The Buckle (NYSE:BKE), the clothing retailer in the United States, has continued reporting weaker comparable store sales, but resistant profitability. With no end to comparable store sales declines in sight yet, the company’s long-term earnings profile seems to be weakening.

I previously wrote an article on the company, titled “The Buckle: Focus On Revenue Sustainability”, where I drew Buckle’s comparable store sales’ performance as a critical performance driver after the metric jumped by a wide margin of 43.8% in FY2021. After the article was published on the 29th of January with a Hold rating, the stock has returned 19% compared to S&P 500’s lower return of 10%.

Comparable Store Sales Continue Underperforming

After my previous article, Buckle has continued reporting falling comparably store sales in every month with a most recently reported -5.7% decline in June – the company continues facing tougher comparable sales. After the FY2021 jump, investors are left wondering at what level Buckle’s store sales will stabilize after continuous weakness. The very recent months’ declines have started to show small improvements after January showed the deepest decline. Yet, the improvements are too short to be extrapolated too far, and Buckle is at the same time starting to compare against weaker comparison level sales.

The recent months have still been reported in a tougher climate in terms of the consumer sentiment, but other apparel retailers have already started showing improvements whereas Buckle’s weakness still stands. Urban Outfitters (URBN) already reported a 4.6% comparable sales growth in the period from February to April, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) reported around a 7% comparable growth in the same period, and J.Jill (JILL) reported a 3.1% comparable growth in the same period as Buckle reported a total -9.0% decline in the metric.

I believe that the longer-term picture also matters with comparable sales continuing to decline. Leading to the Covid pandemic that caused significant turbulence in the metric through varying traffic and high inflation, Buckle reported 2.2% comparable store sales growth in FY2019, but a -0.9% decline in FY2018, -7.2% in FY2017, -13.5% in FY2016, and -4.4% in FY2015, facing very sharp weakness in prior years.

Total outstanding Buckle stores have fallen by 3 into 440 after my previous article as of Q1, but still expects seven new openings through the rest of FY2024 as told in the Q1 earnings call. The company seems to have faith in the company’s retail concept after slowly cutting down outstanding prior to the pandemic with the weaker comparable sales. Buckle also continues to spend capital to remodel the current stores with fourteen additional remodelings planned for the rest of FY2024, potentially driving better sustainable sales.

With the continued weakness, I believe that investors should estimate future comparable sales cautiously. While the management shows some confidence through the planned new openings, the company is still clearly underperforming sector peers in the latest reported quarter. Remodelings should aid sustain sales better, but the 14 planned stores out of 440 in the rest of FY2024 don’t look to very dramatically shift the outlook. The improving comparable sales trend clearly needs to continue into the rest of the year.

Margins Have Seen the Weaker Comparable Sales, But Remain High

The weaker comparable sales have also caused weaker profitability, but Buckle’s margin level still stands at a very high trailing 20.9% operating margin after Q1. The weaker sales are still starting to show in the margin as well – Q1 operating income fell by 21.1% into $42.4 million into a margin of just 16.2% in the seasonally slightly weaker-than-normal quarter.

Continued weaker sales are likely to deteriorate the margin level further despite Buckle’s great cost management. The company managed to cut operating costs by $0.7 million year-on-year in Q1 despite persisting inflation in wages and other cost items in the US, but cutting costs can’t eternally counter weakening demand.

Buckle is expected to report its Q2 report in late August with an EPS decline of $0.16 year-on-year into $0.76, which seems fair in my opinion considering the already reported two months’ sales in the quarter.

BKE’s Valuation Isn’t Attractive Without Better Comparable Growth

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model, now estimating more conservative sales in the future – I estimate a -5.8% sales decline in FY2024, followed by slight declines in FY2025 and FY2026 as well instead of my previous estimates including growth in FY2026 already. I now also estimate the revenue growth to only stabilize at 1.0%, down from the already mediocre 1.5% estimate previously.

With the weaker sales estimates, I estimate the EBIT margin to shrink into 16.0%, compared to a previous estimate of 17.0%.

Remodelings look to slightly worsen the cash flow conversion, but Buckle’s cash flows should still be quite healthy overall with low growth investments.

The estimates put Buckle’s fair value estimate at $38.86, 9% below the stock price at the time of writing – the stock isn’t attractive until a better sales performance is clearly shown. The fair value estimate is down from $43.59 previously with the more conservative estimates.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.92% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

I continue estimating no debt as a form of financing. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.14% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. I have kept the beta estimate at 1.09. With a liquidity premium of 0.3%, the cost of equity and WACC both stand at 8.92%.

Takeaway

Buckle’s weak comparable sales have continued. While the company is facing a tougher consumer sentiment and is showing some signs of improvement in past months, Buckle is still underperforming sector peers by a wide margin. Remodelings should aid sustain better revenues, but the effect should be very small. While Buckle has managed costs well, margins are also ultimately a byproduct of sales with the EBIT margin seeing some weakness. I now estimate the stock to be slightly overvalued with the more conservative financial estimates, but as the overvaluation is small and Buckle has the potential to report better comparable sales than estimated, I remain with a Hold rating.