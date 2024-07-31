Boston Omaha: Big Opportunity As Shares Are Still Cheap

Jul. 31, 2024 12:36 PM ETBoston Omaha Corporation (BOC) Stock
Deep Value Investing profile picture
Deep Value Investing
38 Followers

Summary

  • Management reported solid revenue growth across all business segments in Q1 2024.
  • The new CEO is focusing on improving the existing segments of the holding, rather than building and acquiring new segments.
  • Insider buying activity between May and June of close to $2.5 million reflects management's confidence in the company's undervalued stock.
  • The $20 million share buyback program is another indicator that the company believes their shares are undervalued.
  • Given these, and other reasons I discuss below, my rating for this stock is a Strong Buy.
Ladder though hole in ceiling

PM Images

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) offers a compelling buying opportunity due to revenue growth in all business segments, significant insider buying activity, a new CEO focused on improving the current segments, and a recent $20 million share buyback program.

The 60% drop

This article was written by

Deep Value Investing profile picture
Deep Value Investing
38 Followers
Small deep value individual investor, with a microscopic private investment portfolio, yielding monthly what big investment firms return in one year. I have a B.Sc. in aeronautical engineering and over 6 years of experience as an engineering consultant in the aerospace sector. The latter statement is not relevant in any way whatsoever to my investment style, but I thought to add it for self-indulgent purposes. I have a contrarian investment style, highly risky, and often dealing with illiquid options. How illiquid? Well, you can land a Jumbo on the spread and still have clearance for take-off. From time to time, I buy shares, mostly to not be categorized as a degen by my fellow investor friends. My timeframe is 3-24 months. I am a practitioner (of the sub-blue collar type), rather than someone who theorizes without any skin in the game. At the time of writing an article, I hold either shares or options in all stocks that I rate as a Strong Buy.I like stocks that have experienced a recent sell-off due to non-recurrent events, particularly when insiders are buying shares at the new lower price. This is how I often screen through thousands of stocks, mainly in the US, although I may own shares in other banana republics. I was originally born in one of them, but managed to escape. I use fundamental analysis to check the health of companies that pass through my screening process, their leverage, and then compare their financial ratios with the sector and industry median and average. I also do professional background checks of each insider who purchased shares after the recent sell-off. I use technical analysis to optimize the entry and exit points of my positions. I mainly use multicolor lines for support and resistance levels on weekly charts. From time to time I draw trend lines, taken for granted, in multicolor patterns. Note: I tried to keep my introduction as real, and authentic as possible. I dislike empty suits, high-level BS, deep-level BS, unnecessary jargon, and self-indulgent, third-person written introductions with an air of superiority.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BOC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BOC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BOC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News