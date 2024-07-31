Torsten Asmus

My thesis is really simple, maybe too simple, but I didn't see a reason not to follow it. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares ((NASDAQ:BNDX)) has a higher dividend yield, a lower expense ratio, and is very well-designed, providing good exposure to the non-U.S. bond market with hedging to USD. At the same time, the ECB (European Central Bank) has already started to decrease the interest rate level, and the outlook suggests this trend will continue. At the same time, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool, in September, the Fed might start the same process. On the other side of the world, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is increasing the interest rate level after an era of decreasing rates (specifically, negative interest rates). The differences between the central banks' monetary decisions could generate significant capital redistribution. For this reason, at this moment, the dividend yield of BNDX is higher than in the last decade, and the probability of also obtaining a great capital gain is good.

What is BNDX and Why Choose It

The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD Float Adjusted RIC Capped Index (USD Hedged), which aims to replicate the performance of the global bond market, excluding the U.S. market.

Good geographic distribution

This is the approximate geographic distribution of the fund:

Europe: 50%

Japan: 20%

Asia (excluding Japan): 10%

This solution is suitable for any investor who would like to invest in the global bond market excluding the U.S. Indeed, there is a Vanguard alternative fund, the Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW), which is designed to give investors exposure to the global bond market. I think this latter solution is well-suited for anyone looking to invest in a global passive fund. But, for those who would like to separate U.S. bond market exposure from the rest of the world, considering investment in BNDX could be a valid decision.

Good Holding Breakdown

For the holding breakdown, around 77% is government bonds (investment grade), and 15% is corporate bonds. In my opinion, it's a good structure for the long term, especially because I currently prefer to expose my portfolio to government bonds, but I dislike the idea of completely abandoning the corporate section. Even though I prefer to use a specific ETF for the corporate bond ex-U.S. segment, we have to keep in mind that the corporate part in this fund is 100% financial firms. Therefore, it is very similar to investment-grade government bonds.

Holdings Breakdown BNDX

I think it gives BNDX a good alpha. Firstly, I would like to underline that the time to invest massively in high yield and corporate bonds might be coming to an end. The spread between investment-grade and high-yield bonds has touched a historical minimum, indicating that the high-yield premium is near zero. For this reason, I now prefer to concentrate my accumulation on BNDX.

Really Good Expense Ratio

BNDX has an expense ratio that is not bad, around 0.07%; the average is usually between 0.07% and 0.15% (for iShares solutions). Here is an interesting guide.

This is the peer comparison proposed by Seeking Alpha, and it is easy to see how low the BNDX expense ratio is compared to the market average.

BNDX Peers

Good hedging

You may ask why should an accurate investor consider using this ETF to invest in the global market, excluding the USA? This ETF provides exposure to the bond markets of countries with currencies in a long-term bearish trend. BNDX has USD hedging coverage, which is a cost, but also serves as a parachute for US investors.

Good dividend; but distributed, not accumulated.

The fund offers its investors good dividends. These dividends are distributed regularly and not accumulated. So, is this an issue? Not at all; rather, it's a characteristic. There are investors who prefer this method because they likely invest the dividends into the stock market, which has historically provided better performance than the bond market. Additionally, distribution ETFs usually have a lower expense ratio compared to their accumulation variants. For this reason, I think the distribution variant is more suitable for our goal: benefiting from the second-year-high yield and the process of ECB interest rate cuts. This is an excellent dividend yield, at 4.69%, the best in the last ten years of the ETF's history.

Dividend Growth History

What can we expect from European bonds?

The projections are good. As you may already know, the most recent interest rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) occurred on June 6, 2024. The ECB decided to lower interest rates by 25 basis points in response to improved inflation prospects, bringing the main refinancing rate to 4.25%, the deposit rate to 3.75%, and the marginal lending rate to 4.50%. The next ECB meeting is scheduled for September 14, 2024, and it is not yet clear what Christine Lagarde will decide. The ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters shows a positive context, suggesting a prospective growth in European bond prices.

First, the inflation expectations chart shows a gradual decrease towards the ECB's target of 2% by 2026, considering the aggregate probability distributions.

Also, the GDP growth projections and unemployment rate express great resilience, despite the high interest rate.

Now, the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility, and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 4.50%, 4.75%, and 4.00%, respectively. It's clear that the euro-bond market anticipates a continuation of interest rate cuts, even though, according to the latest speech by Lagarde, a September rate cut is not assured.

So, the combination of good economic conditions and the projection of new interest rate cuts could result in a progressively increasing euro bond price.

Is it time to invest in Japanese bonds?

As you may already know, after years of negative interest rates, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has decided to end this policy by increasing the rates. According to the latest from the World Economic Forum, while central banks globally are preparing to cut interest rates, the Bank of Japan has increased them. The combination of an increase in Japanese interest rates and a decrease in U.S. rates would result in a change in the spread, which could lead to a significant redistribution of capital.

With that said, how much will Japan bond yields increase?

Let's look at the Japan 10-Year Government Bond Yield: the low (negative) interest rates of the BOJ led to a long downtrend of the Japan 10Y Bond Yield. The average yield is around 2%, and it is currently around 0.997%.

For these reasons alone, I think it could start to become a good moment to accumulate positions in the Japan Bond Market.

What could go wrong?

Everything depends on macroeconomic data; the bond market is a mathematical market governed by numbers. Currently, the world is watching the monetary decisions of global central banks, while bond market investors, in my opinion, are trying to see beyond. GDP growth and CPI are the real drivers of policy decisions.

What could cause a new correction of BNDX? Simply, rising inflation.

In Europe, we already see that this risk is minimal. In Japan, the context is different. According to S&P Global research, the inflation rate, at the moment, is not exactly “under control,” even though Japan's inflation is lower than the same quarter in 2023.

Conclusion

Dedicating a part of my portfolio to BNDX could become a sound decision considering the current projections. This ETF is well-composed and well-designed. The dividend yield is higher than its competitors, although the cost is considerably lower. The projected monetary policies in the EU and Japan could also offer significant capital gain potential. In conclusion, I now prefer to focus on the global bond market excluding the U.S., and I think this is a great solution for anyone wanting to separate the U.S. segment from the rest of the investment-grade world.