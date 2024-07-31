magicmine

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) continues progressing with its Denifanstat research, which targets MASH, acne, and cancer. Denifanstat is a FASN inhibitor with promising results in the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 trial for MASH. The drug has shown that it can significantly improve liver fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction without serious adverse effects, and it's heading towards its Phase 3 trials. Nevertheless, the recent Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) news somewhat changed SGMT's investment profile. Tirzepatide's positive trial results make it a possible competitor for Denifanstat on MASH. Still, I believe the improved entry price for new investors and Denifanstat's still viable market niches justify reaffirming my "Strong Buy" rating on SGMT.

Liver Fat Niche: Business Overview

Sagimet Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for MASH, acne, and cancer. Since my previous article, SGMT has made significant progress in addressing metabolic dysfunction with its drug candidate, Denifanstat. Denifanstat is a fatty acid synthase [FASN] inhibitor. By blocking its activity, it prevents the synthesis of fatty acids, which can reduce excess liver fat. In this way, FASN inhibitors can potentially treat illnesses related to dysregulation of lipid metabolism, such as certain cancers and metabolic disorders.

Source: Corporate Presentation. July 2024.

More recently, on June 13, 2024, SGMT presented Denifanstat's Phase 2b data from its Fascinate-2 trials for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis [MASH] therapy. Fascinate-2 showed that 36% of patients treated achieved MASH resolution without worsening fibrosis, versus 13% in the placebo group. Also, 52% of patients had a ≥2-point reduction in the NAFLD Activity Score [NAS] without fibrosis increment versus 20% of placebo. Overall, 41% of patients treated with Denifanstat showed fibrosis improvement by ≥1 stage, compared to 18% with placebo. These statistically significant results show that Denifanstat met its primary and secondary liver biopsy endpoints in the Intention-to-Treat [ITT] population. SGMT is now progressing towards its Phase 3 trials in 2H2024 following the FDA's End-of-Phase 2 meeting.

Source: Corporate Presentation. July 2024.

It's worth noting that SGMT completed a Phase 1 hepatic impairment trial for Denifanstat, with results corroborating a favorable safety profile and pharmacokinetics. This is particularly key for liver disease drug candidates, as specific patient populations might have unique safety and tolerability considerations. SGMT's Denifanstat Phase 1 trial demonstrated that it's mostly well-tolerated for hepatic impaired individuals who potentially react adversely due to their compromised liver function. The pharmacokinetics assessment suggested that Denifanstat has favorable absorption and metabolism in these patients. This is particularly promising for its upcoming Phase 3 trials, as it should ease the FDA's concerns about authorizing Denifanstat testing on larger, more exhaustive populations.

Updates: Strategic and Competitive Developments

On the other hand, SGMT also announced that Tim Walbert and Paul Hoelscher, experienced leaders in the biotech sector, had been appointed to its board of directors. They are expected to reinforce the company's strategic oversight. Moreover, Thierry Chauche was appointed CFO to support SGMT's growth initiatives. The strategic partnership with the Chinese company Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCPK:ASCLF) in acne and cancer continues to yield results. By year-end 2024, acne Phase 3 trials should complete enrollment and deliver rGBM Phase 3 interim results.

Source: Corporate Presentation. July 2024.

Furthermore, on June 5, 2024, biotech stocks focusing on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH], also known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis [MASH], saw their prices affected after LLY presented Phase 2 trial results on Tirzepatide. The data showed that Tirzepatide, originally for diabetes and weight loss, could also have therapeutic effects on NASH. LLY's data suggested positive outcomes, with more than 50% of patients achieving MASH resolution and 60% on the highest dose of 15 mg having a complete response, compared to 13% and 10% on placebo, respectively. Tirzepatide's safety profile was favorable, showing mostly gastrointestinal side effects. Unfortunately, this shifts SGMT's competitive landscape, strengthening the case for MASH treatments with GLP-1 agonists.

SGMT wasn't the only biotech affected, as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) also declined. However, MDGL stock has since fully recovered, but SGMT traded around $4.64 on June 5 and remains well below that price at $3.55 at the time of this writing. This represents a 23.5% drop since the news broke, but given SGMT's micro-cap status, I believe the overall reaction doesn't appear terribly negative.

