luismmolina

It has been almost a year and a half since we last took a deep dive around Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL). We noted that this small developmental firm probably merited a small "watch item" position pending further developments when we concluded that article in February 2023. Given a key inflection point is fast approaching, it is time to circle back on Autolus. An updated analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. Autolus uses Chimeric Antigen Receptors or CARS to reprogram its T cell product candidates. The company is headquartered in London. Its stock trades around $4.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.2 billion.

June 2024 Company Presentation

The company's main asset is a CD19 CAR T cell therapy called Obe-cel, which targets several indications. As can be seen below, Autolus has many early-stage efforts underway throughout its pipeline. However, it only has one late-stage initiative, and that is where we will concentrate on this follow-up analysis. It is the only program that could hit commercialization over the near- and medium-term horizon.

June 2024 Company Presentation

Recent Events:

The company has been a part of two major events since we last looked in on Autolus Therapeutics nearly 18 months ago. In November of last year, the company filed a Biologics License Application or BLA to treat patients with adult B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This followed very encouraging data from a Phase 2 study "FELIX" that showed a ~76% complete remission in adult B-ALL patients. This BLA was accepted by the FDA in January of this year, with a scheduled action date of November 16th of this year. The company plans to file the marketing application for obe-cel in Europe sometime in the second half of this year.

June 2024 Company Presentation

While this is a rare disease, it is a large market opportunity, where Blincyto is the current market leader. Blincyto is an injectable immunotherapy treatment that may be used to treat B-cell precursor ALL in adults and children. It is marketed by Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and was approved in mid-2021. Obe-cel has the potential to be a "curative" solution.

June 2024 Company Presentation

Following the FDA acceptance of its BLA, Autolus got more good news in February when it struck a new deal with BioNTech SE (BNTX) to co-develop and commercialize CAR-T cell therapies. This enhanced partnership included a $50 million upfront payment and a $200 million equity investment from BioNTech. Autolus can also benefit from other milestone payouts, royalties, and cost-sharing. The deal was a solid vote of confidence around Autolus's technology platform via a much bigger entity in the biotech sector.

June 2024 Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The stock is currently well-liked on Wall Street. Since first quarter numbers hit the wires on May 17th, four analyst firms, including Wells Fargo and Jefferies, have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $8 to $11 a share.

The company ended the first quarter with nearly $760 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $52.7 million for the quarter. Autolus raised approximately $350 million via a secondary offering in February. Management described its current funding situation thus following posting Q1 results:

The current cash and cash equivalents and proceeds received from the strategic alliance with BioNTech and the private placement and underwritten equity financing, it is well capitalized to drive the full launch and commercialization of obe-cel in r/r adult ALL as well as to advance its pipeline development plans, which includes providing runway to data in the first pivotal study of obe-cel in autoimmune disease."

Conclusion:

Autolus Therapeutics has made considerable progress since we last peaked in on this company. Management has filed a BLA for obe-cel that could see the company receive its first FDA approval late this November. Second, it has signed a substantial partnership agreement with a major player in the biotech space.

June 2024 Company Presentation

If approved, Autolus has built the facilities to manufacture obe-cel in scale. Based on the results from FELIX, obe-cel is highly likely to be approved for ALL. If the FDA rejects the application, it most likely will be due to the need for additional data around manufacturing and other processes. This would result in a delay in approving the application for several quarters but would be rectifiable. Hopefully, Autolus can avoid these types of challenges that often happen around the first FDA approvals.

June 2024 Company Presentation

Approval of the company's BLA would validate Autolus' developmental approach and platform and likely send the shares considerably higher. Therefore, Autolus Therapeutics plc is a speculative buy for risk-tolerant investors.