Investment thesis

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is a small-cap U.S. oilfield services (OIH) or "OFS" company that specializes in pressure pumping (also hydraulic fracturing or "fracking"). Onshore OFS stocks haven't fared great as U.S. land activity - specifically natural gas (NG1:COM) - has declined:

Oil prices (CL1:COM) retreating from $100+ in 2022 to the current $75-$80 hasn't helped either.

Well completion (fracking) lags drilling and operators may also complete previously drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUCs) but ultimately the lower activity catches up to the completions companies. The U.S. frac fleets (or "spreads") are down considerably from last year:

ProPetro itself is still 40% off its 2022 highs:

So why consider PUMP? The key to the ProPetro investment thesis is that aggregate frac fleet data hides an important industry trend that will greatly benefit the company.

For some time, the standard fracking equipment was the so-called "Tier 2" diesel fleet. Right now, however, the industry and operator preference has already shifted to the more modern "Tier 4" dual-fuel fleets which can run on natural gas or electric fleets that can also connect to a grid. The new fleets offer several advantages:

Gas/electricity is cheaper than diesel, which improves operator economics

Emissions are lower

The new fleets cause less noise pollution

The industry preference means that a pressure pumping company with modern equipment is more likely to find work for its fleets and get better pricing - even when the overall trend is down.

The fracking companies understand this and are trying to upgrade their equipment by converting legacy Tier 2 fleets to Tier 4 or electric. Unfortunately, doing so is expensive, and this is where the differentiation among the service providers comes in.

Companies such as ProPetro or its competitor Liberty (LBRT) are further ahead on the upgrade curve. This implies greater utilization, higher margins and more free cash flow available for distribution, as the bulk of the upgrade capex is in the rearview mirror. On the other hand, others, such as Calfrac (CFW:CA) have more work to do.

Equipment that is currently sidelined is more likely to be Tier 2 diesel fleets, so ProPetro isn't affected as much. If natural gas drilling speeds up in 2025 as many industry participants expect, it is possible that some of the inactive diesel fleets never come back to work - driving further demand for PUMP's modern fleets.

Please note that I have covered PUMP before on Seeking Alpha. This article should be seen as an update to my prior articles.

ProPetro's Q2 earnings report is positive

ProPetro just released a positive Q2 earnings report which confirms these industry trends. Fracking revenue and EBITDA were down sequentially:

ProPetro

However, the highlight was the free cash flow generation:

ProPetro

Year-to-date, PUMP generated $100 million of FCF compared to negative cash flow for the same period last year - as the modernization capex is winding down and the company can benefit from its upgraded fleet. Annualized, the implied FCF yield on market cap is about 22%.

Despite the declining aggregate U.S. frac spread count, ProPetro actually beat its utilization guidance per the press release:

Our effective frac fleet utilization for the second quarter was 15.5 fleets, which was above the guidance range we had provided

PUMP is expecting the remainder of 2024 to be flat.

The higher end of the market is doing well

The U.S. frac market appears to have "bifurcated"; at the risk of oversimplifying, there are now two "segments":

On one hand, large and more stable operators like Exxon Mobil (XOM) prefer modern equipment; these operators are also willing to hire equipment on long-term contracts which provides predictability for the services companies that can meet the technical requirements; price-based competition is less common in this high-end segment;

On the other hand, services providers that still have legacy equipment are more likely to compete on price; this lower end segment also tends to be more of a "spot" market and the customers are more likely to be private operators whose drilling plans are more sensitive to the oil and gas pricing environment

ProPetro is on the good side of this dichotomy, with 12 of its 16 units (or 75%) already modernized:

ProPetro

ProPetro's competitor Patterson-UTI (PTEN) recently commented on the worsening prospects for Tier 2 fleets during its own earnings call (my highlights):

Seeking Alpha

In my view, fracking isn't going away anytime soon (one of the U.S. presidential candidates reportedly backtracked on earlier "frack ban" comments) so eventually the U.S. frac fleet will have to be modernized.

However, in the shorter to medium term, specifically 2025, a rebound in drilling and completions may present PUMP, LBRT and PTEN with a high profitability window.

PUMP stock - Valuation and risks

ProPetro trades at about 3x its projected 2024 EBITDA. Surprisingly, this is even less than the multiple of ProFrac (ACDC) which lags PUMP in fleet modernization and also has higher spot market exposure and higher leverage:

ProPetro

Moreover, ProPetro has an active buyback program:

On April 24, 2024, the Company announced a $100 million increase to its share repurchase program increasing it to a total of $200 million while extending the plan to May 2025. During the quarter, the Company repurchased and retired 2.5 million shares for $23 million. Since inception, the Company has acquired and retired 11.3 million shares representing approximately 10% of its outstanding shares as of the date of plan inception.

In my view, PUMP can get again to a $400 million annual EBITDA run-rate as during 2022-2023. Assuming a repricing (supported by the buybacks) to 4x, the implied enterprise value is $1.6 billion. This means 55% upside for the equity.

With U.S. completions activity already at ultra-low levels, I am less worried about a further hit to utilization. Margins will be pressured as lower end competitors try to compete on price, but ProPetro's modern fleet does offer a bit of a "moat."

However, ProPetro is a small-cap and will be affected by a sell-off in the Russell 2000 (IWM) if the U.S. economy (finally) slides into a recession (the rotation into small caps will be good for PUMP, in contrast). Still, the buyback program is likely to provide some "floor" compared to other OFS companies that are highly leveraged and cannot yet afford to return capital.

Takeaway

Overall, the U.S. frac market has been in a cyclical decline since late 2022/early 2023, but not all fracking companies are in the same place. ProPetro's modern fleet puts it among high-end providers whose services are more sought after and who don't have to sacrifice margins to keep their equipment busy. As we head into 2025, a potential return of natural gas drilling can put an even bigger premium on PUMP's fleet.