Competitive Profile: Denifanstat and Tirzepatide

Overall, SGMT's Denifanstat seems slightly less effective than LLY's Tirzepatide. Denifanstat had a 36% MASH resolution and a 52% reduction in NAS scores, compared to Tirzepatide's 62.4% resolution rate and 71.7% to 78.3% NAS reduction. However, there is a profound difference in the mechanism of action between Denifanstat and Tirzepatide. Denifanstat specifically targets liver fat, while Tirzepatide seems to have a broader metabolic effect as a GLP-1 agonist. This difference has its pros and cons. Tirzepatide could be a more versatile approach in some patient profiles. However, Denifanstat's targeted approach might be more desirable in others. I speculate that using both drugs in combination might actually be synergistic, but this approach would have to be tested in clinical trials. In theory, Denifanstat could target liver fat directly, with Tirzepatide enhancing insulin release for a more holistic treatment. This could be desirable for some patients, suggesting that Denifanstat still has potential.

Source: Corporate Presentation. July 2024.

However, Denifanstat's competitive profile has worsened due to Tirzepatide's greater effectiveness in Phase 2. Additionally, LLY is a much better-capitalized competitor, whereas SGMT is a micro-cap company. Tirzepatide is already FDA-approved for type 2 diabetes, with a well-established safety profile in that indication. Tirzepatide's side effects for MASH tend to be mild to severe gastrointestinal issues. Denifanstat's safety profile, on the other hand, seems well-suited for patients with hepatic impairment.

It is difficult to predict how doctors might assess treatment regimens for this particular subset of patients with hepatic impairment. Nevertheless, in some cases, Denifanstat's focused and safe pharmacokinetics could be the ideal alternative. Tirzepatide could pose additional risks for patients with hepatic impairment due to potential broader systemic effects and its gastrointestinal side effects. Tirzepatide's side effects include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, whereas Denifanstat did not show severe side effects.

Therefore, Denifanstat appears to have a safer profile than Tirzepatide, albeit with reduced effectiveness. This is why I still believe there may be niches for Denifanstat in patients with particularly sensitive hepatic impairment and critical gastrointestinal conditions. Another potential patient subset could be those requiring aggressive liver fat reduction coupled with Tirzepatide's more holistic effects. In fact, Denifanstat's safety profile positions it well for being a viable combo with several other medications, but that would still require additional trials.

Better Entry Price: Valuation Analysis

I've previously reviewed SGMT's valuation, but the quick recap is that it's still a compelling speculative investment. As of Q1 2024, the company held $193.7 million in cash and short-term investments, which is well above its market cap of $113.3 million. This, by itself, shows a favorable price for new investors. I also estimated its quarterly cash burn at roughly $6.2 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This implies an annualized cash burn of $24.8 million, which suggests a healthy cash runway of approximately 7.8 years compared to its total available short-term liquidity. I imagine management anticipates its cash burn will ramp up for its upcoming Phase 3 trials, so they forecast only having enough liquidity through 2025. Regardless, I believe SGMT has enough resources to fund its research in the foreseeable future.

Source: Corporate Presentation. July 2024.

Therefore, since I published my previous SGMT article, I'd say that the investment profile has changed somewhat. On the one hand, Denifanstat's competitiveness appears relatively challenged after LLY's results with Tirzepatide. However, Denifanstat is not a redundant drug candidate, as there are still potential market niches it could adequately target. Its main selling point is its great safety profile and targeted focus on liver fat. SGMT's management also recognizes that this makes Denifanstat a good candidate for combination therapies with other drugs, so LLY's results didn't invalidate SGMT's bull case. Moreover, since I published my previous article, the stock has declined roughly 12.6% while continuing to make progress on its Denifanstat research. Therefore, it's fair to reaffirm my "Strong Buy" rating on SGMT with these updated considerations.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, SGMT remains a relatively speculative investment at this stage. However, I would argue that the company has evolved its riskiness uniquely. On the one hand, its competitiveness profile seems slightly worse than when I initially covered it. LLY's Tirzepatide will likely overlap with Denifanstat. At the same time, Denifanstat has continued progressing in its research and is now well positioned for Phase 3 in 2H 2024.

Source: TradingView

Furthermore, Denifanstat's new data shows it is effective and has a better safety profile than Tirzepatide. Also, from a valuation perspective, the stock is slightly cheaper than when I covered it, so that's another positive for new investors. Hence, I think the "Strong Buy" rating still makes sense. This is especially true for a company that trades below its cash value and has such a tiny market cap. I believe the upside potential remains and justifies SGMT's inherent biotech risks.

Reaffirmed Strong Buy: Conclusion

Overall, I think SGMT continues to make sense as a speculative investment for biotech investors. The recent LLY news somewhat changed SGMT's investment profile, but the takeaway remains the same. The stock appears significantly cheap, with promising trial results and prospects. Hence, I reaffirm my previous "Strong Buy" rating on SGMT for investors that understand the embedded biotech risks.

