Cencora, Inc. (COR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 11:12 AM ETCencora, Inc. (COR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.96K Followers

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bennett Murphy - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
Steve Collis - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bob Mauch - Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
Jim Cleary - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan
Michael Cherny - Leerink Partners
Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI
Allen Lutz - Bank of America
Eric Percher - Nephron Research
Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen
Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley
Daniel Grosslight - Citi
George Hill - Deutsche Bank
Stephanie Davis - Barclays
Eric Coldwell - Baird
Kevin Caliendo - UBS

Operator

Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Cencora Q3 Earnings Call. My name is Jaquita. I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted on the presentation portion of the call with the opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Bennett Murphy, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury. Bennett, please go ahead.

Bennett Murphy

Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us for this conference call to discuss Cencora's fiscal 2024 third quarter results.

I am Bennett Murphy, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining me today are Steve Collis, Chairman, President and CEO; Jim Cleary, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Bob Mauch, Executive Vice President and COO.

On today's call, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to GAAP are provided in today's press release, which is available on our website at investor.cencora.com. We've also posted a slide presentation to accompany today's press release on our investor

Recommended For You

About COR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COR

Trending Analysis

Trending News