The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a fan favorite with high-yield investors, and for good reason. For years, I owned this ETF and considered it the best high-yield choice for anyone without the desire to pick stocks.

However, in recent quarters, SCHD's four-step safety and quality screening methodology has resulted in challenging declines in its growth prospects.

What was once a 3% yielding 10% income grower that consistently kept up or even outperformed the S&P, SCHD became a 3.5% yielding 6% grower with single-digit income growth potential.

Years ago, I compared SCHD with Vanguard's High-Yield ETF (VYM) and concluded that SCHD was the superior option.

I've had several requests recently to redo that comparison to see if there's a new gold standard of high-yield ETFs that index investors should consider.

So, let's do a head-to-head comparison based on the five most important factors dividend investors need to consider when entrusting their hard-earned money.

Which has the higher quality portfolio? Which is the better income source? Which offers the better long-term income growth potential? Which has the better valuation? What are the biggest risks of these ETFs?

Which Has The Higher Quality Portfolio?

First, let's consider how each portfolio is built.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

SCHD is a passive ETF that tracks the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index.

That screen begins with 10 consecutive years of dividend payments (not a growth streak, just no cuts).

That's similar to popular aristocrat ETFs like VIG, though they require a dividend growth streak, not just no cuts.

There are some minimum liquidity requirements, eliminating smaller companies that are less dependable dividend payers.

SCHD then adds four additional screens designed to find companies with strong balance sheets, strong profitability (Wall Street's favorite quality measure), forward yield, and growth.

In other words, SCHD starts by screening for income dependability and then adds screens for safety, quality, value, and growth.

Constituent Weightings. Stocks in the index are weighted quarterly based on a capped FMC weighted approach. No single stock can represent more than 4.0% of the index and no single Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) sector can represent more than 25% of the index, as measured at the time of index construction, annual rebalancing, and quarterly updates... Daily Weight Cap Check. The index is subject to a daily weight cap check. If the sum of stocks with weights greater than 4.7% exceeds 22%, the index is re-weighted using the quarterly weighting method described above." - S&P

The risk cap is 4% for individual companies with 25% sector caps.

On paper, this is a nearly perfect strategy for selecting the world's highest quality high-yield blue chips.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF

This ETF tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which has a multi-factor approach to prudent portfolio design.

Starting Universe: The selection process begins with stocks in the FTSE U.S. All Cap Index, which includes large, mid-, and small-cap stocks across the U.S. equity market.

So like SCHD, the focus isn't necessarily on large-cap stocks, as many growth ETFs silo themselves in, but rather the entire US stock market, with an income focus.

Exclusions: Certain stocks are excluded from this initial universe:

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are removed.

Stocks forecasted to pay a zero dividend over the next 12 months are also excluded.

Dividend Forecasting: The remaining stocks are evaluated based on their forecasted annual dividend yield. This forecast is typically derived from the mean analyst predictions for the dividends over the next 12 months, normalized by the current stock price.

VYM, like SCHD, uses a forward yield screen, which is essential because some sectors, such as basic materials or energy, can be highly cyclical. At times, yields can rise very quickly but not necessarily sustainably.

Ranking and Selection:

Stocks are ranked from highest to lowest based on their forecasted dividend yield.

The selection continues until the cumulative market capitalization of the selected stocks reaches 50% of the total market cap of the remaining universe of stocks.

Weighting: The final list of qualifying stocks is then weighted by market capitalization. This means that larger companies, in terms of market value, have a more significant influence on the index.

Market cap weighting is not necessarily the ideal way of weighting if the yield is the primary goal. However, it does act as a safety guardrail designed to protect against the dangers of dividend cuts.

Rebalancing: The index is periodically rebalanced to ensure it continues to reflect the high dividend yield criteria and market capitalizations of the selected stocks.

As a result, VYM's portfolio typically includes around 450 names with a significant portion of assets allocated to the top holdings. The ETF is heavily weighted towards sectors like financials, consumer staples, and healthcare, reflecting the high dividend yields in these sectors.

SCHD and VYM: Design Summary

OK, these are some very well-designed ETFs, but what are their biggest holdings?

FactSet

VYM owns many of the same companies as SCHD but with some key differences, like Broadcom (AVGO), which was SCHD's largest holding.

Not surprisingly, VYM is overweight value sectors like finance, but it's also well exposed to technology and faster growth sectors.

The portfolio is much more diversified than SCHD, with the top 10 holdings representing 24% vs. 40%.

SCHD is a more value-focused portfolio of slower-growing but higher-yielding companies.

Does that make it the better high-yield ETF?

Which Is The Better Income Source?

