Gentherm Incorporated (THRM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 11:25 AM ETGentherm Incorporated (THRM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.96K Followers

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 31, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Blanchette - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phil Eyler - CEO
Matteo Anversa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Koranda - Roth Capital Partners LLC
Luke Junk - Baird
Matthew Raab - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Gentherm’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Greg Blanchette, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Blanchette. You may begin.

Greg Blanchette

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us today. Gentherm's earnings results were released earlier this morning, a copy of the release is available at gentherm.com. Additionally, a webcast replay of today's call will be available later today on the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and actual results may differ materially. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as required by law. Please see Gentherm's earnings release and its SEC filings, including the latest 10-K and subsequent reports, for discussions of our risk factors and other risks and uncertainties underlying such forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and investor presentation.

On the call with me today are Phil Eyler, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matteo Anversa, Chief Financial Officer. During their comments, Phil and Matteo will

Recommended For You

About THRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on THRM

Trending Analysis

Trending News