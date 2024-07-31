sankai

In my most recent analysis, I expressed my bullish view regarding Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). AMD has been on a rollercoaster ride, first up, then down, since then. More precisely, AMD's stock was hammered during the recent tech pullback period, undergoing one of the most dramatic declines out of any high-profile chip stocks. Shares of the chip giant cratered by nearly 30% from a high of around $190 around early/mid-July to just $135 recently. If we look back to AMD's March peak of around $230, its stock price is down by over 40%.

AMD's 'Pullback'

AMD's pullback has been brutal, and now, the stock appears oversold. AMD's RSI recently declined to 30, the CCI went negative, and the full stochastic dipped below the 20 line. This dynamic suggests that AMD has become considerably oversold, and the stock could make a positive momentum change soon.

Furthermore, AMD's recent earnings were considerably better than expected, and the company's data center segment is starting to perform. This dynamic implies we can continue seeing outperformance in future quarters. Additionally, AMD has become cheap during this decline.

AMD's forward P/E ratio is only about 25, but this valuation is inexpensive, given its robust sales and profitability growth rate and solid positioning in the enterprise AI market. Therefore, AMD's stock should benefit from increasing sales and earnings estimates coupled with multiple expansions, potentially increasing its stock price to around $225 - 250 in the next twelve months.

AMD's Excellent Earnings Announcement

AMD's stock was smacked down during the recent tech correction, declining by nearly 30% in just two weeks. However, if market participants were concerned about AMD's growth or profitability potential, the recent report was excellent.

AMD beat top and bottom-line estimates, reporting sales of $5.84B, a 9% increase YoY. Data center revenue was $2.8B, up a whopping 115% YoY. AMD's solid GPU lineup garnered solid demand last quarter, and growth prospects remain substantial as we move forward.

Client segment revenue was $1.5B, up 49% YoY. While gaming was down, it was unsurprising, and AMD's gaming segment could bounce back in future quarters. Also, AMD's non-gaming segments contribute much more revenue now, making the gaming segment far less important than it used to be.

For Q3, AMD expects revenue of around $6.7B, higher than the $6.61 consensus estimate. This sales figure represents a 16% YoY growth rate. AMD also expects its non-GAAP gross margin to be around 53.5%.

The Takeaway: AMD provided a solid report and a robust forecast, suggesting its business is doing very well and should continue expanding as we advance. Specifically, AMD is experiencing excellent demand for its AMD Instinct, 4thGen AMD EPYC CPU, and other GPUs/APUs for the lucrative AI enterprise market. Furthermore, this market may continue expanding for several years, enabling AMD to achieve better-than-expected growth and higher-than-anticipated profitability in the coming years.

AMD Likely To Witness Hefty Growth Ahead

AMD will likely witness solid EPS growth ahead, which is why we want to own the stock here. AMD's midpoint EPS estimate is around $5.50 for 2025. However, the estimate range is wide, and AMD could achieve $6 or higher in a mildly bullish scenario. The base case (in my view) is for EPS of around $6 next year, and then EPS will likely go higher.

AMD's EPS Could Increase More Than Anticipated

AMD's sales growth could be around 15-25% in future years, but its EPS growth could be more impressive. AMD's profitability should increase with scale and continued growth in the enterprise AI segment. Therefore, AMD could deliver around $10 in EPS relatively soon, likely around 2026/2027.

Also, AMD could deliver approximately $12 in EPS around this time in a more bullish case scenario. Therefore, with its stock down to roughly $135 recently, AMD may have traded at about 13-11 times forward (2026-2027) EPS expectations, which is relatively cheap for a company in AMD's favorable position.

Where AMD's stock could be in the future:

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue (in billions) $27 $36 $44 $52 $60 $70 $80 Revenue growth 19% 35% 20% 19% 16% 15% 14% EPS $4 $6 $9 $11 $13 $15.2 $17.8 EPS growth 50% 50% 50% 22% 18% 17% 17% Forward P/E 30 31 32 33 32 31 30 Stock price $210 $280 $352 $429 $486 $552 $615 Click to enlarge

AMD's stock price could rise considerably due to increased sales growth, improving profitability potential, and mild multiple expansion. AMD's forward P/E ratio could expand once it becomes more evident that it can achieve sustainable profitability growth in the coming quarters. AMD is one of the more undervalued and underrated AI stocks. I maintain my twelve-month price target range of around $225 - 250.

Risks to AMD

Of course, an investment in AMD comes with risk. One risk factor is the competition from Nvidia on one end and Intel on the other. AMD is battling with Nvidia in its higher-end businesses and Intel on the lower-end side. AMD needs to innovate perpetually to stay competitive. Moreover, AMD has to maintain growth and proceed with a relatively high level of profitability to achieve future estimates. Macro-specific, geopolitical, and other challenges could impact AMD's top/bottom line and negatively influence its stock price. Please consider these and other risks before investing in AMD.