Metric SCHD VYM Yield 3.75% 2.84% Forward Yield 4.17% 3.11% Growth Consensus 6.42% 8.13% Total Return/Income Growth Consensus 10.59% 10.97% Tax Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.92% Post Tax Total Returns/Income Growth 9.59% 10.12% Expense Ratio 0.06% 0.06% Net Consensus Future Return/Income Growth 9.53% 9.99% Click to enlarge

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet)

SCHD offers a higher starting yield and a forward yield of 4.2%, about 3X that of the S&P.

VYM offers a relatively attractive yield compared to the dividend aristocrats (2.4%) and a forward yield of 3.1%.

Both are relatively tax efficient, with taxes eating up about 10% of historical returns.

For context, the S&P's tax efficiency is 92%, meaning that just 8% of long-term annual total returns are eaten up by taxes.

ETF Tax Profiles

ETF Pre-Tax Annual Return Since Inception Post-Tax Return Tax Expense Ratio % Of Returns Eaten By Taxes JEPQ 16.87% 11.82% 5.05% 30% JEPI 8.36% 4.29% 4.07% 49% VNQ (REITS) 7.48% 5.63% 1.85% 25% BAGPX (60-40) 6.02% 4.51% 1.51% 25% SCHD 12.80% 11.72% 1.08% 8% VYM 8.33% 7.41% 0.92% 11% COWZ (FCF Yield, Deep Value) 13.53% 12.72% 0.81% 6% SPY (S&P) 10.13% 9.48% 0.65% 6% QQQ (Nasdaq) 9.74% 9.21% 0.53% 5% Click to enlarge

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet)

If the goal is immediate income, SCHD is the clear winner. However, long-term income tracks total returns due to rebalancing.

That means to maximize long-term income, we also need to consider growth.

Which Offers The Better Long-term Income Growth Potential?

Morningstar and FactSet both provide bottom-up estimates for ETF growth rates.

Bottom-up means you take the consensus estimate for each company and then weigh it by market cap (or however an ETF weighs).

This is much more accurate than down estimates, which economists use to say, "I expect X% EPS growth for the S&P because the economy will grow Y%."

According to FactSet's John Butters, the accuracy of bottom-up growth estimates has been 92% over the last 20 years.

Vanguard's growth estimate from Morningstar's analysts is 8.1%.

The FactSet growth consensus is 8.2%

FactSet

That includes 12% growth in 2025 and more than 9% in 2026.

Morningstar's analysts estimate SCHD's future growth at 6.4%, down from double digits years ago when it owned more tech stocks like Broadcom.

Factset's consensus is 10.2% from 2023 to 2026, though its growth beyond next year's value stock growth rebound is close to Morningstar's 6.4% estimate.

FactSet

6% to 7% EPS growth and dividend growth for SCHD appears reasonable, with 8% to 9% growth expected from VYM.

Which Has The Better Valuation?

FactSet

SCHD is a concentrated value portfolio, trading at 10X forward EV/EBITDA (cash-adjusted earnings).

That's a historical 17% discount, though you want to be careful with that historical estimate, as I'll explain in the risk section.

FactSet

VYM has a higher PE ratio, but adjusted for cash, it's trading at 10.5X forward EV/EBITDA, compared to 14X for the S&P.

How do the overall valuation profiles of each ETF compare?

SCHD Vs. VYM Valuation Profile

Metric (2025 Consensus) SCHD VYM EBIT Margin (%) 18.78 17.31 EBITDA Margin (%) 22 20.58 Return on Equity (ROE) (%) 23.18 17.97 Price/Earnings (X) 12.8 13.53 PEG Ratio (X) 2.61 1.28 Price/Sales (X) 1.74 1.67 Price/Cash Flow (X) 9.7 10.01 Price/Free Cash Flow (X) 13.63 16.3 Price/Book Value (X) 2.97 2.44 Enterprise Value/EBIT (X) 12.1 13.21 Enterprise Value/EBITDA (X) 9.4 9.8 Enterprise Value/Sales (X) 2.03 2.06 Payout Ratio (%) 50.98 42.12 Dividend Yield (%) 3.98 3.11 Assets to Equity (X) 5.28 5.82 Net Debt to EBITDA (X) 1.17 1.64 Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet)

Both ETFs have attractive valuations and strong balance sheets.

SCHD has slightly better multiples, though the PEG is much better for VYM. That highlights the superior growth prospects of VYM more than offsetting the multiple differences.

What Are The Biggest Risks Of These ETFs?

Many SCHD fans will say, "Historically, SCHD has run circles around VYM."

And that's true.

