Adidas AG (ADDYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 11:24 AM ETadidas AG (ADDYY) Stock, ADDDF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.96K Followers

Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sebastian Steffen - Head-Investor Relations
Bjørn Gulden - Chief Executive Officer-Global Brands & Member-Executive Board
Harm Ohlmeyer - Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board

Conference Call Participants

Zuzanna Pusz - UBS
Warwick Okines - BNP Paribas Exane
Eduard Aubin - Morgan Stanley
Geoff Lowery - Redburn Atlantic
Jürgen Kolb - Kepler Cheuvreux
Aneesha Sherman - Bernstein
Piral Dadhania - RBC
Monique Pollard - Citi
Jonathan Komp - Baird
Cédric Lecasble - Stifel

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the adidas AG Q2 2024 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Alice, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Sebastian, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sebastian Steffen

Thanks very much, Alice. Hello, everyone, from sunny Herzogenaurach and welcome to our Q2 2024 results conference call. Our presenters today are our CEO, Bjørn Gulden; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer.

As always, I would like to remind you that, during the Q&A session, you limit your initial questions to two to allow as many people as possible to ask their questions. Thanks very much in advance for sticking to that rule.

I hope that you are as excited as we are about the Olympics. So before we're going to dive into the quarter, and I hope you got that metaphor here. Let's have a look at the latest chapter of our brand campaign, you got this.

[Video Presentation]

Bjørn Gulden

Yes. Hello also from my side. I hope you are enjoying

