2 High Conviction Buys Yielding 5-8%

Buying headline-making growth stocks can be fun while they are on their way up. But with so many eyeballs on those names, one has to wonder whether if all the positivity is already baked into the share price, as may be the case with NVIDIA (NVDA) at today’s prices.

While it’s great to see a ton of growth in year 1, what if years 2-10 are followed by mediocre returns? Moreover, too high a share price combined with a low dividend yield makes for inadequate return potential through dividend reinvestment.

That’s because the lower the yield, the fewer shares you can buy with dividends that come in every quarter, as is the case with Microsoft (MSFT), which yields just 0.7% at present.

On the contrary, a low-to-reasonably priced stock that pays a respectable dividend can result in impressive total returns through dividend reinvestment. That’s one of the reasons for why dividend aristocrat Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been one of the best performing stocks over the very long term, due to the very reason that it’s never been exorbitantly priced, enabling the magic of dividend reinvestment compounding to do its work.

This brings me to the following 2 dividend stocks, which appear undervalued enough in this frothy market to put new capital to work. The two stocks yield 5-7.5%, giving investors meaningful capital returns for reinvestment, or flexibility to do whatever they choose with the money, so let’s get started!

#1: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is a large pharmaceutical company with a number of on patent drugs that treat diseases in the much-needed segments of cardiovascular, immunology, and oncology.

I last covered BMY post-Q1 results, noting its deep undervaluation despite otherwise strong fundamentals. The market has gravitated toward the stock since then, due in part to a general rotation toward value stocks as interest rate concerns have eased and due to strong Q2 results.

This includes Q2 2024 revenue rising by 11% YoY revenue growth on an FX-neutral basis to $12.2 billion, representing an acceleration from the 6% YoY growth in the first quarter. This was driven by solid results in the growth portfolio, which saw revenue jump by 21% YoY.

As shown below, legacy drugs’ performance was steady, growing by $100 million over the prior year period, and the growth portfolio was led by top performers include Breyanzi (for treatment of lymphoma), Opdualag (for melanoma), Reblozyl (for anemia) and (for cardiomyopathy), with growth ranging from 53% to over 100%.

Investor Presentation

Management raised EPS guidance this year from $0.55 previously to $0.75 at the midpoint of the range, on the back of the aforementioned strong results. It’s worth bearing in mind that this year’s EPS is lower due to an IPRD (in-process research & development) charge related to BMY’s Karuna Therapeutics acquisition this year.

Speaking of which, this acquisition brings the KarXT drug platform to BMY for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s and Schizophrenia, which have large unmet needs in the adult population. Management updated on its plan for KarXT as follows during the recent conference call:

We are rapidly building out the necessary infrastructure ahead of KarXT's anticipated FDA approval in late September. We're excited about the commercial potential for this product. Adam can speak more about our launch prep in Q&A. As previously discussed, we are also expanding KarXT to additional indications with data expected in adjunctive schizophrenia in 2025 and Alzheimer's disease psychosis in 2026. Our plans to start trials in both Alzheimer's agitation and bipolar disorder are on track.

Meanwhile, BMY maintains a strong balance sheet with an ‘A’ credit rating from S&P. It carries $6.6 billion in cash and short-term securities and paid down $3.1 billion in debt in Q2 along, sitting in line with its plan to reduce debt by $10 billion over the next 2 years.

BMY yields an appealing 4.9% at present and is well-protected by a 35% payout ratio based on $6.95 estimated EPS for 2025 by sell-side analysts who follow the company.

Lastly, BMY remains dirt cheap at the current price of $49.05 with a forward PE of 7.1x based on the aforementioned 2025 EPS estimate. At this low of a PE, the market is pricing in a perpetual decline in the share price, which I don’t believe to be the case. This also sits well below its historical PE of 16.7, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

I believe BMY could reasonably achieve low to mid-single digit annual EPS growth over the long run, driven by new drug indications including those for KarXT and share repurchases. As such, I believe BMY is deserving of a PE of at least 8.5x, giving investors plenty of income while they wait for a reversion to a higher share price.

