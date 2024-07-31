agmit

Investment Overview

This is my first time providing coverage of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX). It is a Hampton, New Jersey-based biotech whose share price took a tumble yesterday, falling by ~9%, after management shared “positive” updates from a Phase 2 study of its lead candidate barzolvolimab, indicated for patients with chronic inducible urticaria (“CIndU”).

According to the Celldex Q1 2024 quarterly report / 10Q submission:

We are a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to exploring the science of mast cell biology and developing therapeutic antibodies which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with severe inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune and other devastating diseases. Our drug candidates include monoclonal and bispecific antibodies designed to address mast cell mediated diseases for which available treatments are inadequate.

Besides barzolvolimab, Celldex has a bispecific drug candidate, targeting the proteins PD-1 and ILT4, in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with solid tumors, and a preclinical candidate, targeting the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT, and its ligand SCF.

Barzolvolimab also targets KIT - its mechanism of action is described as follows in the 10Q:

KIT is expressed in a variety of cells, including mast cells, and its activation by its ligand SCF regulates mast cell growth, differentiation, survival, chemotaxis and degranulation. Barzolvolimab is designed to block KIT activation by disrupting both SCF binding and KIT dimerization. By targeting KIT, barzolvolimab has been shown to inhibit mast cell activity and decrease mast cell numbers, which we believe could provide potential clinical benefit in mast cell related diseases.

Celldex says that “mast cell degranulation plays a central role in the onset and progression” of the disease CIndU, as well as other diseases including prurigo nodularis (“PN”), Eosinophilic esophagitis (“EoE”), and Atopic Dermatitis (“AD”). As we can see below, Celldex is running clinical studies in all these indications.

Celldex pipeline (Celldex website)

Chronic Inducible Urticaria Phase 2 Data Overview — What The Market Did Not Like

The Phase 2 study is evaluating patients with two different forms of CIndU — cold urticaria (“ColdU”) and symptomatic dermographism (“SD”) — according to Celldex:

CIndU is characterized by the occurrence of hives or wheals that have an attributable trigger associated with them—exposure to cold temperatures in ColdU and scratching/rubbing of the skin in SD. Mast cell activation is known to be a critical driver in ColdU and SD.

In a press release issued yesterday, Celldex stated:

Data from the 196 patients randomized in the study showed that barzolvolimab achieved the primary efficacy endpoint, a statistically significant difference between the percent of patients with a negative provocation test compared to placebo at Week 12 as assessed by the TempTest® in ColdU and the FricTest® in SD. Importantly, barzolvolimab demonstrated rapid, durable and clinically meaningful responses in patients with CIndU refractory to antihistamines.

Before barzolvolimab, Celldex had attempted to develop an antibody drug conjugate (“ADC”) candidate, glembatumumab vedotin, directed against brain and breast cancer. However, it was unsuccessful in both indications, and the company was forced to complete a reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing laws (which insist on a share price >$1).

Early data from a Phase 1 study of barzolvolimab, showing the drug suppressed tryptase — an enzyme released from mast cells when they are activated in an immune response — was a catalyst for a resurgence in the share price, which leaped from $3 per share, to >$13 per share on the news.

In July 2021, Celldex reported that barzolvolimab had achieved a 95% complete response rate (18/19 patients) in a Phase 1b, open label (no placebo arm) study of patients with ColdU and SD. This sent the share price on a bull run to >$55 per share by September 2021, which remains its all-time high.

After such a sensational recovery and bull run, shares have typically traded between $30 — $40 per share for the past few years. Data released in November 2023, showing barzolvolimab meeting its endpoint, with a “statistically significant mean change from baseline to week 12 of UAS7 (urticaria activity score) compared to placebo”, was well received, triggering a bull run from $22 per share to a high of >$50 in February this year.

As such, we can speculate that analysts saw something in the latest data release with the potential to undermine Celldex' push for approval of a drug candidate within a market research suggests could be worth ~$2bn — $5bn by the end of this decade, triggering a slight selloff.

Celldex summary of clinical assessments (press release)

As we can see above, barzolvolimab comfortably outperformed placebo, achieving a CR of 53% at the higher dose in ColdU, and 42.4% at the higher dose in SD. One thing to note potentially is the lack of a dose dependent response in SD, with the lower dose cohort achieving a CR rate of 58%. This often concerns analysts — surely the higher dose ought to be showing the greater efficacy?

