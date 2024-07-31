Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WOLTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (OTCPK:WOLTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meg Geldens - VP, IR
Nancy McKinstry - CEO
Kevin Entricken - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nick Dempsey - Barclays
George Webb - Morgan Stanley
Adam Berlin - UBS
Sami Kassab - BNP Paribas
Thymen Rundberg - ING
Silvia Cuneo - Deutsche Bank
Henk Slotboom - The Idea

Meg Geldens

Thank you, Melanie. Hello everyone and welcome to our Wolters Kluwer's Half Year 2024 Results Presentation. Today's earnings release and the presentation are available on our website for download, wolterskluwer.com.

On the call with me today are Nancy McKinstry, our CEO, and Kevin Entricken, our CFO. We're dialing in to this call from various locations, so thank you in advance and understanding in case we experience any delays. Nancy and Kevin will shortly discuss the important features of our first half results. Following their comments, we'll open the call to your questions.

Before we start, I'll remind you that some statements we make today may be forward-looking. We caution that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Factors that could affect our future financial results are discussed in Note 2 of today's release and in our 2023 annual report.

As usual, in the presentation today, we will refer to adjusted profits, which excludes nonbenchmark items. We refer to growth in constant currency, which excludes the effect of exchange rate movements. And we refer to organic growth, which excludes both the effect of currency and the effect of acquisitions and disposals. Reconciliations to IFRS can be found in Note 4 of today's release.

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to our CEO, Nancy McKinstry.

