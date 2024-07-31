Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.96K Followers

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

June Filingeri - President, Comm-Partners LLC
Chris Zimmer - President & Chief Executive Officer
Steve DiTommaso - Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Gibbs - KeyBanc
Bob Sales - LMK Capital Management

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Universal Stainless Second Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, June Filingeri. Please go ahead.

June Filingeri

Thank you, Jessinda. Good morning. This is June Filingeri of Comm-Partners and I also would like to welcome you to the Universal Stainless conference call and webcast. We are here to discuss the company's second quarter 2024 results reported this morning.

With us from management are Chris Zimmer, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Arminas, Vice President and General Counsel; and Steve DiTommaso, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to management, let me quickly review procedures again. After management has made formal remarks, we will take your questions. Our conference operator will instruct you on procedures at that time. Also please note that in this morning's call, management will make forward-looking statements. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, I would like to remind you of the risks related to these statements, which are more fully described in today's press release and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With these formalities complete, I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Zimmer. Chris, we are ready to begin.

Chris Zimmer

Thank you, June. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. The second

Recommended For You

About USAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USAP

Trending Analysis

Trending News