MSFT Q4: solid results met market correction

I last covered Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock earlier this month with a hold rating. As illustrated by the screenshot below, that article was titled “I Underestimated the Pace Of AI Infusion” and was published by Seeking Alpha on July 8, 2024. In that article, I analyzed its AI potential and expressed my reservations about the valuation (at a P/E of ~40x at that time). Quote:

My verdict is that MSFT is still a solid hold for current shareholders. The giant still boasts strong growth potential, especially considering the synergies between Artificial Intelligence and its Azure cloud. My assessment is that the AI initiatives are already enhancing its profitability and the company is already at a point to deploy AI at an even larger scale. The 40x P/E can be off-putting. But the growth and profitability potential still offer good odds for market-beating total returns in the long term.

Since then, there have been a few changes surrounding the stock. First and foremost, the company has released its FY Q4 2024 earnings report (the “ER”). The company reported robust results in my view (more on this a minute later). However, the market response was negative and caused a share price correction of about 4% (during extended hours trading). All told, the stock prices hovered around $408 as of this writing, about 12.4% below the price at the time of my last publication ($466). Combining the EPS growth reported in Q4 ER, such a price correction translated into a substantial P/E contraction to about 32x compared to the 40x at my last writing.

Given the new developments described in the ER and the significant valuation change, I think an updated assessment of the stock would be helpful. And in the remainder of this article, I will explain why the current conditions offer an enticing entry opportunity for potential MSFT investors.

As just mentioned, the company reported solid results for Q4 in my view. The next chart summarizes its financial performance during the fiscal quarter. As seen, revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $64.7 billion. On a constant currency basis (CC basis), the growth is even better at 16%. The growth was driven by robust performance across its operating segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Notably, Intelligent Cloud led the growth with a 20% YOY rate on a CC basis. Bottom-line metrics are equally impressive. The gross margin dialed in at 70%, operating income grew 16% YOY on a CC basis, and net earnings grew 11% on a CC basis.

More importantly, to be elaborated on next, I see plenty of catalysts to drive continued growth and superb profitability.

MSFT stock: EPS and margin potential

Looking ahead, the consensus EPS estimates expect the above growth rate to continue. As an example, the top panel of the next chart summarizes consensus EPS estimates for the next two fiscal years. As seen, the estimates imply an annual growth rate of 15% for its EPS. Note that there is a certain degree of variance among the estimates, and I am relying on the mid-point of the estimates here. This growth translates into an EPS increase to $13.3 for FY 2025 and then to $15.3 in 2026. Such a growth scenario would further shrink the P/E to 30.8x on an FY1 basis and only 26.8x on an FY2 basis. Later, I will explain why these multiples are very attractive entry points, especially for investors oriented toward the long term. As shown in the bottom panel of the chart, the consensus estimates project MSFT’s top line to grow at the same annual rate of 15%. To wit, the estimates project a growth from $280B in FY 2025 to $321 in FY 2026.

I am not here to argue with such growth rates. As analyzed in my earlier article, I see good reasons for MSFT to achieve such rates. However, I do think the consensus projection underestimated the possibility of a margin expansion. By projecting the same 15% growth rates for both the top-line and bottom line, the market essentially expects MSFT’s profit margin to remain unchanged. In the bottom panel of the chart, I also estimated the net profit margins implied by the above topline and EPS projections from the consensus. Note that my estimate assumed MSFT’s number of outstanding shares to remain constant at the current level of 7.54 billion shares. Based on this assumption, the implied net profit margin turned out to be 35.3% for FY 2025 and 35.5% for FY 2026.

The above implied margin is on the conservative side in my mind for several reasons. To start off, the implied margin is actually lower than Microsoft’s current margin. As seen in the next chart, MSFT consistently maintains a higher level of profit margin among its close peers and the current margin is 36.43%, about a whole 100 basis points above the projected margins implied by consensus estimates. I don’t think its superior margin is incidental at all. It is fundamentally rooted in its business model and competitive advantage such as its stronger software dominance, highly sticking income sources (think Windows and Office), diversified yet highly complementary segments, etc.

Second and more important, I see good odds for the margin to further expand as the company is poised to deploy AI at scale. I see a multitude of possibilities that AI infusion can further boost MSFT's net profit margin, and here I will limit myself to the top two on my list for the sake of brevity. AI-powered features can significantly increase the perceived value of MSFT products, allowing for premium pricing and improved customer retention. And MSFT’s progress thus far is already showing great promise on this front in my view. For example, AI-driven automation in Office 365 and co-Pilot on Windows could justify higher subscription fees and create new recurring revenue streams. AI can also help to optimize internal processes, reduce operational costs, and improve resource allocation. For instance, AI-powered predictive maintenance in Azure could minimize downtime and lower infrastructure expenses to boost margins.

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of valuation, the current FWD P/E of ~32x (or about 30x based on FY 2025 EPS projection) admittedly is not cheap by any standards. However, as repeatedly argued in my earlier articles, long-term investors who think like business owners should not be automatically turned off by a 30x P/E. For stocks with superb ROCE (return on capital employed) like MSFT, a 30x P/E can still offer excellent long-term returns. MSFT’s ROCE is around 80% based on my estimates currently as seen in the next chart below. At this level of ROCE, a 5% investment rate would support 4% organic growth in the long term (80% ROCE * 5% reinvestment rate = 4% growth rate). Note this is the real growth rate. Adding an inflation escalator of 2.5% would push the notional growth rate to 6.5%. A ~30x P/E provides ~3.3% of the accounting earnings yield. However, for MSFT, accounting earning yield is an underestimate of its owners’ earning yield due to its capital-light and highly scalable business model. The owner’s earnings yield is about 4% in my analysis. Thus, even at a 30x P/E entry, the total return potential for long-term investors could be close to 10%. In contrast, the overall market is currently trading at about the same P/E yet offers far lower ROCE (on average about 20% only) and far fewer growth areas to reinvest than MSFT in my view.

In terms of downside risks, most of the generic risks have been thoroughly discussed in other review articles already. To briefly recap, these risks include macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, regulatory risks, its heavy reliance on the Windows operating system (which could expose it to potential disruptions from open-source alternatives), etc. Here I will point out an ongoing risk that is more particular to MSFT: the recent Activision acquisition. I feel positive about this acquisition in general. I think Activision’s popular names (such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush) and its huge mobile user base (which MSFT lacks) are high-value assets to MSFT and can substantially boost Microsoft's game pass subscription service. However, the integration is still ongoing, and the final verdict is yet to come. Especially in the near term, the integration could lead to negative financial impacts. Merging two large corporations can be complex and costly. Integrating Activision's operations, systems, and culture into Microsoft's could lead to significant expenses and operational inefficiencies in the short term, as you can see from the following report from its Q4 ER.

All told, I think the positives outweigh the negatives and I see a return/risk profile with a clear bias under current conditions. Besides the rapid progress of AI infusion (the focus of my last article), I see several other new catalysts in its Q4 ER. Notably, I see the potential of margin expansion that is currently underestimated by consensus. Furthermore, the price correction, combined with earnings growth in the past quarter, has brought the valuation to a quite reasonable level for long-term holding.