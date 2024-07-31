LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.96K Followers

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Heather Gentry - IR

Will Eglin - CEO

Brendan Mullinix - CIO

James Dudley - EVP

Beth Boulerice - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Mitch Germain - Citizens JMP

Camille Bonnel - Bank of America

James Kammert - Evercore ISI

Jon Petersen - Jefferies LLC

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Christa and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the LXP Industrial Trust, Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Heather Gentry, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Heather Gentry

Thank you, operator. Welcome to LXP Industrial Trust's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. The earnings release was distributed this morning and both the release and quarterly supplemental are available on our website in the Investor section and will be furnished to the SEC on a Form 8-K.

Certain statements made during this conference call regarding future events and expected results may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LXP believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, however, certain factors and risks, including those included in today's earnings press release and those described in reports that LXP files with the SEC from time to time could cause LXP's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Except as required by law, LXP does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

About LXP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on LXP

Trending Analysis

Trending News