Historical Returns Since 2011

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

SCHD has outperformed VYM since its inception and has delivered superior volatility-adjusted returns.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

However, the SCHD is not expected to continue generating 13% historical returns (which used to be 14%) in the future.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

SCHD's slightly better returns, courtesy of stronger tech-driven growth, is why SCHD's income growth was a superior 13.5% CAGR compared to VYM's 10.8%.

Ycharts

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

It was in 2023 that SCHD's screening algos began shifting toward a higher-yielding but slower-growing portfolio.

That's not necessarily bad. It's simply trading future growth for current yield, but it's something to keep in mind.

Historical Returns Since Jan 2023

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

SCHD's 2% slower growth rate can be seen in its 2% lower annual returns since its screening algos began rotating it out of tech and into more energy and financials.

Charlie Bilello

In the short term or even for several years, SCHD's more value tilt relative to VYM (which owns plenty of technology companies) might outperform.

However, anyone who owns SCHD needs to remember that this is now a high-yield focused blue-chip ETF, as opposed to the high-yield income growth focus it had for most of its life.

Might that change in the future? Yes, absolutely. If the value rotation continues and is severe enough, with tech stocks falling with value rallying, companies like AVGO might become higher yielding and rotate back into the portfolio.

Charlie Bilello

SCHD is an overweight regional bank that has been the biggest beneficiary of the recent value rotation.

Ycharts

However, regional banks do 80% of commercial real estate loans and are starting to take losses as maturing loan default rates rise.

If the economy continues growing at 2% as economists expect and interest rates decline as the bond market expects, regional banks could rebound nicely in 2025.

Charlie Bilello

Regional Bank Growth Consensus

FactSet

The next two years could be exceptionally good for regional banks, the largest sector in small caps (and thus the reason small caps are rallying so hard).

However, regional banks are also highly economically sensitive, as seen by the 5% EPS decline during the growth slowdown in 2016, 41% EPS decline in 2020, and 31% decline in 2023 (a year of positive growth).

In other words, SCHD is a solid potential value rotation opportunity. Still, if we get a recession, it will likely be less defensive than VYM, which is 4.5X more diversified and less exposed to regional banks.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

The most significant risk for VYM is that its current 8% to 9% EPS growth estimates will not pan out.

Recession is not expected anytime soon, but they never are.

The labor market is close to signaling a mild recession, and earnings reports from numerous companies, including McDonald's (MCD), are indicating that

McDonald's reported negative sales growth for the second quarter of 2024, marking the first decline in comparable sales since 2020. Here are the key details:

Global comparable sales decreased by 1% across all segments. U.S. comparable sales fell by 0.7%, compared to a 10.3% increase in the same period last year.

What's remarkable is that MCD comps were negative despite a 10% price increase last year.

In other words, MCD saw volumes decline about 11%, a remarkable decline for a food staple for tens of millions of people.

In many parts of the country, McDonald's could be a primary source of calories. So, it's shocking to see a value-focused food company with a wide moat report an 11% volume decline in one year.

VYM's historical EPS growth has been 5% to 6% historically.

Today, it's expected to be 8% to 9%.

That's an excellent improvement in growth, courtesy largely due to faster growth for tech companies.

However, if the AI bonanza doesn't work out as expected, that growth might not materialize. Then SCHD and VYM could deliver around 8% to 9% long-term returns/income growth.

If that more substantial growth doesn't materialize, VYM and SCHD may trade sideways for several years.

That's because investors in high-yield blue chips have historically demanded 8% to 9% returns, 3% to 4% yields, and 5% to 6% growth.

The powerful high-yield/value rotation we've seen recently could quickly reverse and become a prolonged correction or bear market if the expected growth goes negative in a mild recession.

Or if interest rates (due to inflationary government policies) result in higher-than-expected inflation.

Moody's thinks CPI might be 4% next year in certain political outcomes scenarios.

The worst-case scenario for SCHD and VYM is a stagflationary recession in 2025.

Portfolio Visualizer

SCHD and VYM own many low-volatility defensive blue chips, like JNJ and PEP.

However, their financial exposure means they tend to be more volatile in recessions than the market.

Bottom Line: Both High-Yield ETFs Are Excellent Choices But With Different Goals

SCHD and VYM are excellent high-yield ETFs designed for different kinds of investors.

SCHD is best for those seeking the safest 4% yielding blue-chip portfolio and those who are OK with around 10% long-term returns.

VYM is optimal for those seeking the better long-term income growth (and total returns) courtesy of 2% higher growth rates, in exchange for 1% lower yield.

Both are tax efficient, low cost and represent exceptionally well-designed portfolios.

Suppose you're looking for a retirement funding solution that's diversified, tax efficient, and can be depended on to deliver steady income growth over time, with no stock picking required. In that case, I can continue to endorse both SCHD and VYM as excellent one-ticker high-yield ETF options.