Phase 2 study results shared last November (press release)

If we consider the data shared by Celldex last November, again, the higher dose has a lower rate of complete control of disease than the lower. However, overall the results are positive, and even more so, given that 20% of patients had formerly been treated with Novartis (NVS) Xolair, approved to treat urticaria since 2014.

Not only did barzolvolimab best Xolair in its study, it also compared favorably with remibrutinib and ligelizumab. Those two drugs are being developed by Novartis for approval in urticaria, the former having met endpoints in a Phase 3 study in May, has been pegged for >$1bn per annum peak sales in the chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”) indication alone.

Remibrutinib achieved a CR rate of ~50%, therefore, even with question marks around the dose dependent responses, barzolvolimab would seemingly be approval worthy.

If Efficacy Is Sound, Could Safety Be An Issue?

Since yesterday's data release, there has been speculation on social media channels that safety issues could be weighing down the share price, and potentially clouding barzolvolimab's chances of approval.

Xolair carries a “boxed warning” from the FDA stating that:

A severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis can happen when you receive XOLAIR. The reaction can occur after the first dose, or after many doses. It may also occur right after a XOLAIR injection or days later. Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening condition and can lead to death.

During its webcast accompanying yesterday's results, management refers to a “single case of treatment related anaphylaxis” reported, noting that it was “reviewed by an independent expert adjudication panel who concluded there was no evidence of anaphylaxis.”

Nevertheless, the mere mention of anaphylaxis may have given Wall Street the jitters. To compete against Xolair, and remibrutinib, it may be essential that barzolvolimab has the edge on safety. However, if the drug is approved with a boxed warning, like Xolair, it could impact the drug's take-up. Physicians could be reluctant to prescribe and patients reluctant to use it, or, in a worst-case scenario, if the drug were not approved at all, it would be devastating for Celldex and its share price.

Besides the single case of anaphylaxis, hair color change and neutropenia occurred in respectively 13% and 12% of patients. This has been noted before, but could still potentially undermine the drug attractiveness according to physicians and patients.

Concluding Thoughts - After Yesterday's Data & Discussion, Was The Market Right To See Celldex Stock?

This is a tricky question to answer. A best-in-class drug for CIndU has “blockbuster” (>$1bn revenues per annum) potential, that much seems clear, with a patient population of ~400k, and barzolvolimab has shown it may have a best-in-class efficacy profile.

Not only that, the drug may prove efficacious in PN, and EoE also - Phase 2 data from clinical studies in these indications will be shared by the end of the year, management says - a catalyst to look forward to.

Celldex' current market cap valuation is $2.5bn, therefore, launching a drug with blockbuster potential logically ought to send the share price skywards, and potentially make the company an M&A target for a big Pharma, confident of taking market share away from Novartis in a lucrative indication.

Should it wish to, Celldex could likely go it alone commercially, as, with $823m of cash reported as of Q1 2024, and a net loss of $(32.8m), there is a lengthy funding runway in place.

The potential fly in the ointment is if the FDA flags safety concerns with barzolvolimab. The company still has to complete a Phase 3 study of its candidate, which will likely shed more light on whether cases of anaphylaxis are a genuine threat to approval, or may necessitate a boxed warning, reducing the drug's marketability.

Meanwhile, there is a genuine threat posed by Novartis' remibrutinib. If this drug makes it to market with a strong safety profile, how would Celldex compete against such a strong market incumbent, particularly if it is regarded as an inferior candidate, either on safety or efficacy grounds.

Considering all of the above, there is clearly a scenario in play — successful approval of barzolvolimab, no major safety concerns — that might imply a rise in the company valuation. I would speculate it might rise to as high as a market cap of >$4bn, and potentially higher still if a Big Pharma concern launched an M&A bid. However, my instinct would be to remain on the sidelines for now.

With Phase 3 studies still requiring completion in all target indications, and with Phase 2 data in PN and EoE arriving this year, there is not necessarily a rush to buy Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. stock today. However, a more measured approach, waiting to see what the drug can do in Phase 2 studies across all three target indications, may mitigate current safety concerns. This would derisk an investment that looks risky today, with only two early-stage pipeline candidates to fall back on if the barzolvolimab thesis is undermined.

As such, I am assigning Celldex a “hold” recommendation, and maintaining a watching brief. If I were holding the stock today, I'd likely keep holding, but I don't find the opportunity in play compelling enough to buy.