Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 31, 2024 2:20 PM ETAutohome Inc. (ATHM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.97K Followers

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sterling Song – Director-Investor Relations
Tao Wu – Chief Executive Officer
Craig Yan Zeng – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Chong – Jefferies
Brian Gong – Citi
Ritchie Sun – HSBC
Xiaodan Zhang – CICC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Autohome’s Second Quarter and Interim 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. A live and archived webcast of this earnings conference call will also be available on Autohome’s IR website.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Sterling Song, Autohome’s IR Director. Mr. Song, please go ahead.

Sterling Song

Thank you. Thank you, operator. Hello everyone. I am Sterling Song and welcome to Autohome’s second quarter and interim 2024 earnings conference call. Earlier today, Autohome distributed its earnings release, which can be found on the company’s IR website at ir.autohome.com.cn. Joining me today on today’s call are Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tao Wu; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Craig Yan Zeng. Management will go through their prepared remarks, which will be followed by a Q&A session, where they will be available to answer all your questions.

Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Potential risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those outlined in our public filings with the U.S. Securities

Recommended For You

About ATHM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATHM

Trending Analysis

Trending News