It’s supposed to be the case that stocks are ultimately about earnings over the long term. The more money a company makes, the higher the company’s market cap should go. Profitability is what you’re investing in, not momentum (at least that’s how most tend to think about it from a long-term perspective). So why not choose an equity fund that, rather than market-cap weights, weights instead by earnings? That’s what the WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:EPS), formerly WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund ETF, does.

This fund offers investors broad market exposure to the large-capitalization segment of the US equity market. It provides exposure to a portfolio of profitable, dividend-paying earnings-generating companies. At an expense ratio of just 0.08 percent, EPS is an interesting and cheap way to invest in companies that, from a fundamental analysis perspective, *should* perform quite well over the long term. The question is — does it really? Do fundamentals matter in terms of result? Do stocks ultimately track long-term earnings?

A Look At The Holdings

EPS provides wide exposure to the US market, and all the familiar names in the top 10. Microsoft (MSFT) makes up the largest allocation at 5.57%, followed by Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG).

I like the weightings here being far more muted than what you would otherwise see from the S&P 500 itself. It’s certainly not as concentrated.

When we look at valuation metrics, we see that the Price to Earnings ratio is at around 21, and Price to Book stands at 3.81. These are historically higher on average than what we see in truly undervalued markets. Still, the metrics are competitive relative to more passive weighted market benchmarks overall.

Sector Composition

On the sector allocation front, Tech makes up the largest position at nearly 25% of the fund, followed by Financials and Communication Services. I like that Tech, even though it’s still the largest sector, isn’t too outsized relative to other sectors here. The fund clearly has more balance than what you see in the S&P 500 itself from a passive/market-cap weighted perspective.

Peer Comparison

Since the appeal of EPS is that it follows an earnings-driven, fundamentally weighted methodology for positioning, it’s worth comparing the fund to the S&P 500, which clearly does not. This is the ultimate test for whether the methodology produces the desired result. So with that said, when we compare EPS to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the two have been in line with each other since mid-2020, but EPS has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years. This clearly can change, but it’s worth noting that the fundamental approach does not seem to be generating excess returns. A negative in my view.

Pros and Cons

On the positive side? I actually do like that the fund is fundamentally weighted. The approach emphasizes earnings and profitability – potentially leading to greater valuation advantages and risk-adjusted returns than traditional market cap-weights (which again hasn’t happened the last 10 years). In addition, the broad diversification, and balanced sector positioning helps to mitigate concentration risk which is very real in the S&P 500 currently. The fund’s expense ratio, which is currently 0.08%, is low and attractive as well.

The downside? It underperformed. The Fund’s fundamentally weighted approach is intended to outperform traditional indices, but it simply hasn’t. In fairness, it might still, but the initial results over the last decade are not encouraging. Furthermore, there’s no guarantee in a world of tremendous liquidity and central bank manipulation that fundamentals really do matter at all, as money just chases the next hot momentum name and not balance sheets.

Conclusion

The WisdomTree U​.S.​ LargeC​ap F​und offers investors a different way to gain broad-based exposure to the large​-​cap portion of the US equity market than the traditional market capitalization​-​weighted index approach. Through its fundamentally weighted approach, low expense ratio, and broad diversification, the fund has​ potential as a low-cost core holding for investment portfolios. And while it hasn’t outperformed, I do actually like the premise of the fund, and think it’s worth considering.