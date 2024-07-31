Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yael Wissner-Levy - Vice President of Communications
Daniel Schreiber - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Shai Wininger - President & Co-Founder
Tim Bixby - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jack Matten - BMO
Michael Phillips - Oppenheimer
Tommy McJoynt - Stifel
Bob Huang - Morgan Stanley
Matthew O'Neill - FT Partners

Operator

Hello and welcome everyone to the Lemonade Q2 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Maxine [ph] and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to Yael Wissner-Levy, VP, Communications at Lemonade to begin. Yael, please go ahead when you are ready.

Yael Wissner-Levy

Good morning and welcome to Lemonade's second quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Yael Wissner-Levy and I'm the VP Communications at Lemonade. Joining me today to discuss our results are Daniel Schreiber, CEO and Co-Founder; Shai Wininger, President and Co-Founder; and Tim Bixby, our Chief Financial Officer.

A letter to shareholders covering the company's second quarter 2024 financial results is available on our Investor Relations website, investor.lemonade.com. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our 2023 Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 1, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made on this call represent our views only as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them. We will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call, such as adjusted

