Stocks gained more ground in July, making it a third-straight winning month. The S&P 500 (SP500) rose 1%, but the real action was in small-cap land. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) soared 11% for its best month since last December. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), despite a healthy rally on the final trading day of July, fell 1.5%. It was IWM’s biggest one-month gain on QQQQ since 2002.

Elsewhere, foreign stocks narrowly beat domestic equities, with the Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US ETF (VEU) rising 3%. Topsy-turvy action in the so-called “GRANOLA” stocks across Europe, mixed with weakness in China still produced a solid gain among foreign shares. As for bonds, the iShares Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) returned more than 2%, actually beating the S&P 500, amid falling interest rates ahead of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting that ended with a “no change” decision on July 31.

Finally, commodities have taken it on the chin in the last handful of weeks – the Invesco DB Commodity Tracking Fund (DBC) declined by 3% to kick off the second half.

Russell 2000 Soars 11% in July Amid Intense Investor Rotation

Turning to the sector view, the beleaguered Real Estate (XLRE) slice of the stock market posted the biggest gain in July – XLRE surged 8%. Bringing up the rear was Information Technology (XLK) which, despite XLK’s best single session since May 2023 on the 31st, gave back 3%.

All other S&P 500 sector ETFs turned in positive returns to begin Q3, but gains were clearly best among value and cyclical corners of the large-cap universe. Interestingly, Utilities (XLU) rose 7%, suggesting that the power-producing group’s early-Q2 rally was not a fluke.

So far this year, Financials (XLF) is best in show.

Real Estate Top of the Sector Pile in July, Tech Weak

Now let’s get into economic matters. All eyes will, of course, be on this Friday’s July non-farm payrolls report. The consensus calls for about a 175,000-employment increase, but that would be a slowdown from the previous two months’ gains. Real-time indicators suggest that the labor market is indeed slowing – just take a look at PMI Employment subindices, higher initial jobless claims, and a soft ADP Private Payrolls report that came out on the final day of July.

The key to watch on Friday will be the unemployment rate – if it rises to 4.2%, then it’s likely that the Sahm Rule will be triggered, a bellwether recession signal. For background, the Sahm Rule is triggered if the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises by at least half a percentage point above its lowest point from the preceding 12 months.

Unemployment Rate Rising, Job Growth Cooling

The consumer remains aggressive, though. The June Retail Sales report put out by the Census Bureau revealed that the Core Control group of spending, which feeds into the GDP calculation, verified better than expected. Strong non-store retail sales, akin to e-commerce spending, were healthy.

But it’s really a tale of two consumers – the bottom half struggles amid rising delinquencies, while the high-end continues to travel the world and enjoy high savings-account yields amid rising stock, bond, and real estate prices.

US Core Control Group Retail Sales Healthy in June

Looking ahead, Wednesday’s FOMC decision and Powell press conference underscored the reality that rate cuts are a matter of when, not if. As it stands, there’s an 86% chance of a rate cut at the September meeting, though it's possible that if economic conditions deteriorate, then a cut could come sooner. The CME FedWatch Tool shows about 72 basis points of easing priced into the futures curve by year’s end. A cool June CPI report helped to confirm the high likelihood of a September cut, which in turn fueled the small-cap rally.

At the September meeting, we’ll also get a fresh set of dot plots and the quarterly update to the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), so it will be a key event. Before then, Powell will give his annual address from Wyoming at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in late August.

High Chance of a Cut at the September FOMC Meeting

US 2-Year Yield Fell to a 6-Month Low on July 31, Under 4.3%

And while it’s still early, it appears the US economic expansion remains on track. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model shows a 2.8% estimated Q3 growth rate.

That’s significantly above the current Wall Street consensus, but with decent consumer trends and a vast corporation AI-investment arms race, there are few reasons to suggest that growth will cool all that much from the 2%-plus first-half pace.

US Q3 GDP Seen in the +2 to +3% Range, Potentially

Speaking of the corporate world, S&P 500 earnings per share keeps on shining. Q2 earnings season progresses well, with nearly 80% of companies topping analysts’ EPS estimates, according to FactSet. It looks increasingly likely that 2024 operating per-share profits will reach at least $240.

And while 2025’s figures are still fuzzy, the current consensus sits at $279. If that holds, then the S&P 500’s earnings multiple would be near 20 at year-end if nothing changes from today.

S&P 500 EPS Estimates Holding At High Levels

Mag 7 Earnings Decelerating, Other 439 Accelerating

I encourage investors to proceed with caution, however. August through mid-October tends to be a sketchy stretch for US large caps, according to Seeking Alpha’s seasonality tool. In fact, the SPX has been decidedly negative in the two previous Augusts, with losses extending through the end of Q3. Volatility could also be on the increase as the election approaches.

Within 100 days of folks heading to the ballot box, former President Trump holds a narrow polling advantage, while the betting markets show a slim lean toward the 45th POTUS. Vice President Harris has been coming on strong, though.

Bearish S&P 500 Seasonality On Tap

The Bottom Line

Stocks kept marching higher in July, led by small caps. Unloved sectors, along with value equities, caught a big bid over the final three weeks of the month. Ahead of what’s sometimes a bearish stretch, the S&P 500 remains off its all-time high. Diversified investors have likely enjoyed the last several weeks amid a historic market rotation and falling interest rates.