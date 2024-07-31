liu mingzhu/iStock via Getty Images

Back in February, I issued an article comparing Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Enbridge (ENB) in order to determine which of these midstream players could be considered a more enticing investment. While my key focus is always tilted towards high-yielding and durable income securities, in this case there was also a potential price appreciation component, which made the conclusion even easier - i.e., preference of EPD over ENB.

While there are more details in the initial article, the key fundamentals elements that supported such a conclusion were the following:

EPD's upper-investment grade credit rating, which is not that common in the midstream space and is also a clear indicative of robust financials.

As opposed to ENB and some other midstream peers, EPD's future CapEx spend is set to gradually reduce from an already FCF-supportive level. This indeed implies also lower growth prospects, but given that EPD continues to invest, we are still talking about a de-risked income producing vehicle that is subject to steady growth ahead.

From the valuation multiple perspective, EPD is priced very attractively with the FWD EV/EBITDA of 9.5x compared to, say, ENB's FWD EV/EBITDA of 11.3x.

In a nutshell, my investment thesis for EPD boiled down to enjoying defensive yield at low risk (due to fortress balance sheet and prudent investment agenda) in combination with a potential for some decent price appreciation through multiple expansion.

Looking at the chart below, we can see how since the publication of my initial article EPD has delivered strong total returns outperforming ENB (and really performing in line with the overall midstream market), while being theoretically less ambitious on the CapEx front.

YCharts

In June, I issued a follow-up article assessing Q1, 2024 performance, where the investment stance remained unchanged as the data points clearly were indicating continued growth in EBITDA and decent performance ahead.

Here is an concise excerpt from the previous article, which nicely captures the core essence of my investment thesis:

The key advantage of EPD remains intact, which is the Company's strategy to grow in a sustainable and de-risked manner without sacrificing the quality of the balance sheet. One might argue that the drawback from this is the potential opportunity costs related to maximized growth prospects. While this might be true, in my case, I am totally fine with foregoing part of the upside (via price appreciation or higher dividend increases) to receive enhanced income stability and predictability on an already high yielding dividend.

With this in mind, let's now digest the recently published Q2, 2024 earnings report and determine whether the bull case is still there.

Thesis review

All in all, EPD registered yet another strong performance having all of the key metrics at higher levels than in Q2, 2023. For example, the adjusted EBITDA this quarter came in at $2.4 billion compared to $2.2 billion in the same quarter last year. Similarly, distributable cash flows, which reflect the true cash generation level better, landed at $1.8 billion marking an uptick of ~ 4.5% compared to the comparable period last year.

Here we have to definitely appreciate the fact that typically second quarters tend to be seasonally weakest for EPD, but even considering this the Company handled ~ 12.6 million barrels per day of crude oil and ~ 2.2 million barrels a day of marine terminal volumes - both of which were very close to record statistics. On the NGL pipeline and fractionation volume end, the results registered a new record for EPD.

If we take Q2, 2024 cash flows in isolation and contextualize them with the current quarterly dividend (or distribution), we will land at a dividend / distribution coverage of 1.6x, which is obviously an excellent result, especially against the backdrop of seasonally weak Q2.

Since the distribution coverage is so high, EPD is automatically able to retain surplus cash in its books, where these proceeds could be channeled towards covering the incremental CapEx spend. For example, in Q2, 2024 EPD has managed to retain circa $660 million of fresh liquidity and roughly $1.5 billion on a YTD basis.

Now, here we have an interesting question on whether all of this retained cash will be really put at work only in covering the next CapEx projects or whether EPD will try to fund these initiatives with more debt so that higher amounts of capital could be put at work in other activities.

Many midstream companies have outlined plans to use the surplus liquidity (after dividends, debt service and CapEx) to strengthen their balance sheet. Yet, in EPD's case this is not a tangible option given that the consolidated leverage ratio is already at 3x (on a net basis), which is perfectly in line with the Company's target capital structure of 3x.

Theoretically, we could argue that on a go forward basis EPD will direct more and more capital towards covering CapEx projects. I find this scenario unlikely for two reasons. The first one is captured in the chart below, where we can clearly see how future CapEx amounts are set to come down, implying even greater liquidity retention for EPD.

2Q 2024 EPD Earnings Slides

The second reason is that it just does not make sense from the capital allocation perspective to fund new investments with heavy loads of equity as it is the most expensive form of capital.

This brings us to increased share buyback activity and higher cash distribution amounts to the shareholders. In the recent earnings call Randy Fowler - Co-CEO - provided a decent color here:

Once we get back out -- this year and next year, again, we're talking this year, growth capital expenditures in the $3.5 billion to $3.75 billion range, growth CapEx. Next year, we're still estimating at $3.25 million to $375 million. That's probably going to keep those buybacks in that $200 million range. Once we get back out to 2026, there, we're thinking growth CapEx could be, call it, around $2.5 billion. Then I think we have more room to return capital. And then I think we really just need to get some visibility on 2026 to see what form that increase in the return of capital would look like as far as distributions and buybacks.

From this we can imply that eventually we could see a higher emphasize on share buybacks from EPD. Over the next ~ 2 years, we could factor in a continuation of ~ $200 million buyback program (e.g., the total purchases for the TTM period are at $176 million) on top of steady dividend growth - similar to the growth dynamics we have experienced over the past couple of years.

Finally, it is also worth underscoring an additional commentary by Randy Fowler that EPD does not plan to venture into sizeable M&A transactions that could potentially force the Company to assume more debt:

And we've taken a look at a number of opportunities, more asset acquisitions than, I would say, public company M&A. But what we've seen thus far is organic growth is providing us good opportunities and good returns on capital -- relatively better returns on capital and in growing cash flow per unit. Obviously, the Navitas deal that we did, that also provided good returns on capital, good cash flow growth. So, that's really where our focus is.

Conclusion

The recently published Q2, 2024 earnings deck yet again confirm my initial investment thesis (issued back in February this year) that EPD is indeed a de-risked income play with tangible prospects of becoming even more enticing income-producing vehicle.