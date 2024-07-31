GSK plc (GSK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 12:24 PM ETGSK plc (GSK) Stock, GLAXF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.96K Followers

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick Stone - Head, IR
Emma Walmsley - CEO
Tony Wood - Chief Scientific Officer
Luke Miels - Chief Commercial Officer
Deborah Waterhouse - CEO, ViiV Healthcare
Julie Brown - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Peter Verdult - Citi
Peter Welford - Jefferies
James Gordon - JPMorgan
Richard Parkes - BNP Paribas
Graham Parry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Tim Anderson - Wolfe Research
Mark Purcell - Morgan Stanley
Emily Field - Barclays
Simon Baker - Redburn Atlantic

Nick Stone

Hello everyone. Welcome to today's call and webcast. The presentation was sent to our distribution list by e-mail today, and you can also find it on gsk.com.

Please turn to Slide 2. This is the usual safe harbor statements will comment on our performance using constant exchange rates, or CR unless stated otherwise.

Please turn to Slide 3. Today's call will last approximately 1 hour with the presentation taking around 35 minutes and the remaining time for your questions. Today, our speakers are Emma Walmsley, Tony Wood, Luke Miels, Deb Waterhouse, and Julie Brown, with David Redfern joining for Q&A. Please ask 1 to 2 questions so that everyone has a chance to participate.

Turning to Slide 4. I will now hand the call over to Emma.

Emma Walmsley

Welcome to everyone joining us today. Please turn to the next slide. I am delighted to report that GSK's momentum this year continues with excellent second quarter performance. Sales grew 13% to £7.9 billion. Core operating profit was up 21% to £2.5 billion and core earnings per share rose 17% to 43.4p, all excluding COVID solutions. This reflects our continued focus on operational execution and the strength of GSK's broad portfolio to prevent and treat disease. Sales growth was reported across all 3 product areas for the

Recommended For You

About GSK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GSK

Trending Analysis

Trending News