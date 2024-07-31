Jeremy Poland

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has a strong outlook going through eFY24 and beyond as the firm further develops Permian and DJ assets. Chevron realized strong domestic production growth of 35% driven by these two assets and expects to increase production by ~10% in the Permian in eFY25. In addition to this, Chevron is developing Gulf of Mexico projects to add incremental barrels. On the international front, Hess shareholders approved the expected acquisition and is awaiting regulatory approval. In total, I forecast Chevron to increase total production by 6% in eFY24 and potentially 9% in eFY25, assuming Chevron takes on the Stabroek assets. Given my optimistic outlook, I'm upgrading my outlook on CVX shares to a Buy rating with a price target of $209.76/share at 7x EV/aEBITDA.

Chevron reports earnings on Aug. 2, 2024. Analysts have revised earnings down by 14x and upwards 1x in the last 90 days. This can lead to a strong earnings surprise in their q2’24 report. Analysts are looking for $3.00/share for the June quarter and $12.45/share for eFY24.

FinChat

Chevron Operations

Chevron has been heavily refocusing operational growth in the US, primarily in the Delaware and the DJ Basins. Production in the Permian Basin grew by 20% in q1’24 when compared to the previous year to 859Mboe/d. Management forecasts Permian production to grow by 10% in eFY24 and expects to reach 1MMboe/d in eFY25.

Management’s long-term plan is to continue developing their Permian assets. The five-year plan entails 2,200 locations, growing to 6,600 locations from 2028-2040. Their long-term strategy is to maintain production at or just over 1MMboe/d in the Permian over the next 15 years.

Corporate Reports

The DJ Basin experienced the highest level of growth at 2.7x to 417boe/d. This acceleration of production is the result of the high margin, low breakeven production in the basin with stronger-than-expected well results. This drove overall domestic production to grow 35% on a year-over-year basis.

In the Gulf of Mexico, management anticipates to produce around 300Mboe/d in 2026 with Anchor and Whale coming online in 2024 and Ballymore coming online in 2025. Chevron owns a 75.4% interest in the Anchor project, which is expected to produce 75Mble/d of liquids and 28MMcf/d. Whale is 40% owned and operated by a third party and is expected to produce 100Mboe/d of liquids and 200MMcf/d.

Corporate Reports

International production declined by -2% in q1’24 driven by lower volumes in Nigeria and Canada. Liquids production in South America grew by 11% from the previous year to 41Mbbl/d. South America production may be a key focus for Chevron in the coming years as the firm further develops its Suriname offshore assets. On July 18, 2024, QatarEnergy signed a deal to acquire a 20% interest in a production sharing contract with Chevron for Block 5. Chevron will retain a 40% interest with the state oil firm, Staatsolie, owning the other 40%.

In addition to the Suriname assets, Chevron is still at play in acquiring Hess Corp’s (HES) 30% stake in the Stabroek assets offshore Guyana. Accordingly, Hess shareholders approved of the proposed $53b acquisition on May 28, 2024, and is awaiting regulatory approval. On July 11, 2024, the FTC announced plans to delay its decision on the acquisition until the arbitration case with Exxon is settled. The ultimate challenge to this deal is Exxon’s (XOM) right of first refusal based on change control of the assets. This could potentially hamper the deal. However, Chevron and Hess continue to emphasize the acquisition, once completed, would keep Hess intact and with no change control over its Guyana assets. This means that Hess would become a unit of Chevron as opposed to being an asset acquisition. Rystad estimates that oil output could peak at 1.9MMboe/d, resulting in Chevron owning 570Mboe/d of production. If added to Chevron’s current daily production, Guyana would account for just shy of 15% of total daily production. It's clear that a lot is at stake in this deal and that regulatory approval and a win against Exxon Mobil would reward Chevron greatly. On April 12, 2024, Exxon announced their sixth project, Whiptail, which is expected to yield 250Mboe/d to bring the total offshore production to 1.3MMboe/d. This project is expected to produce first oil in 2027.

Rystad

For eFY24 total production, management anticipates the run rate coming off of q1’24 to be roughly flat-to-down at 3,245-3,338Mboe/d. This will result in a 4%-7% increase from FY23 production of 3,120Mboe/d. Considering WTI prices in FY23, this may lead to modestly lower revenue and earnings for upstream production in eFY24. If the Chevron/Hess deal does go through with Chevron retaining the Stabroek assets, this should increase international production by roughly 315Mboe/d in eFY25. Production in the block will increase to ~390Mboe/d once Whiptail production is added to the mix. For modeling purposes, I'm including Hess' share of Guyana production into Chevron’s revenue stream.

Management mentioned on the q1’24 earnings call progress with TCO in Kazakhstan with the wellhead pressure management project. On the call, management mentioned that the conversion of the first metering station to low pressure has been completed and that a second pressure boost compressor will be online in q2’24. As the firm converts the field to produce at lower pressure, management is optimistic on what the cash flow outlay looks like over the next few years. Priced at $60 Brent, management expects TCO to generate $4b of FCF in 2025 and $5b in 2026.

On the New Energies front, Chevron is inching its way into the hydrogen business for retail fuel stations in California. This project involves utilizing their 5MW solar production to generate one metric ton per day of green hydrogen. If successful, this project may scale beyond the one platform in Kern County. However, I do not anticipate this subsegment to be accretive to the overall business until the turn of the decade as hydrogen fuel utilization remains to be scaled.

Corporate Reports

Looking to financials, I forecast Chevron to generate $19.3b in free cash flow for eFY24 and $24b in eFY25. I anticipate the price per barrel to offset some of the production growth Chevron expects throughout eFY24. WTI is forecast to price closer to $80/bbl through mid-2025, suggesting moderate tightness in the market.

TradingEconomics

As a result, I anticipate downstream margins to remain close to 3%-3.5% as oil is priced up, suppressing the crack spread.

Valuation and Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

CVX shares currently trade at 6.29x EV/aEBITDA, an appealing valuation given its 6% FCF yield and 4% forward dividend yield. I anticipate CVX to experience strong growth going into the duration of eFY24 and eFY25 as the firm increases production volumes paired with potentially rising oil prices into the end of the fiscal year.

Given that Hess shareholders voted in approval of the acquisition by Chevron, Chevron should be back on track for their share buyback program. Management noted in their q1’24 earnings presentation that they will be targeting $10-20b in annual share buybacks, removing 3%-6% of the float on an annual basis.

Pricing the equity value, I believe CVX shares should be priced closer to 7x EV/aEBITDA, leaving room for price appreciation on the back of aEBITDA growth over the next two years. I'm upgrading my rating on CVX to a Buy with a price target of $209.76/share at 7x EV/aEBITDA.