Risks to the thesis include potential for further drug price reform through expanded Medicare price negotiations. In addition, competition and potential for worse than expected outcomes from clinical trials and FDA approvals could hurt BMY’s new drug pipeline.

#2: Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital (LADR) is another pick for high yield that’s well covered by cash flows. I last covered LADR in August, and the stock has given investors a 26% total return, as concerns around its commercial loans have eased along with strong and steady performance.

LADR is a commercial mortgage REIT with a $2.5 billion loan portfolio. It does not carry any construction loans, which are higher risk, and has a safe weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 64%. As shown below, the loan portfolio is about equal weighted between office and multifamily at 34% and 33% of the portfolio, and over 99% of the loan portfolio are first mortgage loans, which sit highest on the capital stack.

Investor Presentation

Beyond commercial loans, LADR also carries a portfolio of physical properties, which are diversified by asset type including multifamily, dollar stores, and grocery stores, among others, with a carrying value of $719 million, as well as a securities portfolio that’s 86% comprised of AAA-rated loans and 99% are investment grade rated.

As shown below, commercial mortgages make up 67% of the investment portfolio, physical properties at 19%, and securities make up the remaining 14%.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, LADR continues to demonstrate strong results with a 10.5% return on adjusted equity during Q2 2024, sitting at the same level as last year. It also earned distributable earnings of $0.31, resulting in a healthy 1.35x dividend coverage ratio over the $0.23 quarterly dividend rate. LADR’s undepreciated book value per share grew by $0.03 on a sequential QoQ basis to $13.71, driven by higher net income than distributions paid.

At the same time, LADR maintains a solid balance sheet with an adjusted leverage ratio of 1.4x as of the end of Q2, which is down from 1.7x in the prior year period, sitting below the +2x of Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and +3x of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). It also carries a material amount of liquidity at $1.5 billion, which is up from $1.1 billion in the prior year period, enabling it to take advantage of investment opportunities as they arise.

As shown below, maturities are well-‘laddered’ between now and the end of the decade and beyond, and can be refinanced or covered by liquidity on hand.

Investor Presentation

Risks to LADR include the potential for loan defaults, due to pressures on the commercial property sector. It's worth noting that LADR raised its CECL reserve from $25 million in the prior year period to $54 million as of Q2, representing $0.41 per share, and this has already been deducted from the aforementioned undepreciated book value of $13.71.

It's worth noting that defaults don’t necessarily represent losses, as management was able to sell 3 assets that were in default in the first half of this year at a gain above its cost basis, and noted the following during the recent conference call:

We're continuing to demonstrate that defaults do not necessarily lead to losses. We take pride in our capability to own and manage properties, including our readiness to inject capital when necessary or to strategically expedite asset sales as appropriate to maximize their value. There were no specific impairments identified during the quarter, and we modestly increased our general CECL reserve to $54 million, which we believe is sufficient to cover any potential loan losses we may incur.

Lastly, LADR continues to represent good value at the current price of $12.24, which represents an 11% discount from undepreciated book value, and its 7.5% dividend yield is well-covered by a 1.35x dividend coverage ratio. This is considering the strong portfolio performance and high continued alignment of interest with shareholders, with management and directors owning over 11% of the company.

Investor Takeaway

Both Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ladder Capital present attractive investment opportunities due to their strong financial fundamentals and appealing dividend yields, offering a compelling case for dividend reinvestment and long-term growth.

Bristol-Myers Squibb showcases robust revenue growth and a promising drug pipeline, complemented by a solid balance sheet and an appealing 4.9% dividend yield. Ladder Capital maintains a well-diversified and secured loan portfolio, strong earnings, and a substantial 7.5% dividend yield. Both stocks provide significant value and income potential, making them attractive options for investors seeking reliable returns in a volatile market.