backlog grew 38% to 2.2 billion NOK. The Digital book-to-bill ratio was 0.89x, and what I would like to see is that backlog to grow. Simulation and digital twin methods could significantly reduce downtime of the physical copy. I believe that as companies look to mitigate risk and increase profitability, having a digital twin of a physical model or system has massive potential. However, we do need to see that back in the form of backlog growth and more applications of the digital twin method. However, at the same time, we do note that recurring revenues are growing, so the book-to-bill ratio being lower than 1x is not necessarily a bad thing. I believe that this is a business that can scale rather rapidly and generate long-term revenue streams.

Kongsberg Gruppen Stock Is Losing Appeal

The Aerospace Forum

I previously saw 16% upside for Kongsberg Gruppen stock, and the company gained more than 30%. However, I have to admit that the way I implemented the valuation for the stock inadvertently pulled earnings forward at an EV/EBITDA multiple that effectively was twice as high as the median. In my valuation, I have no issue with letting stocks trade on forward earnings, but to pull the earnings into an earlier time frame and then let the stock trade ahead effectively provides a bit too much of “factoring earnings in the stock price.”

So, I am reversing that assumption and when doing so, we see that Kongsberg Gruppen stock is a hold and overvalued against the median company valuation and has 3% upside against 2026 projected earnings. So, while I am not negative on the prospects of Kongsberg Gruppen I consider the stock a hold at current prices. This is because it is valued richly, and we would need to look all the way to 2026 to see any fundamentally driven upside.

If we were to assume that Kongsberg Gruppen will continue trading at elevated EV/EBITDA multiples, the stock would have 16% upside from current levels, which would be a bullish price target for 2025 and 33% upside for 2026. At those levels of upside, the stock would be a buy, but I believe it conveniently ignores the fact that Kongsberg Gruppen is currently trading ahead of its median valuation as well as the aerospace and defense industry. In which case, you could conclude that there is upside, but at a premium to pay now. I believe that waiting for a pullback in the stock price after a 115% gain over the past 12 months could provide for a more appealing investment opportunity.

Conclusion: Kongsberg Gruppen Stock Needs A Break

I have no doubt that Kongsberg Gruppen stock will be able to capitalize on the trends in aerospace and defense. It can make use of the digital twins to run advanced simulations before implementing tweaks and changes to physically complex systems. However, we also have to keep the valuation in mind. The EV/EBITDA valuation currently is too high when comparing it to peers or the historical median for Kongsberg Gruppen. If there was an obvious near-term catalyst or technological advantage that would drive value, I would not have any issue valuing the stock at a higher multiple. However, I believe the current valuation is too rich for a buy rating and I would be waiting for a pullback.

I will continue keeping an eye on the share price development of Kongsberg Gruppen to see whether we are too negative on the company’s valuation metrics, but for the moment I am downgrading Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock to hold.

