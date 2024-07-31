Powell Still Won't Show His Hand, But It Should Not Matter

Duncan Nicholls and Simon Webb

The technology sector was under pressure again yesterday in advance of Microsoft’s earnings report after the close, and its 2% decline dragged down the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) and S&P 500 (SP500) with it. Meanwhile, small-cap stocks continued to grind higher, with the Russell 2000 index rising 0.4%. There is now less than a one-percentage point difference between the year-to-date performance of the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the Russell 2000 (RTY), which probably seemed like fantasy just one month ago. The rotation continues, leading up to today’s interest-rate decision by the Federal Reserve. No one is expecting the Fed to reduce short-term rates today, but investors do want some indication that a cut is more likely than not in September.

Finviz

The Fed Funds futures market represents the consensus view of where investors think short-term rates should be at each of the upcoming Fed meetings. This outlook is not based as much on what Fed officials say as it is on the high-frequency economic data that is reported. This is why the probability of a rate cut in September soared to better than 90% after the release of the Consumer Price Index report for June. Inflation is falling more rapidly than the Fed predicted just six weeks ago. The consensus of investors is looking at the same data as the Fed, and I would argue that it is just if not more intelligent than any member of the Fed, including Chairman Powell. I think he understands this, which is why his actions have never countered the market’s immediate expectations. That said, he will probably still play his hand very close to his chest during today’s press conference.

CME

Aside from the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation falling to 2.6% in June, which is very close to the target of 2%, the labor market has shown meaningful signs of softness recently. This is why the Fed has started to acknowledge that the risks are now balanced between inflation and economic growth. In other words, it needs to begin addressing the other half of its mandate, which is full employment. Using private sector data, Indeed’s job postings have fallen very close to pre-pandemic levels, which shows the labor market is back into balance.

Indeed

Job postings in the more consumer-oriented sectors of retail, food service, and hospitality/tourism have fallen more steeply, which reflects waning demand in the service sector. This is also reflected in wage growth for these lower-income positions, which have fallen below the rate of inflation. The decline in real wages for the lowest income households is consistent with the rise in loan delinquency rates we have seen.

Indeed

Furthermore, the revisions to government data on monthly payrolls have largely been to the downside over the past year, which is one reason I have advocated for rate cuts to start sooner than September. Still, I didn’t expect the economy to show as much resilience as it has up to this point, which is welcomed. The labor market softness is the tip of the spear in terms of a mid-cycle slowdown for the economy, and it requires the Fed to start easing its foot off the brakes.

Barrons

Why then will Chairman Powell not announce today that a rate cut is planned for September? He has consistently tried to balance the need to manage inflation expectations with the potential for higher for longer rates with his confidence that the expansion will continue. He would rather not fan the flames of investor enthusiasm for risk assets. At the same time, he would rather not raise concerns about the resilience of the expansion. It is a very difficult balancing act. Regardless, I think he will follow the market’s lead on the policy front. Therefore, I will watch Fed Funds futures to see how the consensus reacts to the Fed’s statement and his comments afterward, but the incoming economic data will be far more important. I still expect three rates of 25 basis points at each of the remaining meetings this year.