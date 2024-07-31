ProPetro: The Higher End Of The U.S. Frac Market Is Alive And Well (Rating Upgrade)

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
2.37K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. pressure pumping market is down overall, but the demand for modern equipment isn't as affected.
  • ProPetro is one of the service suppliers that has already upgraded most of its fleets and now benefits from higher utilization and margins with less capex.
  • If natural gas drilling comes back, the market may put an even bigger premium on ProPetro's modern equipment.
  • The company's buyback program will provide support for the stock price in good and bad scenarios alike.

Hydraulic Fracturing or Fracking Equipment on Site

MajaPhoto

Investment thesis

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is a small-cap U.S. oilfield services (OIH) or "OFS" company that specializes in pressure pumping (also hydraulic fracturing or "fracking"). Onshore OFS stocks haven't fared great as U.S. land activity - specifically natural gas (

This article was written by

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
2.37K Followers
Financial blogger, part-time investor. Bullish oil & gas, OFS/offshore, commodities, EMs. Bearish energy transition. My posts aren't investment advice, DYODD.Disclaimer: My articles, blog posts and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I may be a CFA but I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PUMP; CFW:CA; XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My articles, blog posts, and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PUMP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PUMP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PUMP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News