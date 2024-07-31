Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Keating - VP, IR
Maria Black - President and CEO
Don McGuire - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen
Dan Dolev - Mizuho
James Faucette - Morgan Stanley
Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays
Samad Samana - Jefferies
Mark Marcon - Baird
Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan
Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank
Scott Wurtzel - Wolfe Research
Caroline Latta - Bank of America
David Paige - RBC Capital Markets
Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Michelle and I'll be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to ADP's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded.

After the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. I will now turn the conference over to Matt Keating, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matthew Keating

Thank you, Michelle, and welcome, everyone to ADP's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. Participating today are Maria Black, our President and CEO; and Don McGuire, our CFO. Earlier this morning, we released our results for the quarter. Our earnings materials are available on the SEC's website and our Investor Relations website at investors.adp.com, where you also find the Investor Presentation that accompanies today's call.

During our call, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe to be useful to investors and that exclude the impact of certain items. The description of these items, along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, can be found in our earnings release. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements that refer to future events and involve some risk. We encourage you to review our

